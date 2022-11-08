Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

17370 Preston Rd

Suite 500

Dallas, TX 75252

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Basil Noodle (Pad Kee Mow)
Fresh Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Banana Leaf Sampler

Banana Leaf Sampler

$17.99

2 Thai crispy spring rolls, 2 chicken satay, 4 Thai spiced wings, 2 corn patties, 6 fried chicken dumplings, served with assorted sauces.

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$8.99

Tempura-battered shrimp, served with homemade sweet & sour sauce. (6)

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$6.99

Tender strips of chicken marinated in spices and grilled on skewers, served with traditional Thai peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. (4)

Corn Patties

Corn Patties

$5.99

Sweet corn, cilantro, and garlic, deep-fried and served with cucumber sauce. (4)

Cream Cheese Roll

Cream Cheese Roll

$3.99

Cream cheese, minced carrots, and a touch of citrus, rolled into a thin rice wrapper and deep-fried. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce. (3)

Fish Cakes

$5.99

Finely ground fish seasoned with red curry, sliced green beans, and lime leaves. Served with cucumber sauce. (4)

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$3.99

Lettuce, carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut dressing. Shrimp, chicken, tofu, and vegetarian options available. (2)

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$5.99

Ground chicken, water chestnuts, fresh ginger, and green onion filling. Served with Thai sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian option available. (6)

Lemongrass Lettuce Wraps

Lemongrass Lettuce Wraps

$8.99

Minced chicken or tofu, lemongrass, red and white onion, and water chestnuts. Served with iceberg lettuce and hoisin sauce.

Shrimp Blankets

Shrimp Blankets

$6.99

Marinated shrimp with carrots and cilantro, wrapped in a thin rice wrapper, then deep-fried. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce. (4)

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$5.99

Ground chicken, water chestnuts, fresh ginger, and green onion filling. Served with Thai sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian option available. (6)

Thai Crispy Spring Roll

Thai Crispy Spring Roll

$2.99

Crispy spring rolls with shredded cabbage and glass noodles, served with homemade sweet& sour sauce. (2)

Thai Spiced Wings

Thai Spiced Wings

$7.99

Wings marinated in Thai spices and deep-fried, served with homemade sweet & sour sauce. (6)

Tofu Satay

$6.99

Tofu marinated in spices and grilled on skewers, served with traditional Thai peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. (4)

Soup

Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - Bowl

Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - Bowl

$6.99

Tangy coconut milk broth with white and green onions, mushroom, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, and lime juice.

Coconut Soup (Tom Kha) - HOT POT

$17.99

Tangy coconut milk broth with white and green onions, mushroom, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, and lime juice.

Herb Soup - BOWL

Herb Soup - BOWL

$5.99

Spicy herb-infused broth with mushroom, tomato, red onion, flavored with dried chili, lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, lime juice, lime leaves, and basil.

Herb Soup - HOT POT

$15.99

Spicy herb-infused broth with mushroom, tomato, red onion, flavored with dried chili, lemongrass, galanga, fish sauce, lime juice, lime leaves, and basil.

Pirate Treasure Soup - BOWL

$7.99

Seafood broth with shrimp, mushroom, tomato, red onion, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, lime juice, lime leaves, basil, and Thai chili.

Pirate Treasure Soup - HOT POT

$19.99

Seafood broth with shrimp, mushroom, tomato, red onion, flavored with lemongrass, galanga, lime juice, lime leaves, basil, and Thai chili.

Tom Yum - BOWL

Tom Yum - BOWL

$5.99

Spicy and sour broth with mushroom, tomato, white and green onion, flavored with galanga, lemongrass, fish sauce, lime juice, lime leaves, and Thai chili.

Tom Yum - HOT POT

$15.99

Spicy and sour broth with mushroom, tomato, white and green onion, flavored with galanga, lemongrass, fish sauce, lime juice, lime leaves, and Thai chili.

Salad

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$15.99

Sliced beef marinated and grilled, mixed with red and green onions, tomato, mushroom, celery, red and green bell peppers. Flavored with lemongrass, fresh Thai chili, and lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.

Cucumber Salad

$10.99

Cucumber, crunchy peanut, tomato, green beans. Flavored with lime juice, fish sauce, and fresh Thai chili, on a bed of lettuce. Served with sticky rice.

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$10.99

Shredded green papaya, crunchy peanut, tomato, green beans. Flavored with lime juice, fish sauce, and fresh Thai chili, on a bed of lettuce. Served with sticky rice.

Seafood Salad

$15.99

Shrimp, red onion, tomato, red and green bell peppers, celery. Flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and fresh Thai chili on a bed of mixed greens.

Shrimp Noodle Salad

Shrimp Noodle Salad

$15.99

Glass noodles tossed with shrimp, red and green onions, tomato, red and green bell peppers. Flavored with lemongrass and lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.

Noodles

Basil Noodle (Pad Kee Mow)

$12.99

Flat rice noodles with egg, tomato, white onion, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, and basil leaves, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce.

Khow Soy (Yellow Curry Noodle)

Khow Soy (Yellow Curry Noodle)

$14.99

Egg noodles in simmering yellow curry sauce, topped with pickled mustard greens, red onion, and crispy noodles.

Lomein

$12.99

Stir-fried pasta, with green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with a savory sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.99

Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, red and green onions, with a tangy and sweet sauce, flavored with lime, fish sauce, and crunchy peanut.

Pad See Iew

$12.99

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, carrots, and broccoli, seasoned with savory sweet Thai soy sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$13.99

Stir-fried clear glass noodles, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.

Pasta Sukiyaki

Pasta Sukiyaki

$12.99

Stir-fried pasta noodle with egg, green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with spicy sukiyaki sauce.

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$11.99

With egg, tomato, white onion, red and green bell peppers, basil, hot chili oil.

Cajun Fried Rice

Cajun Fried Rice

$11.99

With egg, tomato, white and green onions, flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.

Ginger Fried Rice

$11.99

With egg, shredded ginger, bean sprouts, tomato, white and green onions.

Grilled Chili Fried Rice

$11.99

With egg, tomato, red and green onions, dried chili, and Thai chili paste.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.99

With egg, pineapple, tomato, white and green onions, topped with cashews.

Thai Fried Rice

$11.99

With egg, tomato, white and green onions.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$11.99

With egg, tomato, white and green onions, yellow curry powder.

Entree

Basil Stir-Fry

$11.99

Fresh basil, white onion, red and green bell peppers, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce.

Black Pepper Garlic

Black Pepper Garlic

$11.99

Choice of protein stir-fried in a savory black pepper garlic sauce served atop steamed broccoli.

Broccoli Stir-Fry

$11.99

Broccoli, carrots, and white onion, stir-fried in a light savory sauce.

Cashew Delight

$12.99

Stir-fried cashews, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, snow peas, water chestnuts, celery, seasoned with a light savory sauce.

Eggplant with Thai Basil

$12.99

Eggplant, carrots, white onion, red and green bell peppers, basil, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce.

Ginger Stir-Fry

$11.99

Shredded ginger, garlic, mushroom, white and green onions, carrots, red and green bell peppers, stir-fried with a light savory sauce.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.99

Green curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red and green bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with choice of rice or noodles.

Honey Sesame Stir-Fry

Honey Sesame Stir-Fry

$11.99

Deep-fried choice of meat tossed with homemade honey sesame sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli.

Hot Pepper

$11.99

Bell Pepper, bamboo shoots, carrot, celery, and white onion stir-fried in a savory sauce

Mango Stir-Fry

Mango Stir-Fry

$11.99

Deep-fried choice of meat tossed with homemade mango sauce and topped with fresh mango. Served with steamed broccoli.

Masaman Curry

$13.99

Massaman curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, white onion, peanuts. Served with choice of rice or noodles.

Mongolian

$12.99

Choice of protein with green and white onions stir-fried in a dark savory sauce.

