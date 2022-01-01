Thai
Too Thai Street Eats
1,569 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton, TX 75006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sabaidee Lao & Thai Street Food - Addison, TX
No Reviews
5365 Spring Valley Road Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Carrollton
Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurant
Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Carrollton, TX
4.7 • 497
1401 MacArthur Dr Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurant
More near Carrollton