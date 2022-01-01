Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$14.75
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$14.75
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$14.75
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$8.50
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
More about Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue

