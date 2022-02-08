Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Bos Elvis Presley Blvd.

4407 Elvis Presley Boulevard

Memphis, TN 38116

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.45

Fountain Water

Coke

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Fruit Punch

$2.07

Gallon Iced Tea

$3.11

Gallon Lemonade

$5.19

Gallon Fruit Punch

$5.19

Gallon VIP Punch

$5.19

Iced Tea

$2.07

Lemonade

$2.07

Mello Yellow

$2.07

Orange Juice

$2.45

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$2.45

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.45

Ginger Beer

$2.45

Fountain Drink

$2.07

Beers/Ciders

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blake's Cider

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Bud Lite Lime

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coor's Lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Lite

$6.00

Dirty Blonde

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Lite

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Molson

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Redd's Apple Ale

$5.00

Samuel Adams October Fest

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Two Hearted

$6.00

White Claw

$4.00

Wine

GLS Merlot

$8.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

GLS Bollini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Riesling

$8.00

Moet Rose Split

$40.00

GLS sauvignon blanc

$8.00

BF Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Moet Rose

$150.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

BTL Belaire Rose

$125.00

BTL Belaire Blue

$150.00

Liquor

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Hennessy XO

$26.00

D'Usse VSOP

$15.00

D'Usse XO

$22.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00

Remy Martin XO

$27.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$31.28

Hennessy XO

$50.83

D'Usse VSOP

$29.33

D'Usse XO

$43.01

Remy Martin VSOP

$29.33

Remy Martin 1738

$31.28

Grand Marnier

$25.42

Hennessy

$29.33

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$15.64

New Amsterdam

$15.64

Bombay Saphire

$17.60

Gordons

$17.60

Hendricks

$19.55

Tanqueray

$19.55

Well Rum

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Spiced

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Well Rum

$15.64

Malibu Coconut

$15.64

Bacardi

$15.64

Captain Morgan

$17.60

Meyers

$17.60

Well Scotch

$8.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Monkey shoulder

$15.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$11.00

Woodinville Port Cask

$11.00

Well Scotch

$15.64

Dewars

$17.60

Johnnie Walker Black

$21.51

Johnnie Walker Red

$17.60

Monkey shoulder

$29.33

Balvenie

$29.33

Woodinville

$21.51

Woodinville Port Cask

$21.51

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$39.00

Deleon Anjeo

$17.00

Deleon Blanco

$15.00

Deleon Respesado

$16.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$33.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Milagro Anejo

$19.00

Milagro Blanco

$15.00

Milagro Resposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$19.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$38.00

Casamigos Blanco

$27.37

Casamigos Reposado

$33.24

Clase Azul Reposado

$76.25

Deleon Anejo

$33.24

Deleon Blanco

$29.33

Don Julio Anejo

$39.10

Don Julio Blanco

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado

$33.24

Don Julio 1942

$66.47

Hornitos

$17.60

Milagro Anejo

$41.06

Milagro Resposado

$32.26

Patron Anejo

$37.15

Patron Reposado

$33.24

Patron Silver

$29.33

Well Tequila

$17.60

1800 Silver

$17.60

Teremana Reposado

$33.24

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolute Citron

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Philidor Vodka

$16.00

Titos

$9.00

Well Vodka

$15.64

Absolute Citron

$17.60

Belvedere

$20.53

Ciroc

$20.53

Ciroc Red Berry

$20.53

Ciroc Mango

$20.53

Grey Goose

$20.53

Ketel One

$20.53

Philidor Vodka

$31.28

Titos

$17.60

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Fireball Cinnamon

$7.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Philidor Agave Whiskey

$16.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$15.64

Basil Hayden

$25.02

Bulliet Rye

$20.53

Jack Daniels

$17.60

Jameson

$20.53

Makers Mark

$22.48

Woodford Reserve

$33.24

Crown Royal

$8.80

Crown Royal Apple

$8.80

Fireball Cinnamon

$13.69

Knob creek

$31.28

Philidor Agave Whiskey

$31.28

Jack Daniels Honey

$17.60

Den of thieves

$5.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$11.00

Blue Jay All Day

$13.00

Blue MF

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

D'Bo's Punch

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Green Tea Cocktail

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paper Plane

$11.00

Purple Haze

$11.00

Purple Rain

$13.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tequila-Rita

$18.00

The Charger

$13.00

The Detroit Vibe

$16.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$20.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$21.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Tea Tequila