Pad Plik King

$12.99

Stir-fried green beans, carrots, red and green bell peppers, flavored with traditional Thai red chili sauce.

Panang Curry

$13.99

Panang curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, basil, red and green bell peppers. Served with choice of rice or noodles.

Peppers with Lemongrass

$12.99

Stir-fried red and green bell peppers, red onion, lemongrass, with a tangy house sauce.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.99

Red curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red and green bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with choice of rice or noodles.

Siracha Honey Stir-Fry

$11.99

Deep fried choice of meat, tossed with homemade siracha honey sauce. Served with broccoli.

Thai Orange Stir-Fry

Thai Orange Stir-Fry

$11.99

Deep-fried choice of protein tossed with homemade orange sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with steamed mixed vegetables.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.99

Yellow curry sauce, simmered with coconut milk, white onion, and potatoes. Served with choice of rice or noodles.

Chef Specialty

Crispy Catfish with Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$15.99

Deep-fried catfish filet topped with sweet & spicy red chili sauce. Served with steamed mixed vegetables.

Grilled Peanut

Grilled Peanut

$13.99

Chicken breast or tofu, grilled and topped with traditional Thai peanut sauce. Served with steamed mixed vegetables.

Hibachi Chicken

$13.99

Grilled marinated boneless chicken in a sweet teriyaki sauce. Served with steamed vegetables.

Mango Salmon with Curry

Mango Salmon with Curry

$17.99

Flash-fried salmon simmering with mango red curry sauce, coconut milk, red and green bell peppers, carrots, snow peas, fresh mango, topped with crispy basil leaves. Served with choice of rice.

Pad Kapow (Thai Style)

Pad Kapow (Thai Style)

$14.99

Chopped chicken with fresh basil leaves, chopped green beans, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce. Served on a bed of rice and topped with a fried egg.

Salmon with Curry

$17.99

Deep-fried salmon filet topped with choice of red or green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, red and green bell peppers, and basil.

Sesame Sizzling

$13.99

Choice of meat with red and green bell peppers, white and green onions, carrots, snow peas, celery, topped with sesame seeds. Served with choice of rice on the side.

Steak with Herbs

$14.99

Stir-fried steak with lemongrass, red onion, tomato, broccoli, flavored with lime dressing and topped with crispy basil leaves.

Tiger Cry

Tiger Cry

$16.99

Grilled steak seasoned with herbs, with spicy tamarind sauce on the side. Served with steamed mixed vegetables and sticky rice.

Waterfall Beef

Waterfall Beef

$15.99

Sliced beef marinated and grilled, mixed with red and green onions, basil, tangy chili, ground rice, flavored with lime dressing and fish sauce on a bed of lettuce. Served with sticky rice.

House Special

Basil Noodle Duck

Basil Noodle Duck

$19.99

Boneless roasted duck, stir-fried with flat rice noodles, egg, tomato, white onion, broccoli, red and green bell peppers, and basil.

Claypot Special

$14.99

Crab Fried Rice

$17.99

Stir fried rice with snow crab meat, eggs, green and white onions, and tomatoes. Flavored with shrimp paste with bean oil. Served with tempura battered shrimp on the side.

Fish with Thai Herbs

Fish with Thai Herbs

$15.99

Striped bass fillet lightly battered and deep fried. It's then topped with cashews, lime leaves, galanga, lemongrass, fried basil, peppercorns and Thai chili. Finally we drizzle it with a fresh homemade tangy lime garlic dressing. Served with choice of rice.

Grilled Chili Fried Rice with Salmon

$17.99

Atlantic salmon stir fried with rice and tossed with dried cranberries, cashews, eggs, tomatoes, onions and grilled Thai chili peppers.

Jungle Curry Shrimp

Jungle Curry Shrimp

$18.99

Jumbo Shrimp lightly battered and deep-fried. Served with Thai eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, green peppercorn, green bean, basil leave, jungle curry sauce. Served with a Choice of rice or somen noodles.

