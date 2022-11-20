Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Asian Mint | Richardson

review star

No reviews yet

300 W. Campbell Rd.

Suite 140

Richardson, TX 75080

Order Again

Popular Items

House Fried Rice
Egg Rolls
Original Pad Thai

Thanksgiving Specials

Shishito Peppers

$8.45

The most addicting appetizer! Fresh Shishito peppers that have been flash fried, tossed in salt & fresh lime juice

Cranberry Crispy Chicken

$15.95

Cranberry Crispy Chicken served with steamed broccoli and Jasmine rice

Green Bean Almond Stir Fry

$14.95

This Stir Fry green beans with umami from the sauce, and the aromatic Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and almonds

Cranberry Almond Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato, cranberry, almond.

Thai Pumpkin Custard

$8.95

A popular fall Thai street dessert! A silky smooth coconut milk based custard, steamed with sweetened kabocha squash! (gluten free, dairy free)

Hot Ginger Tea

$2.95

Appetizer

Edamame

$5.25
Seaweed Salad

$5.25
Egg Rolls

$6.45

Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.

Summer Rolls

$6.45

Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.

Steamed Dumplings

$7.45

Asian vegetables, house made tangy soy.

Crispy Dumplings

$7.45

Asian vegetables, house made tangy soy.

Shrimp Rangoon

$9.45

Shrimp, cream cheese, fried in wonton wrapper, house made sweet & sour sauce.

Spicy Tuna Crisp

$12.45

Spicy tuna, seaweed salad, crispy wonton chip, mango sauce, cucumber, spicy mayo, sriracha, white sesame seed.

Chicken Satay

$9.45

Turmeric marinated & grilled chicken skewer, house made peanut sauce, cucumber chutney.

Fried Calamari

$12.45

Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, house made sweet & sour sauce.

Soft-Shell Crab

$12.95

Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.

Mint Platter

$17.95

Grilled chicken satay, fresh chicken summer roll, fried vegetable egg roll, steamed dumpling.

Soup

Cup Miso Soup

$5.00

Miso soy, soft tofu, seaweed, scallion.

Bowl Miso Soup

$10.00

Miso soy, soft tofu, seaweed, scallion.

Cup Thai Coconut Soup

$5.00

Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.

Bowl Thai Coconut Soup

$10.00

Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.

Noodle Thai Coconut Soup

$12.00

Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.

Cup Spicy Tom Yum Soup

$5.00

Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.

Bowl Spicy Tom Yum Soup

$10.00

Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.

Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup

$12.00

Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.

Salad

House Salad

$8.25

Organic spring mix, julienned rainbow seasonal vegetables, grape tomato, cashew, red bell pepper, fresh mint, toasted sesame seed, Thai peanut dressing or lime vinaigrette.

Papaya Salad

$9.25

Spicy. Green papaya, grape tomato, carrot, long green bean, peanut, tamarind chili lime dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$25.95

Organic spring mix, julienned seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, cashew, red bell pepper, fresh mint, toasted sesame seed, Thai lime vinaigrette.

Asian Noodle Salad

$16.95

Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.

Thai Chicken Wrap

$12.25

Minced chicken, spicy lime sauce, cilantro, mint, toasted rice powder, carrot, scallion, seasonal green leaf.

Pad Thai

Original Pad Thai

$14.45

Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallions, bean sprout, peanut.

Pad Thai Woon Sen

$14.45

Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, peanut.

Pad Thai No Sen

$14.45

Shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, broccoli, bok choy, egg, scallions, bean sprout, peanut.

Crispy Pad Thai

$14.45

Shrimp, chicken, tofu, crispy wonton strip, house made tamarind sauce, egg, bean sprout, scallions, peanut.

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$13.45

Jasmine white rice, egg, scallions, white onion, tomato.

Green Basil Fried Rice

$13.45

Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, chili, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper.

Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice

$14.45

Jasmine white rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallions, white onion, tomato.

Yellow Fried Rice

$13.45

Jasmine white rice, white onion, scallions, yellow curry powder, egg.

Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Crabmeat, jasmine white rice, egg, scallions, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.

BROWN Fried Rice

$15.45

Brown rice, egg, scallions, white onion, tomato.

BROWN Green Basil Fried Rice

$15.45

Spicy. Brown rice, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper.

BROWN Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.45

Brown rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallions, white onion, tomato.

BROWN Yellow Fried Rice

$15.45

Brown rice, white onion, scallions, yellow curry powder, egg.

BROWN Crab Fried Rice

$18.95

Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallions, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.

Noodles

Pad Kee Mow

$13.45

Spicy. rice noodle, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.

Pad Kee Mow Woon Sen

$13.45

Clear low carb noodle, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.

Kua Kai

$13.45

rice noodle, chicken, egg, scallion, romaine lettuce.

Pad See iew

$13.45

rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.

Pad Woon Sen

$14.45

Clear low carb noodle, egg, broccoli, scallions, white onion, carrot, mushroom, bean sprout, snap pea.

Noodle Soup

$13.45

Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallions, crispy garlic.

Lo Mein

$14.45

Lo mein noodle, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, scallions, bean sprouts.

Singapore Noodles

$14.95

Wide flat noodles with turmeric powder topped with fresh bean sprouts.

Shirataki Noodles

Shirataki Pad Thai

$17.45

No carb Shirataki noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.

Shirataki Pad Kee Mow

$16.45

Spicy. No carb Shirataki noodle, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.

Shirataki Pad See iew

$16.45

No carb Shirataki noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.

Shirataki Kua Kai

$16.45

No carb Shirataki noodle, chicken, egg, scallion, romaine lettuce

Shirataki Pad Woon Sen

$16.45

Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup

$15.00

Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.

Shirataki Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup

$15.00

Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.

Shirataki Noodle Soup

$16.45

Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallions, crispy garlic.

Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad

$18.95

Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.

Stir Fry

Served with jasmine white rice, substitute brown rice for $.50.
Cashew Chicken

$14.45

Chicken, chili soy sauce, cashew, white onion, scallions, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snap pea.

Asian Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.45

Broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, snap pea, carrot, scallions, white onion, bamboo shoot, cabbage, so healthy.

Sriracha Chicken

$14.45

Very spicy. Chicken, sriracha, cabbage, carrot, scallions, white onion, peanut, dry chili, so spicy.

Ginger Chicken

$14.45

Chicken, fresh ginger sauce, carrot, mushroom, white onion, scallions, cabbage, snap pea.

Shrimp & Basil Chicken

$16.45

Spicy. Minced chicken, shrimp, black soy, chili, Thai basil, broccoli, red bell pepper.

Mongolian Beef

$16.45

Flank steak, garlic sesame soy, broccoli, carrot, scallion.

Peanut Basil Chicken

$16.45

Chicken, house peanut sauce, Thai basil, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.

Curry

Served with jasmine white rice, substitute brown rice for $.50.
Yellow Curry

$14.45

Mild yellow curry, coconut milk, sweet potato, white onion, crispy onion. Served with jasmine white rice.

Red Curry

$14.45

Spicy. Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, Thai basil, red bell pepper. Served with jasmine white rice.

Green Curry

$14.45

Spicy. Spicy green curry, coconut milk, Japanese purple eggplant, bamboo shoot, Thai basil, red bell pepper. Served with jasmine white rice.

Massaman Curry

$15.45

Massaman curry, coconut milk, tamarind, roasted kabocha squash, white onion, cashew, scallion. Served with jasmine white rice.

House Specialties

Served with jasmine white rice, substitute brown rice for $.50.
Orange Chicken

$14.95

Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.

Teriyaki

$14.95

House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

$25.95

House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.

Grilled Salmon Curry

$25.95

Red curry, broccoli, Thai basil, red bell pepper.

Crispy Basil Sea Bass

$29.95

House made basil sauce, Thai basil, broccoli, carrot, red bell pepper.

Steamed Sea Bass

$29.95

Wild caught sea bass, lime ginger soy, broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, scallion, red bell pepper.

Crispy Red Snapper

$29.95

House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.

Crab Lover's Special

$25.95

Crabmeat fried rice, crispy soft shell crab, house made orange sauce, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato, scallion.

Kao Soy Chicken

$18.45

A traditional Northern Thai Curry noodle dish served with chicken, pickled cabbage, red onion, fresh lime and crispy noodle

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Crispy Wonton

$3.00

Steamed Noodles

$2.00

Woon Sen Noodle

$2.00

Shirataki Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce 16oz

$10.00

Orange Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.50

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Chicken

$3.00

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Steamed Tofu

$3.00

Kids Fit Oranges

$1.00

6 Cucumber slices

$1.00

Soy Sauce

Sweet + Sour Sauce $.50

$0.50

Sweet + Sour Sauce

One sweet and sour sauce per order. Additional $.50 will be the extra charge for additional sauce.

Hot Sauce $.50

$0.50

Hot Sauce

One hot sauce per order. Additional $.50 will be the extra charge for additional hot sauce.

Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili (pack) 25gm

$2.99Out of stock

Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!

Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)

$6.99

Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!

Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chill (Jar) 200gm

$14.99

Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!

Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Thai Basil - Pack (24 grams)

$2.99

Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Small)

Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive*(pack) 65 gm

$6.99

Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Large)

Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive" (Jar) 200gm

$14.99

Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product"

Bottle of Pad Thai Sauce

$10.00
Bottle of Black Soy Sauce

$10.00
Bottle of Stir-Fry Sauce (Regular)

$10.00
Bottle of Stir-Fry Sauce (Gluten Free)

$10.00
Bottle of Hot Sauce

$10.00
Bottle of Sweet and Sour Sauce

$10.00
Bottle of Sauce Package (6 Sauces)

$59.00

All of our favorited sauces (6) at your kitchen, Pad Thai sauce, Stir-Fry sauce, Gluten-Free Stir-Fry sauce, Black Soy sauce, Sweet&Sour sauce, and Hot sauce.

Asian Fresca Mocktails

Mango + Mint

$5.95

Mango purée, simple syrup, mint leaves and green tea

Berry + Basil

$5.95Out of stock

Raspberry sauce, simple syrup, berries basil leaves, and green tea

Lychee + Ginger

$5.95

Lychee juice, simple syrups, fresh ginger, lychee fruits, and green tea

Gallon Asian Fresca Mango + Mint

$35.00Out of stock
Gallon Asian Fresca Berry + Basil

$35.00Out of stock

Gallon Asian Fresca Lychee + ginger

$35.00Out of stock

Beverages

Passion Berry Iced Tea

$2.75

Real Sugar Soda

$2.75

Thai Tea

$3.95

Juice

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Fiji Water

$3.25

Ramune

$3.50

Butterfly Limeade

$5.95

Handcrafted Soda

$5.95

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Iced Matcha Latte Green tea

$5.95

Hot Matcha Latte Green Tea

$4.00
Hot Ginger Tea

$2.75

Wines

La Marca Prosecco (187ml)

$10.00

BTL Mia Sparkling Rose

$39.00

BTL Segura Viudas Brut

$39.00

BTL Fleurs de Prairie, Languedoc

$43.00

BTL WM Hill Pinot Noir, CA

$39.00

BTL Acrobat Pinot Noir, Oregon

$51.00

BTL Marques de Riscal Reserva, Rioja

$51.00

BTL J Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauv

$39.00

BTL Juggernaut Cabernet Sauv

$59.00

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Italy

$39.00

BTL Crossings Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

$39.00

BTL Josh Chardonnay, CA

$39.00

BTL Calling Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast

$51.00

Beer

Singha

$5.50

Kirin Ichiban

$5.50

Kirin light

$5.50

Sapporo

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Lucky Buddha

$5.50Out of stock
Green Beer

Green Beer

$6.50

Cocktails TOGO

Lychee Martini POUCH

$22.00

Asian Mule POUCH

$22.00

Lychee Martini QUART

$80.00

Fusion Fashion QUART

$120.00

Sake

Créme de Sake

$15.00

BLT Heavensake Sake Baby

$30.00

BLT Hana Lychee

$23.00

BLT Black and Gold

$35.00

On The Rocks Bottled Premium Cocktails

On the Rocks Cosmo

$10.00Out of stock

On the Rocks Old Fashion

$10.00Out of stock

On the Rocks Mai Tai

$10.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$8.00

Green Tea Ice Cream Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Sticky Rice and Ice Cream

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Double-Fudge Nut Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate Gooey Gooey Cookies

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Gooey Cookies (4)

Strawberry Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Fall Chef's Special

TRAVEL TO THAILAND WITH OUR SUMMER CHEF’S SPECIALS
Golden Triangle

$8.95Out of stock

Crispy Wonton Filled with seasoned minced chicken paired with our sweet & sour sauce!

Spicy Sriracha Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Favorite house made sriracha sauce, White onion, Scallion, Peanut, and Dried Chili

Singapore Noodles

$14.95

Wide flat noodles with turmeric powder topped with fresh bean sprouts.

Thai Tea Spice Latte

$4.95

Sweetened ceylon tea with evaporated milk and a dash of cinnamon, topped with cinnamon stick & star anise (Gluten-free)

Thai Pumpkin Custard

$8.95Out of stock

A popular fall Thai street dessert! A silky smooth coconut milk based custard, steamed with sweetened kabocha squash! (gluten free, dairy free)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Enjoy Life, Enjoy Great Asian Food!

Website

Location

300 W. Campbell Rd., Suite 140, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

