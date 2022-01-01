Uptown restaurants you'll love
Uptown's top cuisines
Must-try Uptown restaurants
Baboush
3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas
|Popular items
|BABA GANOUSH
|$8.00
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice & fresh garlic
|CLASSIC HUMMUS
|$8.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
|BABOUSH MEZZA PLATTER
|$25.00
Hummus, Baba ganoush, olives & harrisa lebneh
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hook Line & Sinker
3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 1 Fillet Combo
|$12.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
|4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 2 Fillets Combo
|$14.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
|Whole Catfish Basket
|$13.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
|Roast Beef
|$11.95
|Loaded Fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|All-In Knot
|$17.50
Lobster, Shrimp and Crab, Mayo, Seasoning, Chives, Lemon and Roll
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$18.95
Lobster, Sriracha, Crab Queso, Sourdough Bread.
|Connecticut
|$24.95
Lobster, Hot Butter, Lemon, Chives and Roll
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Southern Street Corn
|$12.00
chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon
|Deviled Eggs GF
|$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
|Crispy Chicken Biscuits
|$16.00
pepper jelly -two served-
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
3700 Mckinney Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
|Balls
|$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
|Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Pho
|$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
|Fried Dumplings (6)
|$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas