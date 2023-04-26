Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kukuruku Crispy Chicken

No reviews yet

8950 US Route 64

Suite 102

Lakeland, TN 38002

Popular Items

French Fries

$3.99

8 pcs Crispy Chicken Treat Meal

$24.99

crispy chicken, 1 large side, 2 cookies

4 pcs Crispy Chicken Combo

$10.99

crispy chicken, 1 side, 1 cookie, drink


Original Crispy Chicken

2 pcs Crispy Chicken Combo

$8.99

crispy chicken, 1 side, 1 cookie, drink

3 pcs Crispy Chicken Combo

$9.99

crispy chicken, 1 side, 1 cookie, drink

4 pcs Crispy Chicken Combo

$10.99

crispy chicken, 1 side, 1 cookie, drink

2 pcs Crispy Chicken Solo

$6.99

2 pcs crispy chicken and a drink

3 pcs Crispy Chicken Solo

$8.99

crispy chicken, drink

4 pcs Crispy Chicken Solo

$9.99

crispy chicken, drink

Crispy Chicken Treat

8 pcs Crispy Chicken Treat Meal

$24.99

crispy chicken, 1 large side, 2 cookies

12 pcs Crispy Chicken Treat Meal

$34.99

crispy chicken, 2 large sides, 4 cookies

16 pcs Crispy Chicken Treat Meal

$43.99

crispy chicken, 3 large sides, 6 cookies

8 pcs Crispy Chicken

$19.99

ala cart

12 pcs Crispy Chicken

$26.99

ala cart

16 pcs Crispy Chicken

$30.99

ala cart

Chicken Tenders

3 pcs Chicken Tenders Combo

$8.99

crispy chicken tenders, 1 side, 1 cookie, drink

5 pcs Chicken Tenders Combo

$9.99

crispy chicken tenders, 1 side, 1 cookie, drink

8 pcs Chicken Tenders Meal

$19.99

crispy chicken tenders, 1 large side, 2 cookies

Chicken Tender Sandwich Combo

$7.99

chicken sandwich, 1 side, 1 cookie, drink

3 pcs Chicken Tenders Solo

$7.99

crispy chicken tenders, drink

5 pcs Chicken Tenders Solo

$8.99

crispy chicken tenders, drink

8 pcs Chicken Tenders

$15.99

ala cart

Chicken Tender Sandwich Solo

$6.99

chicken sandwich, drink

Kid's Meal

1 pc Crispy Chicken plus Spaghetti

$5.99

2 pcs Chicken Tenders plus Mac&Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Gravy

$1.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mixed Fruit

$3.99

Steamed Rice

$1.99

House Specialties

Spaghetti Solo

$5.99

homestyle spaghetti, drink

Spaghetti Tray

$19.99

ala cart, serves 4 to 6

Dessert

1 pc Choco Chip Cookie

$0.99

6 pcs Choco Chip Cookies

$4.99

12 pcs Choco Chip Cookies

$8.99

Drinks and Boba

20 oz Soda

$2.99

20 oz Sweet Tea

$2.99

16 oz Boba Milk Tea

$5.99

16 oz Boba Taro Tea

$5.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Seasoned Fries

BBQ Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Kukuruku Crispy Chicken. The chicken you'll love!

8950 US Route 64, Suite 102, Lakeland, TN 38002

