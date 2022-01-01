Dallas pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Dallas
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza
4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180, Dallas
|Popular items
|18" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
|14" Cheese
|$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
|14" Pepperoni
|$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
More about Holy Crust
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Holy Crust
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers
|$16.00
ground sausage, pepperoni,
meatballs, hot coppa, mozzarella
|Cheese
|$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza
1701 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Popular items
|18" Meatza
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
|14" Meatza
|$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
|18" Pepperoni
|$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza
4007B Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|14" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
|18" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
|14" Margherita
|$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Eno's Pizza Tavern
PIZZA
Eno's Pizza Tavern
407 N Bishop Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Arugula Pear
Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.
|14" Regular Pig Smiley
|$17.00
Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
|14" Regular Pepperonito
|$15.00
Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
More about PT Neighborhood Pizzeria
PT Neighborhood Pizzeria
5715 Lemon Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Draft Beer
dallas blonde, half life, mosaic, royal blood, gold opportunity, texas lager, oak cliff hef, bishop crackberry
|Margherita Slice
|$5.00
organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt
|Pepperoni Slice
|$5.75
pepperoni, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about Zalat Pizza
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|18" Meatza
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
|14" Margherita
|$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
|14" Zealot
|$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
More about The Pour House
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, house salsa, and sour cream. with your choice of protein
|Ultimate Cheeseburger
|$13.50
Cheddar, Monterey jack, and American Cheese
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$11.50
Mini Angus beef patties with American Cheese. Served with pickles and onions
More about The MoMo Italian Kitchen
The MoMo Italian Kitchen
Arles LLC 8989 Forest Lane Ste 130, Dallas
|Popular items
|Lasagna al Forno
|$19.00
Layers of house-made pasta with beef, pork, mushrooms, Parmigiano and Mozzarella. Available mild or spicy.
|Insalata Verde (V)
|$8.00
Green leaf lettuce, walnuts, radish, bell peppers and tomatoes with a caper dressing.
|Conchiglie a Modo Mio
|$18.50
Shells in a hearty pink sauce with chicken, pork, Genoa salame, Ricotta and aged Gruyere cheese.
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Knots
|$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
PIZZA
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Knots
|$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip