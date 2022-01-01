Go
Toast

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.

2008 Greenville Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HG KALE CAESAR$12.00
kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing
THE STIR FRY$13.00
broccoli, mushrooms, snap peas, red bell pepper, carrots, edamame & red onion sautéed in tamari & sesame, topped
with toasted sesame seeds
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL$13.00
pick 1 protein, 2 bases, and 1 sauce
CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
THE BACKYARD BURGER$15.00
all-natural kansas city kobe beef, yellow cheddar, creamy mustard, shaved sweet onions, dill pickles, shredded lettuce & tomato
TUNA POKE$22.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas
THE FRIED RICE$13.00
cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with
honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg
CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD$12.00
brussels, kale, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey – mustard dressing
HG CHIPS & QUESO$13.00
spicy vegan queso topped with avocado
& green onion // CONTAINS NUTS
See full menu

Location

2008 Greenville Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Son of a Butcher

No reviews yet

A nostalgic burger spot serving reinvented burgers, shakes and fries

Thai Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shoyo

No reviews yet

Shoyo is the long-awaited home to the timeless and latest creations of Chef Jimmy Park. Together with his mentor, Chef Shinichiro Kondo, Shoyo offers only the finest and highest quality ingredients prepared with innovation and heart.

Leela's + Milli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston