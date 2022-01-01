Tacos in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tacos
El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.00
Pork with pineapple.
|Beef Fajita Taco
|$2.00
|Tripas Taco
|$2.25
Beef tripe.
TACOS
Las Almas Rotas
3615 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, Dallas
|Taco Plate
|$12.00
plate of 4, served on house-made corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime & salsas on the side
|Taco Eight Pack
|$24.00
Eight pack of our delicious tacos. Comes with choice of up to two fillings on corn tortillas. Served with cilantro, cebolla, lime and salsa.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bowlski's
1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Street Tacos
|$3.00
Single taco. Choice of tenderloin beef, fajita chicken, or fajita veggies. Comes with side of onion and cilantro. Add small chips and salsa for $2 or Queso or Guacamole for $4.
|Taco Box
|$18.00
Box of 6 street style tacos on flour tortillas. Side of tortilla chips and homemade salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro. Everything on the side and comes in one handy box. Fresh lime slices. Perfect for 2 people. Add on Queso or Guacamole for $4.
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Pollo Con Mole Tacos
|$15.00
marinated pulled chicken, avocado, onion
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|TACOS CALLEJEROS
|$18.95
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|MT - The Migas Taco
|$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco
|$2.99
|Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco
|$2.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Taco Trio
|$16.00
CHOOSE 3: CRISPY COD/SPICY SHRIMP/ GRILLED MAHI/ BLACKENED SALMON
Each topped with jicama slaw and served with salsa roja, tomatillo & spicy lime ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco
|$2.99
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Taco
|$2.99
|MT - The Migas Taco
|$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|2 Tacos
|$9.00
|3 Tacos
|$11.00
Sundown at Granada
3520 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$12.00
Lightly Fried Cauliflower, Al Pastor Sauce, Corn Tortillas, Charred Pineapple, Cilantro, Jalapeño Salsa
Old Monk Coffee Shop
2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas
|Florentine Taco
|$2.95
|Migas Taco
|$2.95
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Taco
|$2.95
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Breakfast Tacos
|$8.95
TACOS
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|NUNOS TACO PLATE *one protein
|$12.75
5 corn or flour tacos, plus beans & rice.
|BEYOND BEEF CRUNCHY TACO
|$4.00
Classic crunchy taco shell filled with BEYOND meat and topped with lettuce, pico, de gallo, sour cream, and vegan cheddar. *** make it soy free, ask for it with no sour cream.
|STREET TACO corn
|$2.25
Our take on vegan street tacos. Choose a protein, toppings, and add-ons.
V-Eats
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Vegan Al Pastor Tacos
|$10.00
Impossible meat, grilled pineapple, pico, lemon, lime & a vegan piri piri sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|3 Sunrise Tacos
|$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Garlic Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Garlic Shrimp, Slaw, Pico de gallo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili, Lime on Flour Tortilla
FRENCH FRIES
El Ranchito
610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas
|COMBO TACOS
|$12.95
|BF TACOS AL CARBON
|$19.95
|SNG BF FAJ TACO
|$4.25
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Ground Beef Taco
|$4.25
One soft or crispy taco with ground beef
|Brisket Taco
|$4.50
Our own special brisket taco with jack cheese and grilled onions
José
4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas
|Tacos al Carbon
|$17.00
Skirt steak, house-made corn tortillas, pico de gallo, queso fresco, rice and refried black beans
Taco Joint
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Soft Taco
|$2.79
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Taco
|$2.99
|Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco
|$2.99
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Off the Bone Barbeque
1734 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Off the Bone Tacos
|$3.99
Your choice of our delicious smoked meats turned into something uniquely Texan, a flour tortilla taco with all the fixings.
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|MT - The Migas Taco
|$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
|3-Item Breakfast Taco
|$3.19
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco
|$2.99
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|Buffalo 2 Taco Plate
|$12.95
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeño ranch, celery, carrots, cilantro, flour tortilla
|Street Tacos
|$12.95
house-made corn tortillas, choice of: fajita steak, chicken or carnitas, topped with avcado verde sauce + cilantro. served on the side: onions, mexican rice + charro or mashed black beans
BBQ • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS
Hula Girl Poke
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Brisket Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Our famous Brisket, topped with an avocado slice, pico de gallo, and our house piripiri sauce. Tacos served with a side of house made Borracho Beans.
Savory Cityplace
2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas
|Breakfast Taco
|$2.25
Housemade Taco with Egg and Chesse with a choice of protein.
El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion
3230 Towerwood Dr., Farmers Branch
|3 Chifri Street Tacos
|$12.00
(Gluten Free) Beef, pork, chicken, or roasted veggies served on corn tortilla with cheese, pico de gallo, and sauce
The Brass Tap
6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
