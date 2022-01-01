Go
Pho Crimson

PHO • NOODLES

3000 Blackburn Street • $

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Flan$5.00
Pho$11.95
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Coconut/Pandan Flan$5.00
Chicken Eggrolls$4.00
Fried Tofu (10)$7.45
Toss with salt and pepper seasoning with onions and jalapenos.
Xtra Pho Noodle$1.00
Tofu Vermicelli$12.95
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
Korean BBQ Burrito$11.95
Grilled short ribs, rice, kim chi, house special soy sauce with grilled onions and jalapenos.
Wings (5)$7.95
Spring Rolls (2)$4.95
Wrap in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3000 Blackburn Street

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
