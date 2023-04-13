Restaurant header imageView gallery

M and M kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1249 Heistan Place

Memphis, TN 38104

Popular Items

Dodo/ Fried Plantain

FOOD MENU

STARTER

Wings

$11.00

Chicken / turkey wings seasoned to your choice of flavor and sauce.

Turkey wings

$12.99

turkey wings seasoned with unique herbs and spices then drizzled with your choice of flavor.

Fried Yam

$7.00

fried yam with pepper sauce and ketchup.

Oriental Potatoes

$7.00

Potatoes with pepper sauce and ketchup.

Beef Suya

$10.99

CONTAINS NUTS- African style grill marinated with special sauce and special oils garnished with onion cabbages and peppers.

Asun (peppered goat meat )

$10.99

goat meat cooked and seasoned with hot chili peppers and garnishes with fresh purple onion,

Pormo (pepper spiced cow skin)

$7.99

bull skin meat cooked and seasoned with hot chili peppers and garnishes with fresh purple onion,

Shrimp

$10.99

choice your style of shrimp appetizers with either ranch/ pineapple gold or blue cheese sauce

Dodo/ Fried Plantain

$5.00

six (6) pieces of delicious, sweet plantain fried to perfection.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

five southern style breaded tomatoes fried to golden perfection with our special Saharan smack sauce.

Small Chops

$10.00

a combination of 3 samosa, 3 spring rolls , 3 puff puff with sweet chilli sauce

Pepper soup

$10.00

West African style sop cooked with indigenous African herbs and spices. with a choice of goat/ sea food/ fish/chicken

Dodo gizz

$9.00

fried sweet plantain with chicken gizzard garnished with chili and onion

SALADS

African salad

$10.00

Originated from eastern Nigeria, made from dried cassava, palm oil and indigenous herbs and spices, garnished with Italian leave… options of protein or vegetarian option

Chairman Salad

$9.00

Made with sprig mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons backed beans, eggs, onions. With salad cream dressing

LEKKI style salad

$9.00

Lettuce, spinach, grapes, apples, celery, walnuts, and sweet mayonnaise. A choice of protein can be added

AFRICAN SOUPS DISHES

soup comes with fufu one (1) choose a kind of fufu. Note: Vegan/ Vegetarian can click soup and choose vegetarian/vegan options.

EGUSI

$13.99

Grinder melon seed soup cooke and garnished with vegetables herbs and spices.

EFOR/ vegetable

$13.99

Spinach and other green vegetables cooked in a medley with herbs and spices with peppers and chili

OGBONOR/ wiled mango seed soup

$13.99

Draw Soup cooked with wild mango seed and garnished with herbs and spices

Okoro / Okora

$12.99

Diced okora cooked and garnished with native spices and herbs

OHA:

$13.99

Native eastern Nigerian soup cooked with the oha leave cocoa yam paste and native spices

EWEDU AND GBEGIRI

$15.99

Ewedu is jute leave soup cooked with native butter, served with Gbegiri which is beans soup and stew.

Groundnut soup:

$13.99

Peanut soup cooked with native spices a and garnished with herbs and native leaves

AFANG

$14.99

Vegetable soup cooked with orazi leaves and water leave to give it its unique taste enjoy with any choice of fufu.

Banga soup

$14.99

Palm nut Juice soup cooked with African herbs and spices to give its distinct taste and flavor

RICE ENTREES

Jollof Rice

$10.00

Popular jollof rice , rice coke in tomatoes base and som herbs and garnished with some onions and peppers. Take a vegan/ vegetarian options

Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice cooked in a meddle of mixed vegetable, bell peppers and spring onion

Palm oil

$9.00

Native street rice cooked with palm oil and indigenous spices. Note if not vegan/vegetarian option; note shell fish allergy

German Rice

$10.00

Spicy rice cooked with hot chili peppers bell peppers and herbs. Also garnished with onion

Ofada Rice

$10.00

Native Rice called ofada, cooked and served with native pepper sauce

Coconut Rice

$10.00

Rice cooked with coconut milk and coconut water

Isle EKO style Rice

$10.00

Rice and beans cooked in a medley ,served with tomatoes based stew..

INTERCONTINENTAL DISHES

Take your taste board on a trip to different places

Afro West Indies style Oxtails meal

$18.00

Oxtail cooked tender, West Indies style with two sides of your choice.

Peri-Peri Pasta

$11.00

Sliced sweet peppers herb spices, baby spinach and mushrooms sautéed in olive oil tossed in rotelle

Asaro/ yam porridge

$12.00

Yam cooked African herbs and spices and’ garnished with palm oil and diced peepers an onion

Naija style pepper fish

$20.00

Fish seasoned in herbs and spices , peppers and chili with a choice of two sides

Naija style alfredo pasta

Cream based pasta with cheeses, bell peppers served with fettuccine pasta. With a chose of protein, or vegan choices

SIDES AND EXTRAS

COLE SLAW

$3.50

Steamed cabbages

White rice

$3.50

Moi moi

$5.00

Fried yam/ potatoes

$6.00

Roasted plantain

$3.00

FUFU: { EBA PUNDO-YAM AMALA }

$3.00

Extra soup

$7.00

FISH-5

$7.00

GOAT MEAT / ASSORTED-8

$7.00

TOFU / MUSHROOM:

$2.00

Rice and beans

$4.00

Jollof/fried rice

$4.00

Asaro (yam porridge )

$7.00

Yam/potato roasted

$7.00

DRINKS

Lemonade

$3.00

Straw berry lemonade

$3.00

Tropical lemonade.

$3.00

Peach lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Strawberry sweet tea

$3.00

Peach sweet tea

Zobo/ sorrel {hibiscus’s tea with ginger}

$3.55

Pineapple ginger juice

$3.55

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
African and intercontinental dishes

Location

1249 Heistan Place, Memphis, TN 38104

Directions

