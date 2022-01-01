Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Too Thai Street Eats

1,569 Reviews

$$

2540 Old Denton Rd #138

Carrollton, TX 75006

Popular Items

N1-Pad Thai
N2-Pad Se Ew
N3-Pad Kee Mow

Grilled & Fried

G1-Por Pieer Tod

$4.99

Vegetarian. A mixture of vegetable wrapped with spring roll skin and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce.

G2-Gai Satay

$6.99

Grilled chicken satay, served with peanut sauce, cucumber salad.

$8.49

Deep-fried sun dried beef.

$5.49

G5-Moo Tod Nam Pla

$10.99

Fried pork belly marinated with fish sauce.

G6-Moo Ping

$12.99

Grilled coconut milk marinated pork, served with sticky rice.

G7-Crying Tiger

$14.99

Traditional Thai style marinated sirloin steak grilled and served with sticky rice.

G8-Curry Puff

$7.99

Thai curry puff filled with curry potatoes, chicken, and veggies served with cucumber sauce. (3 pcs)

G9-Kor Moo Yaang

$13.99

Our special grilled marinated pork, served with sticky rice.

G10-Too Thai Chicken Wings

$12.49

Spicy. Thai style chicken wings served with our special homemade sauce.

G12-Moo Plara

$15.99

Grilled pork shoulder marinated in fermented fish sauce. Served with sticky rice, fresh vegetables, and homemade chili paste with fermented fish sauce.

G13-Too Thai Sausage

$9.99

Grilled spicy pork sausage.

Hot Pot

H1-Tom Yum

$13.49

Gluten free, spicy. Original creamy hot and sour soup with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, green onions, tomatoes, lemon grass, lime juice, cilantro.

H2-Tom Kha

$13.49

Gluten free. Lemongrass coconut milk soup with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, onion, lime juice, cilantro, and chili.

H3-Mama O Ho

$15.99

Spicy hot and sour soup with egg noodle, mixed seafood, assorted fish balls, eggs. Popular hot pot in Thai street market.

Fried Rice

F1-Thai Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried choice of meat with steamed jasmine rice, onions, egg, tomatoes & Chinese kale.

F2-Basil Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir-fried choice of meat with steamed jasmine rice, onions, egg, basil leaves, and bell pepper.

F3-Crab Fried Rice

$16.49

Stir-fried real crab meat with steamed jasmine rice, egg, topped with green onions.

Curry

C1-Panang Curry

$11.99

Gluten free. Choice of meat cooked in panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell peppers, and Thai basil.

C2-Green Curry

$11.99

Gluten free. Choice of meat cooked in green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, Thai eggplant, and sweet Thai basil.

Fish & Seafood

S1-Pla-Ma-Kham

Deep-fried white perch topped with stir-fried tamarind sauce with bell pepper, basil, and onion. **Will take at least 25 minutes to prepare**

S2-Seafood Pad Cha

$15.99

Spicy. Stir-fried mixed seafood with spicy garlic and herb on hot plate.

S3-Garlic Shrimp

$14.99

Deep-fried head-on shrimp, stir-fried with fresh garlic, Thai Chili, and green onions. Served with a Thai homemade spicy sauce.

Larb & Spicy Salad

L1-Tum Thai

$8.99

Original Thai styled spicy papaya salad with tomatoes, green beans, carrot, and peanut.

L2-Tum Poo-Pla La

$10.99

Spicy, gluten free. Original isan papaya salad in fermented fish sauce and field crab.

L3-Yum Nuah

$13.49

Char grilled beef with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, scallions, red onions, fresh garlic, chilies and Thai vinaigrette dressing.

L4-Larb Gai

$10.99

Spicy, gluten free. Spicy minced chicken mixed with onions, Thai spicy herbs, Thai vinaigrette & toasted rice grain.

L4-Larb Sliced Beef

$12.99

One Plate Wonder

O1-Krapow

$11.99

Stir-fried your choice of meat with fresh Thai chilies & basil and served with fried egg.

O2-Khao Ka Moo

$13.49

Caramelized smoked pork hock in five spice reduction with Chinese kale, boiled egg & rice.

O4-Khao Man Kai

$12.49

Poached chicken and ginger rice with dark soy and ginger relish, served with soup.

O4-Khao Man Tofu

$12.49

Fried Tofu and ginger rice with dark soy and ginger relish, served with soup.

O5-Khao Moo Kratiem

$12.49

Stir-fried pork in garlic sauce with rice & fried egg served with soup on the side.

