Uptown restaurants you'll love

Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Southern
Must-try Uptown restaurants

Baboush image

 

Baboush

3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BABA GANOUSH$8.00
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice & fresh garlic
CLASSIC HUMMUS$8.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
BABOUSH MEZZA PLATTER$25.00
Hummus, Baba ganoush, olives & harrisa lebneh
More about Baboush
Hook Line & Sinker image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hook Line & Sinker

3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 1 Fillet Combo$12.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 2 Fillets Combo$14.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
Whole Catfish Basket$13.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
More about Hook Line & Sinker
The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Roast Beef$11.95
Loaded Fries
More about The Loon
Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All-In Knot$17.50
Lobster, Shrimp and Crab, Mayo, Seasoning, Chives, Lemon and Roll
Lobster Grilled Cheese$18.95
Lobster, Sriracha, Crab Queso, Sourdough Bread.
Connecticut$24.95
Lobster, Hot Butter, Lemon, Chives and Roll
More about Dock Local Uptown
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Street Corn$12.00
chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon
Deviled Eggs GF$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
Crispy Chicken Biscuits$16.00
pepper jelly -two served-
More about Yardbird
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Uptown

3700 Mckinney Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Fries$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
Pho Crimson image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pho$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Fried Dumplings (6)$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
More about Pho Crimson
Ten01 Bistro image

 

Ten01 Bistro

2533 McKinney Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ten01 Bistro
Ascension Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Ascension Coffee

200 Crescent Ct, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ascension Coffee
The Clover Club image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Clover Club

2404 Cedar Springs Suite 400, Dallas

Avg 1 (1 review)
Takeout
More about The Clover Club
Restaurant banner

 

Two Stx

1512 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice
More about Two Stx
Nodding Donkey image

 

Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nodding Donkey
State and Allen image

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about State and Allen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Uptown

Fried Rice