$10.00

White Tea Vodka

$10.00

Sangria

$11.00

Full Menu

Wings

5pc Party Wings

5pc Party Wings

$6.50
10pc Party Wings

10pc Party Wings

$13.00
20pc Party Wings

20pc Party Wings

$26.00

30pc Party Wings

$39.00

40pc Party Wings

$52.00

50pc Party Wings

$65.00
100pc Party Wings

100pc Party Wings

$131.50
5pc Whole Wings

5pc Whole Wings

$13.00
10pc Whole Wings

10pc Whole Wings

$26.00
15pc Whole Wings

15pc Whole Wings

$39.00

20pc Whole Wings

$52.00

25pc Whole Wings

$65.00

50pc Whole Wings

$131.50
D'Bo's Wing Party Pack - 30 Party Wings

D'Bo's Wing Party Pack - 30 Party Wings

$48.36

30 party wings, 4 rolls and 1 gallon of tea

D'Bo's Wing Party Pack - 15 Whole Wings

D'Bo's Wing Party Pack - 15 Whole Wings

$48.36

30 party wings, 4 rolls and 1 gallon of tea

D'Bo's Wing Family Pack - 50 Party Wings

D'Bo's Wing Family Pack - 50 Party Wings

$74.36

15 whole wings with 2 sides, 4 rolls and 1 gallon of tea

D'Bo's Wing Family Pack - 25 Whole Wings

D'Bo's Wing Family Pack - 25 Whole Wings

$74.36

15 whole wings with 2 sides, 4 rolls and 1 gallon of tea

Value Meals

$11.23

All value meals served with 1 side, 1 dip and a fountain drink. Choice of 5 party wings, 2 whole wings, or 2 tenders

4 Pc Tender & Side

4 Pc Tender & Side

$10.39
8 Pc Tender & Side

8 Pc Tender & Side

$20.79

6 Pc Boneless & Side

$10.39

12 Pc Boneless & Side

$19.76

Extra 1 Party Wing

$1.50

Extra 1 Pc Tender

$2.50

Extra 1 Whole Wing

$2.60

Seafood

Catfish Filets Basket

Catfish Filets Basket

$13.51

3 piece fish, 1 side

Whole Catfish Dinner

Whole Catfish Dinner

$16.38

2 whole catfish, 2 sides

Fish & Wing Platter

$26.26

2 piece fish or 1 whole catfish 5 piece whole wings or 10 party wings and 1 side

Crab Platter

$21.62
Crab & Shrimp Platter

Crab & Shrimp Platter

$36.39
Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$15.59
Lobster Platter (5-6oz Tail)

Lobster Platter (5-6oz Tail)

$22.87

Burgers

The Checkered Cow

The Checkered Cow

$8.83

A juicy beef or turkey patty, any toppings, on a toasted gourmet bun

Oink-n-Moo Burger

Oink-n-Moo Burger

$9.86

Our checkered cow burger with bacon and cheese

Farm Yard Burger

$11.43

Our checkered cow burger with a fried egg, bacon and cheese

Bacon Love Burger

Bacon Love Burger

$10.90

Our checkered cow burger with excessive strips of bacon

Stroke Zone Burger

$11.18

Our checkered cow burger with two juicy beef or turkey patties

Heart Attack Burger

$13.51

Our checkered cow burger with three juicy beef or turkey patties

Jive Turkey Burger

$8.83

A juicy turkey patty with your choice of any toppings on a toasted gourmet bun

Sandwiches

Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$5.19

1 deep fried smoked sausage on a toasted bun with slaw

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.27

Beef or chicken

Sides

Make it a Combo

$4.16

Any side and 20 oz drink

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$2.59

Regular crinkled fries

Large Fries

$5.19

Regular Fried Okra

$2.59

Bread Rolls (2)

$0.57

Large Fried Okra

$5.18

Steamed Veggies

$2.59

Large Steamed Veggies

$5.18

Corn on the Cob

$2.59

Large Corn on the Cob

$5.18

4 Oz Slaw

$1.30

8 Oz Slaw

$2.59

Extra Carrots

$2.59

Large Carrots

$5.18

Extra Celery

$2.59

Large Celery

$5.18

Extra Carrots & Celery

$2.59

Large Carrots & Celery

$5.18

2 Oz Ranch

$0.50

4 Oz Ranch

$1.30

8 Oz Ranch

$2.59

2 Oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

4 Oz Blue Cheese

$1.30

8 Oz Blue Cheese

$2.59

4 Oz Sauce

$1.30

8 Oz Sauce

$2.59

Extra Catfish Filet

$5.19

Extra Whole Catfish

$7.78

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.

4407 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38116

