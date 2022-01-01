Beverley's Bistro & Bar
Beverley's is a lively, everyday neighborhood bistro serving American fare. It's a place where the community congregates for great food and cocktails.
3215 North Fitzhugh Ave
Location
3215 North Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Village Baking Company
Come in and enjoy!
Clifton Club
Bar. Lounge. Garden.
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Enjoy Life, Enjoy Great Asian Food!