Lamb Chop Pad Plik King

Lamb Chop Pad Plik King

$23.99

Grilled Lamb Chops (4) served with stir fried green beans, carrots, bell peppers in a homemade red chili sauce (pad plik king). Served with choice of rice.

Northern-Style Larb Chicken

Northern-Style Larb Chicken

$15.99

Minced chicken stir-fried with red onions, ginger, and lemongrass, then seasoned with a variety of Thai herbs and spices. Topped with crispy fried onions and garlic and served with iceberg lettuce and sticky rice.

Pad Kapow (Thai Style)

Pad Kapow (Thai Style)

$14.99

Chopped chicken with fresh basil leaves, chopped green beans, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in a savory and spicy sauce. Served on a bed of rice and topped with a fried egg.

Red Curry Pineapple Duck

Red Curry Pineapple Duck

$19.99

Deboned roasted duck, coconut milk, sliced tomatoes, pineapple chunks, and fresh basil leaves simmering in a red curry sauce. Served with choice of rice or somen noodles.

Tamarind Shrimp

Tamarind Shrimp

$16.99

Jumbo Shrimp lightly battered and deep fried. Served with caramelized onions over a tasty tamarind sauce. Served with choice of rice.

Side Item

Brown Rice

$2.00

Curry Sauce Side

$3.75

Dried Chili Flakes

$1.50+

Fried Egg

$1.00

Fried Rice

$1.75

Glass Noodle

$2.50

Hot Chili Oil

$2.00+

Hot Chili Oil with Chili Crisps

Hot Chili Sauce

$1.50+

Hot Chili Garlic Sauce

Peanut Dressing

$2.00+

Peanut Sauce

$2.00+

Salad with Peanut Dressing

$2.75

Somen Noodle

$2.50

Soy Sauce

$1.50+

Steamed Flat Noodle

$2.50

Steamed Pad Thai Noodles

$2.50

Steamed Vegetables

$2.75

Steamed White Rice

$1.50

Steve Sauce - Super Hot Sauce (4 oz)

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$1.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.75+

Kid Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

With a side of fries

Kid's Chicken Satay

$6.99

With a side of fries

Kid's Tofu Satay

$6.99

With a side of fries

Kid's Fried Rice

$7.99

Kid's fried rice with egg, tomato, white and green onions.

Kid's Lomein

$7.99

Stir-fried pasta, with green onion, bean sprouts, celery, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, flavored with a savory sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

With a side of fries

Desserts

Banana Roll

$3.99

Mashed bananas, toasted coconut, and crunchy peanuts rolled in a thin rice wrapper, then deep fried. Served with honey and chocolate syrup.

Crispy Cheesecake

Crispy Cheesecake

$7.99

Sweet cream cheese mixture with a slice of banana, wrapped and deep-fried. Served with choice of ice cream.

Fried Bananas

Fried Bananas

$4.99

Bananas coated in coconut batter then deep-fried and topped with honey.

Fried Bananas with Ice Cream

$6.99

Bananas coated in coconut batter then deep-fried and topped with honey. Served with choice of ice cream.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Breaded vanilla ice cream. Deep-fried until golden brown

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla, Green Tea, Mango, Thai Coffee, Coconut, Taro

Mango with Sticky Rice

Mango with Sticky Rice

$6.99

Fresh sliced mango, served with coconut sticky rice and coconut milk.

Rice Pudding with Egg Custard

Rice Pudding with Egg Custard

$5.99

Purple sticky rice served with coconut milk, topped with homemade Thai-style egg custard.

Soda/Water/Juice

Coconut Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Fiji Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50+

Mango Juice

$3.50

San Pellegrino/Perrier

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50+

Coffee & Tea

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mango Ice Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

The place to go in Dallas, Texas for fresh and delicious Thai food for over 20 years. We go above and beyond to make every item on our extensive menu with the finest ingredients, and we have the perfect array of lunch and dinner to suit anyone's taste. So stop in today to sample our amazing cuisine, or call us to have your meal delivered directly to your doorstep. You can even have us cater your upcoming event and give your guests a meal to remember.

Website

Location

17370 Preston Rd, Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75252

Directions

