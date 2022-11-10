Restaurant header imageView gallery

BT Bistro

80 N Pauline

Memphis, TN 38105

Baja Tacos
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chipotle Burger

Craft Burgers

The Gringo Burger

$8.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles,

Bistro Burger

$8.95

American cheese, 3 fried onion rings, tomato , lettuce, Pickle, bistro sauce

El Jefe Burger

$8.95

Cheddar cheese, , lettuce, Tomato, Pico, Red Onion, Jalapeno

Memphis burger

$8.95

Cheddar cheese, pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ Sauce,

Chipotle Burger

$8.95

W/American cheese, chipotle mayo, bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos

Fajita Burger

$8.95

Queso fresco, fajita veggies, Pico, hot queso dip on side

The Garden Burger

$8.95

Veggie Burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, bistro sauce

Bistro turkey burger

$8.95

American Cheese, Lt, Tom, Pickle, Onion, Bistro Sauce

Sandwiches and Wraps

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

ppj Cheese, Rom Lettuces, Tom, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce & Ranch

Steak Sandwich

$8.95

W/American Cheese, Chop Grilled Onion, Tom, Bistro Sauce, Ciabatta Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

W/American Cheese, lettuce, tom, onion, bistro sauce,

Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.95

coleslaw, BBQ sauce

Mexican Ceasar Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken, chili powder, corn, Rom Lettuce, Caesar Sauce, queso fresco

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$8.95

Rom/Lettuce, fajita Mix, guac, fire roasted salsa

Bistro Club Hoagie

$8.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, W/American Cheese, Tom, onions, spring mix and bistro sauce

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Street Tacos

Americanos Tacos

$8.95

Beef, shredded Cheese, lettuce, Pico, sour cream

Carne Asada Tacos

$8.95

Grilled steak, Lettuce, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, Pico

Cali Tacos

$8.95

Grilled chicken, Lettuce, Pico, onions, cilantro, chipotle mayo,

Baja Tacos

$8.95

Grilled shrimp, bang bang sauce, Lettuce, Pico, cilantro,

Carnitas Tacos

$8.95

Pulled pork, Lettuce, Pico, salsa Verde, queso fresco, cilantro, jalapenos

Salads

Mexican Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine, grilled chicken, corn, chili powder, queso fresco, cilantro, tortilla chips,

Fajita Salad

$9.95

Steak ,Spring mix, fajita veggies, Guac, Pico, shredded cheddar, cilantro, fire roasted salsa on side

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Spring Mix, Onion, beans, Tom, Guca, shredded cheddar, crispy chicken tossed in honey mustard, r

Baja Salad

$9.95

Spring Mix, grilled shrimp, jalapenos, onions, Tom, Guca, bang bang dressing on side

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.95

Bistro Bites

Street Corn Elote

$5.95

Two full corn cobbs with queso fresco, special spices and chipotle sauce

Chips and Guac

$5.95

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Chips and Queso

$5.95

Chips Trio Platter

$8.95

Chips, queso, guac & salsa

Carne Asada Fries

$8.95

Steak, hot queso, sour cream, Pico, guac, cilantro

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Homemade and battered fresh

Bistro Sides

Spring Mix, Fajita Veggie, Shredded Cheese, Pico

Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Black Beans

$2.95

FreshMex Rice

$2.95

Rice, Fajita Mix, Pico, Cilantro,

Fajita Side Salad

$4.95

Spring mix, fajita veggies, shredded cheddar cheese, pico

Desserts

Bistro Fresh Donuts

$6.95

Homemade - coated with cinnamon sugar and powder sugar sprinkles

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Chocolate Lava Cake and Ice Cream

$6.95

Warmed Carrot Cake

$6.95

Cookies

$1.69

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.95+

1 Gallon Lemonade

$13.99

1 Gallon Ice T

$11.99

Bottled Water

$1.49

Beer/Wine

Bottled Beer

$4.95

Wine

$5.95

Draft Beer

$5.95

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

80 N Pauline, Memphis, TN 38105

