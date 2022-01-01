Shrimp tacos in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Shrimp Taco
|$14.75
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis
|Shrimp Taco
|$14.75
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
862 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Shrimp Taco
|$14.75
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo