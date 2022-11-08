Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
No reviews yet
17370 Preston Rd
Suite 500
Dallas, TX 75252
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Banana Leaf Sampler
2 Thai crispy spring rolls, 2 chicken satay, 4 Thai spiced wings, 2 corn patties, 6 fried chicken dumplings, served with assorted sauces.
Butterfly Shrimp
Tempura-battered shrimp, served with homemade sweet & sour sauce. (6)
Chicken Satay
Tender strips of chicken marinated in spices and grilled on skewers, served with traditional Thai peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. (4)
Corn Patties
Sweet corn, cilantro, and garlic, deep-fried and served with cucumber sauce. (4)
Cream Cheese Roll
Cream cheese, minced carrots, and a touch of citrus, rolled into a thin rice wrapper and deep-fried. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce. (3)
Fish Cakes
Finely ground fish seasoned with red curry, sliced green beans, and lime leaves. Served with cucumber sauce. (4)
Fresh Spring Rolls
Lettuce, carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut dressing. Shrimp, chicken, tofu, and vegetarian options available. (2)
Fried Dumplings
Ground chicken, water chestnuts, fresh ginger, and green onion filling. Served with Thai sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian option available. (6)
Lemongrass Lettuce Wraps
Minced chicken or tofu, lemongrass, red and white onion, and water chestnuts. Served with iceberg lettuce and hoisin sauce.
Shrimp Blankets
Marinated shrimp with carrots and cilantro, wrapped in a thin rice wrapper, then deep-fried. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce. (4)
Steamed Dumplings
Ground chicken, water chestnuts, fresh ginger, and green onion filling. Served with Thai sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian option available. (6)
Thai Crispy Spring Roll
Crispy spring rolls with shredded cabbage and glass noodles, served with homemade sweet& sour sauce. (2)
Thai Spiced Wings
Wings marinated in Thai spices and deep-fried, served with homemade sweet & sour sauce. (6)
Tofu Satay
Tofu marinated in spices and grilled on skewers, served with traditional Thai peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. (4)
Soup
Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - Bowl
Tangy coconut milk broth with white and green onions, mushroom, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, and lime juice.
Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - HOT POT
Tangy coconut milk broth with white and green onions, mushroom, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, and lime juice.
Herb Soup - BOWL
Spicy herb-infused broth with mushroom, tomato, red onion, flavored with dried chili, lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, lime juice, lime leaves, and basil.
Herb Soup - HOT POT
Spicy herb-infused broth with mushroom, tomato, red onion, flavored with dried chili, lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, lime juice, lime leaves, and basil.
Pirate Treasure Soup - BOWL
Seafood broth with shrimp, mushroom, tomato, red onion, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, lime juice, lime leaves, basil, and Thai chili.
Pirate Treasure Soup - HOT POT
Seafood broth with shrimp, mushroom, tomato, red onion, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, lime juice, lime leaves, basil, and Thai chili.
Tom Yum - BOWL
Spicy and sour broth with mushroom, tomato, white and green onion, flavored with galanga, lemongrass, fish sauce, lime juice, lime leaves, and Thai chili.
Tom Yum - HOT POT
Spicy and sour broth with mushroom, tomato, white and green onion, flavored with galanga, lemongrass, fish sauce, lime juice, lime leaves, and Thai chili.
Salad
Beef Salad
Sliced beef marinated and grilled, mixed with red and green onions, tomato, mushroom, celery, red and green bell peppers. Flavored with lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, and lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, crunchy peanut, tomato, green beans. Flavored with lime juice, fish sauce, and fresh Thai chili, on a bed of lettuce. Served with sticky rice.
Green Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, crunchy peanut, tomato, green beans. Flavored with lime juice, fish sauce, and fresh Thai chili, on a bed of lettuce. Served with sticky rice.
Seafood Salad
Shrimp, red onion, tomato, red and green bell peppers, celery. Flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and fresh Thai chili on a bed of mixed greens.
Shrimp Noodle Salad
Glass noodles tossed with shrimp, red and green onions, tomato, red and green bell peppers. Flavored with lemongrass and lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
Noodles
Basil Noodle (Pad Kee Mow)
Flat rice noodles with egg, tomato, white onion, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, and basil leaves, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce.
Khow Soy (Yellow Curry Noodle)
Egg noodles in simmering yellow curry sauce, topped with pickled mustard greens, red onion, and crispy noodles.
Lomein
Stir-fried pasta, with green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with a savory sauce.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, red and green onions, with a tangy and sweet sauce, flavored with lime, fish sauce, and crunchy peanut.
Pad See Iew
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, carrots, and broccoli, seasoned with savory sweet Thai soy sauce.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried clear glass noodles, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.
Pasta Sukiyaki
Stir-fried pasta noodle with egg, green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with spicy sukiyaki sauce.
Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
With egg, tomato, white onion, red and green bell peppers, basil, hot chili oil.
Cajun Fried Rice
With egg, tomato, white and green onions, flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.
Ginger Fried Rice
With egg, shredded ginger, bean sprouts, tomato, white and green onions.
Grilled Chili Fried Rice
With egg, tomato, red and green onions, dried chili, and Thai chili paste.
Pineapple Fried Rice
With egg, pineapple, tomato, white and green onions, topped with cashews.
Thai Fried Rice
With egg, tomato, white and green onions.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
With egg, tomato, white and green onions, yellow curry powder.
Entree
Basil Stir-Fry
Fresh basil, white onion, red and green bell peppers, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce.
Black Pepper Garlic
Choice of protein stir-fried in a savory black pepper garlic sauce served atop steamed broccoli.
Broccoli Stir-Fry
Broccoli, carrots, and white onion, stir-fried in a light savory sauce.
Cashew Delight
Stir-fried cashews, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnuts, celery, seasoned with a light savory sauce.
Eggplant with Thai Basil
Eggplant, carrots, white onion, red and green bell peppers, basil, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce.
Ginger Stir-Fry
Shredded ginger, garlic, mushroom, white and green onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers, stir-fried with a light savory sauce.
Green Curry
Green curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red and green bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with choice of rice or noodles.
Honey Sesame Stir-Fry
Deep-fried choice of meat tossed with homemade honey sesame sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli.
Hot Pepper
Bell Pepper, bamboo shoots, carrot, celery, and white onion stir-fried in a savory sauce
Mango Stir-Fry
Deep-fried choice of meat tossed with homemade mango sauce and topped with fresh mango. Served with steamed broccoli.
Masaman Curry
Massaman curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, white onion, peanuts. Served with choice of rice or noodles.
Mongolian
Choice of protein with green and white onions stir-fried in a dark savory sauce.
Pad Plik King
Stir-fried green beans, carrots, red and green bell peppers, flavored with traditional Thai red chili sauce.
Panang Curry
Panang curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, basil, red and green bell peppers. Served with choice of rice or noodles.
Peppers with Lemongrass
Stir-fried red and green bell peppers, red onion, lemongrass, with a tangy house sauce.
Red Curry
Red curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red and green bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with choice of rice or noodles.
Siracha Honey Stir-Fry
Deep fried choice of meat, tossed with homemade siracha honey sauce. Served with broccoli.
Thai Orange Stir-Fry
Deep-fried choice of protein tossed with homemade orange sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with steamed mixed vegetables.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, white onion, and potatoes. Served with choice of rice or noodles.
Chef Specialty
Crispy Catfish with Sweet & Spicy Sauce
Deep-fried catfish filet topped with sweet & spicy red chili sauce. Served with steamed mixed vegetables.
Grilled Peanut
Chicken breast or tofu, grilled and topped with traditional Thai peanut sauce. Served with steamed mixed vegetables.
Hibachi Chicken
Grilled marinated boneless chicken in a sweet teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed vegetables.
Mango Salmon with Curry
Flash-fried salmon simmering with mango red curry sauce, coconut milk, red and green bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, fresh mango, topped with crispy basil leaves. Served with choice of rice.
Pad Kapow (Thai Style)
Chopped chicken with fresh basil leaves, chopped green beans, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce. Served on a bed of rice and topped with a fried egg.
Salmon with Curry
Deep-fried salmon filet topped with choice of red or green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, red and green bell peppers, and basil.
Sesame Sizzling
Choice of meat with red and green bell peppers, white and green onions, carrots, snow peas, celery, topped with sesame seeds. Served with choice of rice on the side.
Steak with Herbs
Stir-fried steak with lemongrass, red onion, tomato, broccoli, flavored with lime dressing and topped with crispy basil leaves.
Tiger Cry
Grilled steak seasoned with herbs, with spicy tamarind sauce on the side. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and sticky rice.
Waterfall Beef
Sliced beef marinated and grilled, mixed with red and green onions, basil, tangy chili, ground rice, flavored with lime dressing and fish sauce on a bed of lettuce. Served with sticky rice.
House Special
Basil Noodle Duck
Boneless roasted duck, stir-fried with flat rice noodles, egg, tomato, white onion, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, and basil.
Claypot Special
Crab Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with snow crab meat, eggs, green and white onions, and tomatoes. Flavored with shrimp paste with bean oil. Served with tempura battered shrimp on the side.
Fish with Thai Herbs
Striped bass fillet lightly battered and deep fried. It's then topped with cashews, lime leaves, galanga, lemongrass, fried basil, peppercorns and Thai chili. Finally we drizzle it with a fresh homemade tangy lime garlic dressing. Served with choice of rice.
Grilled Chili Fried Rice with Salmon
Atlantic salmon stir fried with rice and tossed with dried cranberries, cashews, eggs, tomatoes, onions and grilled Thai chili peppers.
Jungle Curry Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp lightly battered and deep-fried. Served with Thai eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, green peppercorn, green bean, basil leave, jungle curry sauce. Served with a Choice of rice or somen noodles.
Lamb Chop Pad Plik King
Grilled Lamb Chops (4) served with stir fried green beans, carrots, bell peppers in a homemade red chili sauce (pad plik king). Served with choice of rice.
Northern-Style Larb Chicken
Minced chicken stir-fried with red onions, ginger, and lemongrass, then seasoned with a variety of Thai herbs and spices. Topped with crispy fried onions and garlic and served with iceberg lettuce and sticky rice.
Pad Kapow (Thai Style)
Chopped chicken with fresh basil leaves, chopped green beans, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce. Served on a bed of rice and topped with a fried egg.
Red Curry Pineapple Duck
Deboned roasted duck, coconut milk, sliced tomatoes, pineapple chunks, and fresh basil leaves simmering in a red curry sauce. Served with choice of rice or somen noodles.
Tamarind Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp lightly battered and deep fried. Served with caramelized onions over a tasty tamarind sauce. Served with choice of rice.
Side Item
Brown Rice
Curry Sauce Side
Dried Chili Flakes
Fried Egg
Fried Rice
Glass Noodle
Hot Chili Oil
Hot Chili Oil with Chili Crisps
Hot Chili Sauce
Hot Chili Garlic Sauce
Peanut Dressing
Peanut Sauce
Salad with Peanut Dressing
Somen Noodle
Soy Sauce
Steamed Flat Noodle
Steamed Pad Thai Noodles
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed White Rice
Steve Sauce - Super Hot Sauce (4 oz)
Sticky Rice
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Kid Menu
Chicken Nuggets
With a side of fries
Kid's Chicken Satay
With a side of fries
Kid's Tofu Satay
With a side of fries
Kid's Fried Rice
Kid's fried rice with egg, tomato, white and green onions.
Kid's Lomein
Stir-fried pasta, with green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with a savory sauce.
Popcorn Shrimp
With a side of fries
Desserts
Banana Roll
Mashed bananas, toasted coconut, and crunchy peanuts rolled in a thin rice wrapper, then deep fried. Served with honey and chocolate syrup.
Crispy Cheesecake
Sweet cream cheese mixture with a slice of banana, wrapped and deep-fried. Served with choice of ice cream.
Fried Bananas
Bananas coated in coconut batter then deep-fried and topped with honey.
Fried Bananas with Ice Cream
Bananas coated in coconut batter then deep-fried and topped with honey. Served with choice of ice cream.
Fried Ice Cream
Breaded vanilla ice cream. Deep-fried until golden brown
Ice Cream
Vanilla, Green Tea, Mango, Thai Coffee, Coconut, Taro
Mango with Sticky Rice
Fresh sliced mango, served with coconut sticky rice and coconut milk.
Rice Pudding with Egg Custard
Purple sticky rice served with coconut milk, topped with homemade Thai-style egg custard.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
The place to go in Dallas, Texas for fresh and delicious Thai food for over 20 years. We go above and beyond to make every item on our extensive menu with the finest ingredients, and we have the perfect array of lunch and dinner to suit anyone's taste. So stop in today to sample our amazing cuisine, or call us to have your meal delivered directly to your doorstep. You can even have us cater your upcoming event and give your guests a meal to remember.
17370 Preston Rd, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75252