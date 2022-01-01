Dallas pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Cheese$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
More about Zalat Pizza
Holy Crust image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Holy Crust

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers$16.00
ground sausage, pepperoni,
meatballs, hot coppa, mozzarella
Cheese$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
Margherita Pizza$15.00
grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil
More about Holy Crust
Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

1701 South Lamar St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18" Meatza$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
14" Meatza$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
18" Pepperoni$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

4007B Lemmon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Zalat Pizza
Eno's Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Eno's Pizza Tavern

407 N Bishop Ave., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Pear
Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.
14" Regular Pig Smiley$17.00
Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
14" Regular Pepperonito$15.00
Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
More about Eno's Pizza Tavern
PT Neighborhood Pizzeria image

 

PT Neighborhood Pizzeria

5715 Lemon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Draft Beer
dallas blonde, half life, mosaic, royal blood, gold opportunity, texas lager, oak cliff hef, bishop crackberry
Margherita Slice$5.00
organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt
Pepperoni Slice$5.75
pepperoni, organic tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about PT Neighborhood Pizzeria
Zalat Pizza image

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (8657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18" Meatza$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Zealot$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
More about Zalat Pizza
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, house salsa, and sour cream. with your choice of protein
Ultimate Cheeseburger$13.50
Cheddar, Monterey jack, and American Cheese
Cheeseburger Sliders$11.50
Mini Angus beef patties with American Cheese. Served with pickles and onions
More about The Pour House
The MoMo Italian Kitchen image

 

The MoMo Italian Kitchen

Arles LLC 8989 Forest Lane Ste 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna al Forno$19.00
Layers of house-made pasta with beef, pork, mushrooms, Parmigiano and Mozzarella. Available mild or spicy.
Insalata Verde (V)$8.00
Green leaf lettuce, walnuts, radish, bell peppers and tomatoes with a caper dressing.
Conchiglie a Modo Mio$18.50
Shells in a hearty pink sauce with chicken, pork, Genoa salame, Ricotta and aged Gruyere cheese.
More about The MoMo Italian Kitchen
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (6763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knots$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar image

PIZZA

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (5516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knots$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie image

 

Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie

5100 Beltline Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie
Paradiso image

PIZZA

Paradiso

308 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Paradiso
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

24 Hour Pizza

9780 Walnut St. #280, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Cream Pasta$6.99
Fettuccine Pasta, Spicy Cream Sauce, Basil, Parmesan
16'' Pepperoni$12.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
8'' Cheese$5.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
More about 24 Hour Pizza

