Son of a Butcher

A nostalgic burger spot serving reinvented burgers, shakes and fries

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2026 Greenville ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (919 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry$5.00
Shamrock Shake$6.00
"Icing, whipped cream, Lucky Charms
marshmallows, sprinkles"
Chocolate$5.00
The Popper Wagyu$4.50
Wagyu beef, fried jalapeño & cream cheese, pepper jam, bacon, chipotle mayo
The Irishman Wagyu$4.50
"Wagyu, peppered bacon, sharp Irish cheddar,
Irish stout aioli, caramelized onion"
Red Velvet Shake$6.00
Vanilla$5.00
PB+J Wagyu$4.50
Wagyu beef, blackberry jam, bacon, crunchy peanut butter, American cheese, caramelized onion
Classic Wagyu$4.50
Wagyu beef, comeback sauce, American cheese, pickle
Burnt Ends Wagyu$4.50
Wagyu beef, smoked brisket, Gouda, caramelized onion, house BBQ sauce, chipotle mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2026 Greenville ave

Dallas TX

Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

