Tacos in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve tacos

Al Pastor Taco image

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$2.00
Pork with pineapple.
Beef Fajita Taco$2.00
Tripas Taco$2.25
Beef tripe.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Las Almas Rotas image

TACOS

Las Almas Rotas

3615 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Plate$12.00
plate of 4, served on house-made corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime & salsas on the side
Taco Eight Pack$24.00
Eight pack of our delicious tacos. Comes with choice of up to two fillings on corn tortillas. Served with cilantro, cebolla, lime and salsa.
More about Las Almas Rotas
Taco Box image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bowlski's

1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos$3.00
Single taco. Choice of tenderloin beef, fajita chicken, or fajita veggies. Comes with side of onion and cilantro. Add small chips and salsa for $2 or Queso or Guacamole for $4.
Taco Box$18.00
Box of 6 street style tacos on flour tortillas. Side of tortilla chips and homemade salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro. Everything on the side and comes in one handy box. Fresh lime slices. Perfect for 2 people. Add on Queso or Guacamole for $4.
More about Bowlski's
El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Con Mole Tacos$15.00
marinated pulled chicken, avocado, onion
More about El Bolero - Design District
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACOS CALLEJEROS$18.95
More about La Calle Doce
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands image

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MT - The Migas Taco$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.99
Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.99
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Trio$16.00
CHOOSE 3: CRISPY COD/SPICY SHRIMP/ GRILLED MAHI/ BLACKENED SALMON
Each topped with jicama slaw and served with salsa roja, tomatillo & spicy lime ranch
More about Dive Coastal
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Taco Joint - Preston Center image

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.99
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.99
MT - The Migas Taco$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
2 Tacos$9.00
3 Tacos$11.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Sundown at Granada image

 

Sundown at Granada

3520 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cauliflower Tacos$12.00
Lightly Fried Cauliflower, Al Pastor Sauce, Corn Tortillas, Charred Pineapple, Cilantro, Jalapeño Salsa
More about Sundown at Granada
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Taco$6.00
Taco Plate$16.00
More about Tejas
Old Monk Coffee Shop image

 

Old Monk Coffee Shop

2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Florentine Taco$2.95
Migas Taco$2.95
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.95
More about Old Monk Coffee Shop
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$8.95
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NUNOS TACO PLATE *one protein$12.75
5 corn or flour tacos, plus beans & rice.
BEYOND BEEF CRUNCHY TACO$4.00
Classic crunchy taco shell filled with BEYOND meat and topped with lettuce, pico, de gallo, sour cream, and vegan cheddar. *** make it soy free, ask for it with no sour cream.
STREET TACO corn$2.25
Our take on vegan street tacos. Choose a protein, toppings, and add-ons.
More about ***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
V-Eats image

 

V-Eats

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (179 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Al Pastor Tacos$10.00
Impossible meat, grilled pineapple, pico, lemon, lime & a vegan piri piri sauce
More about V-Eats
Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Sunrise Tacos$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
More about Company Cafe & Bar
Garlic Shrimp Taco image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Shrimp Taco$5.50
Garlic Shrimp, Slaw, Pico de gallo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili, Lime on Flour Tortilla
More about Dock Local Uptown
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COMBO TACOS$12.95
BF TACOS AL CARBON$19.95
SNG BF FAJ TACO$4.25
More about El Ranchito
Ground Beef Taco image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ground Beef Taco$4.25
One soft or crispy taco with ground beef
Brisket Taco$4.50
Our own special brisket taco with jack cheese and grilled onions
More about Fernando's Midway
Tacos al Carbon image

 

José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos al Carbon$17.00
Skirt steak, house-made corn tortillas, pico de gallo, queso fresco, rice and refried black beans
More about José
Taco Joint image

 

Taco Joint

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Taco$2.79
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.99
Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.99
More about Taco Joint
Off the Bone Tacos image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Off the Bone Tacos$3.99
Your choice of our delicious smoked meats turned into something uniquely Texan, a flour tortilla taco with all the fixings.
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
Taco Joint - Peak Street image

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MT - The Migas Taco$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
3-Item Breakfast Taco$3.19
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.99
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Item pic

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo 2 Taco Plate$12.95
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, jalapeño ranch, celery, carrots, cilantro, flour tortilla
Street Tacos$12.95
house-made corn tortillas, choice of: fajita steak, chicken or carnitas, topped with avcado verde sauce + cilantro. served on the side: onions, mexican rice + charro or mashed black beans
More about Taco Lingo
Item pic

BBQ • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS

Hula Girl Poke

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Tacos (3)$15.00
Our famous Brisket, topped with an avocado slice, pico de gallo, and our house piripiri sauce. Tacos served with a side of house made Borracho Beans.
More about Hula Girl Poke
Breakfast Taco image

 

Savory Cityplace

2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Taco$2.25
Housemade Taco with Egg and Chesse with a choice of protein.
More about Savory Cityplace
Item pic

 

El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

3230 Towerwood Dr., Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Chifri Street Tacos$12.00
(Gluten Free) Beef, pork, chicken, or roasted veggies served on corn tortilla with cheese, pico de gallo, and sauce
More about El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

