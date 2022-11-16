- Home
- /
- Dallas
- /
- North Dallas
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- Asian mint
Asian mint
No reviews yet
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135
Dallas, TX 75243
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Specials
Shishito Peppers
The most addicting appetizer! Fresh Shishito peppers that have been flash fried, tossed in salt & fresh lime juice!
Cranberry Chicken
Cranberry Crispy Chicken served with steamed broccoli and Jasmine rice
Green Bean Almond Stir Fry
This Stir Fry green beans with umami from the sauce, and the aromatic Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and almond
Cranberry Almond Chicken Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato, cranberry, almond.
Thai Pumpkin Custard
A popular fall Thai street dessert! A silky smooth coconut milk based custard, steamed with sweetened kabocha squash! (gluten free, dairy free)
Hot Ginger Tea
Appetizer
Edamame
Seaweed Salad
Egg Rolls
Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.
Summer Rolls
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
Steamed Dumplings
Asian vegetables, house made tangy soy.
Crispy Dumplings
Asian vegetables, house made tangy soy.
Shrimp Rangoon
Shrimp, cream cheese, fried in wonton wrapper, house made sweet & sour sauce.
Spicy Tuna Crisp
Spicy tuna, seaweed salad, crispy wonton chip, mango sauce, cucumber, spicy mayo, sriracha, white sesame seed.
Chicken Satay
Turmeric marinated & grilled chicken skewer, house made peanut sauce, cucumber chutney.
Fried Calamari
Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, house made sweet & sour sauce.
Soft-Shell Crab
Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.
Mint Platter
Grilled chicken satay, fresh chicken summer roll, fried vegetable egg roll, steamed dumpling.
Soup
Cup Miso Soup
Miso soy, soft tofu, seaweed, scallion.
Bowl Miso Soup
Miso soy, soft tofu, seaweed, scallion.
Cup Thai Coconut Soup
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
Bowl Thai Coconut Soup
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.
Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
Cup Spicy Tom Yum Soup
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
Bowl Spicy Tom Yum Soup
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
Salad
House Salad
Organic spring mix, julienned rainbow seasonal vegetables, grape tomato, cashew, red bell pepper, fresh mint, toasted sesame seed, Thai peanut dressing or lime vinaigrette.
Papaya Salad
Spicy. Green papaya, grape tomato, carrot, long green bean, peanut, tamarind chili lime dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Organic spring mix, julienned seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, cashew, red bell pepper, fresh mint, toasted sesame seed, Thai lime vinaigrette.
Asian Noodle Salad
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
Thai Chicken Wrap
Minced chicken, spicy lime sauce, cilantro, mint, toasted rice powder, carrot, scallion, seasonal green leaf.
Pad Thai
Original Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Pad Thai Woon Sen
Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Pad Thai No Sen
Shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, broccoli, bok choy, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Crispy Pad Thai
Shrimp, chicken, tofu, crispy wonton strip, house made tamarind sauce, egg, bean sprout, scallion, peanut.
Fried Rice
House Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Green Basil Fried Rice
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper.
Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Yellow Fried Rice
Jasmine white rice, white onion, scallion, yellow curry powder, egg.
Crab Fried Rice
Crabmeat, jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
BROWN Fried Rice
Brown rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
BROWN Green Basil Fried Rice
Spicy. Brown rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
BROWN Pineapple Fried Rice
Brown rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
BROWN Yellow Fried Rice
Brown rice, white onion, scallion, yellow curry powder, egg.
BROWN Crab Fried Rice
Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.
Noodles
Pad Kee Mow
Spicy. Rice noodle, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
Pad Kee Mow Woon Sen
Clear low carb noodle, black soy, thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
Kua Kai
rice noodle, chicken, egg, scallion, romaine lettuce.
Pad See iew
rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
Pad Woon Sen
Clear low carb noodle, egg, broccoli, scallion, white onion, carrot, mushroom, bean sprout, snap pea.
Noodle Soup
Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallion, crispy garlic.
Lo Mein
Lo mein noodle, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, scallion, bean sprout.
Singapore Noodle
Wide flat noodles with turmeric powder topped with fresh bean sprouts.
Shirataki Noodles
Shirataki Pad Thai
No carb Shirataki noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Shirataki Pad Kee Mow
Spicy. no carb shirataki noodle, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
Shirataki Pad See iew
No carb shirataki noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.
Shirataki Kua Kai
No carb shirataki noodle, chicken, egg, scallion, romaine lettuce.
Shirataki Pad Woon Sen
Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
Shirataki Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
Shirataki Noodle Soup
Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallion, crispy garlic.
Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
Stir Fry
Cashew Chicken
Chicken, chili soy sauce, cashew, white onion, scallion, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snap pea.
Asian Vegetable Stir Fry
Broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, snap pea, carrot, scallion, white onion, bamboo shoot, cabbage, so healthy.
Sriracha Chicken
Very spicy. Chicken, sriracha, cabbage, carrot, scallion, white onion, peanut, dry chili, so spicy.
Ginger Chicken
Chicken, fresh ginger sauce, carrot, mushroom, white onion, scallion, cabbage, snap pea.
Shrimp & Basil Chicken
Spicy. Minced chicken, shrimp, black soy, chili, Thai basil, broccoli, red bell pepper.
Mongolian Beef
Flank steak, garlic sesame soy, broccoli, carrot, scallion.
Peanut Basil Chicken
Chicken, house peanut sauce, Thai basil, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
Curry
Yellow Curry
Mild yellow curry, coconut milk, sweet potato, white onion, crispy onion. Served with jasmine white rice.
Red Curry
Spicy. Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, Thai basil, red bell pepper. Served with jasmine white rice.
Green Curry
Spicy. Spicy green curry, coconut milk, Japanese purple eggplant, bamboo shoot, Thai basil, red bell pepper. Served with jasmine white rice.
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry, coconut milk, tamarind, roasted kabocha squash, white onion, cashew, scallion. Served with jasmine white rice.
House Specialties
Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
Teriyaki
House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
Grilled Salmon Curry
Red curry, broccoli, Thai basil, red bell pepper.
Crispy Basil Sea Bass
House made basil sauce, Thai basil, broccoli, carrot, red bell pepper.
Steamed Sea Bass
Wild caught sea bass, lime ginger soy, broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, scallion, red bell pepper.
Crispy Red Snapper
House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.
Crab Lover's Special
Crabmeat fried rice, crispy soft shell crab, house made orange sauce, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato, scallion.
Kao Soy Chicken
A traditional Northern Thai Curry noodle dish served with chicken, pickled cabbage, red onion, fresh lime and crispy noodle