Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
2886 Wolf Creek Pkwy
Memphis, TN 38133
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Opening Acts
Appetizer Sampler
All of our most famous opening acts on one plate! Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and TNT shrimp served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.
Crispy Crab Wontons
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You’ll definitely wontonencore.
Edamame
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
Egg Rolls
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Fried Rice
Headbanger Shrimp
Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with krab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.
Miso Soup
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Side Sushi Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) Add Shrimp (40cal.) Add Filet Mignon (86cal.)
Stage Divers
Crispy Japanese style panko crusted chicken bites served with our Headbanger, creamy ginger, and sweet chili dipping sauces
TNT Shrimp
It’s dy-na-mite. Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. Boom.
Tuna Tataki
Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.
Twisted Tuna
Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Headliners
British Invasion
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Album-cover-worthy!
Crowd Surfer Roll
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Electric Roll
Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, krab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
Good Times Roll
Make it last. Shrimp tempura, krab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Groupie Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with krab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
Jailhouse Roll
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
Jam Sesh Roll
Gang’s all here. Yellowtail, albacore tuna and spicy mayo inside, red tuna and krab stick outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Legends Roll
Light fare meets heavy metal. Soft shell crab tempura and krab stick inside, avocado outside, topped with mango jalapeno spring mix salad in a sweet chili dressing and drizzled with eel sauce.
Lowe Ryder Roll
Conecuh sausage and celery. Topped with baked krab meat topping, tempura fried shrimp, green onion. red bell pepper, headbanger sauce and creole seasoning.
Metalhead
Enter delicious. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, krab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
Prima Donna Roll
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, krab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Have it delivered to your dressing room.
Punk Rock Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!
Pyro Roll
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
Reggae Roll
Because it doesn’t have to be rock, to be rock-n’-roll. Krab stick and Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, shrimp and avocado outside, with spicy mayo and sweet chili.
San Quentin
Here it is, just for you. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, jalapeño and cucumber inside, nori outside, topped with sriracha and sweet chili.
Sharp Dressed Roll
Lobster tail tempura inside, krab stick outside, topped with fried krab stick, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Fancy.
Sunset Strip Roll
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside,shrimp, krab stick and avocado outside—Hollywood-style. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Sweet Home Alabama
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, krab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
The Experience Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce. Psychedelic.
Thriller Roll
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Tourbus
(BAKED) Surf n' turf. Spicy tuna, krab stick, cream cheese inside, topped with seared filet mignon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, sriracha, and crunchy flakes. Spicy.
Unplugged
Three fabulous fish (red tuna, yellowtail, salmon) collaborated with krab stick and avocado wrapped in cucumber peel with sweet chili, ponzu, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rice free.
Velcro Pygmies Roll
(FRIED) Created by one of our favorite rock bands of all time! Red tuna, krab stick and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
VIP Roll
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Classic
California Roll
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
Eel roll
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Japanese Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
Rainbow Roll
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
Salmon Roll
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.