O6-Kana Moo Grob

$12.49

Stir-fried Chinese kale and crispy pork belly.

O7-Khao Moo Dang Moo Grob

$12.49

Crispy pork, BBQ pork, Chinese sausage over jasmine rice with boiled egg, topped with sweet red sauce and served with clear soup on the side.

Mixed Veg Stirfry

$11.99

Mixed veggies stir-fried served with jasmine rice.

Khao Gai Kratiem

$12.49

Stir-fried chicken in garlic sauce with rice & fried egg served with soup on the side.

Noodles

N1-Pad Thai

$11.99

Gluten free. Thin rice noodles cooked with choice of meat, bean sprouts, chives & egg with tamarind sauce & topped with ground peanuts.

N2-Pad Se Ew

$11.99

Stir-fried wide flat noodles with Chinese kale, and egg stir fried with sweet brown sauce.

N3-Pad Kee Mow

$11.99

Stir- fried flat noodle with choice of meat, Chinese kale, baby corns, tomatoes, egg, and basil leave.

N4-Pad Woon Sen

$11.99

Glass noodle stir-fried with your choice of meat, tomatoes, carrots, baby corns, egg, onion, and topped with green onion.

N5-Mama Pad Kee Mow Ta Ley

$15.99

Egg noodles, wok - fried, shrimp, mussel and squid, Chinese kale, baby corn, tomato, and basil leaves.

N6-Khao Soi Gai

$12.99

Spicy. Northern Thai style noodle soup with drumstick chicken in a chicken curry broth with egg noodles, pickled mustard greens and spicy chili oil, topped with crunchy egg noodles.

N7-Sukothai Noodles

$12.49

Authentic spicy thin rice or egg noodle with minced pork, peanut, boiled egg, BBQ pork, bean sprout, green bean and cilantro (served as soup or dry).

N8-Boat Noodle Beef

$12.49

Most famous noodle soup with beef and pork meatball, thin rice noodle, Chinese kale, and bean sprout.

N8-Boat Noodle Pork

$12.49

Most famous noodle soup with pork and pork meatball, thin rice noodle, Chinese kale, and bean sprout.

N9-Louk Chin Nam Sai Noodle Soup

$12.49

Rice noodle w/ clear homemade soup, been sprout, onion, cilantro, pork meatballs & sliced pork loin.

Specials

Yen Ta Fo

$14.99Out of stock

Fried Pork Wonton

$6.99Out of stock

Pork Ribs

$9.99

Dessert

Coconut Egg Custard With Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.99

Sweet sticky rice with egg custard with coconut milk cream on top.

Original Roti

$3.99

Pan fried thin bread topped with condensed milk and sugar.

Roti-Banana

$5.99Out of stock

Pan fried thin bread with egg and banana topped with condensed milk and sugar.

Purple Rice Pudding

$6.99Out of stock

Black sticky rice served with coconut milk cream on top.

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.00

Sweet sticky rice served with coconut milk cream.

Side

A1-Jasmine Rice

$2.50

A2-Sticky Rice

$3.00

A3-SIDE Egg Fried Rice

$3.50

A5-Garlic Egg Fried Rice

$3.50

A6-Khao Man

$2.50

A4-Fried EGG

$1.50

Scramble Egg

$1.50

Side Boiled Egg

$1.50

Bowl Of Rice

$5.00

Side Soup

$0.50

Side Soup With Porkballs (8 Pcs)

$5.99

A7-Rice Noodle

$2.50

A10-Glass Noodle

$2.50

Flat Noodle

$2.50

Side Mama Taley Noodle

$2.50

A9-Side Egg NDL

$2.50

A8-Side Mama Oho Noodle

$2.50

Side Crispy Noodle

$1.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Side Cucumber Salad $2.50

$2.50

Side Crispy Pork $6

$6.00

Side BBQ Pork $6

$6.00

Jaew Sauce 6 oz.

$4.00

Peanut Sauce 6 oz. $3

$3.00

Side Seafood Sauce $1

$1.00

Side Moo Plara Chili Paste $5

$5.00

Side Too Thai Wings Sauce $3

$3.00

Side Lettuce Leaves $2

$2.00

Side Cilantro $1

$1.00

Side Cabbage $1

$1.00

Side Cucumber $1

$1.00

Side Bean Sprout $1

$1.00

Side Panang Curry Sauce

$4.50

Side Green Curry Sauce

$4.50

Side Vegan Sauce

$1.00

Jaew Sauce $1

$1.00

Side Fried Tofu 6 Pcs $6

$6.00

Big Bowl Of Side Soup $2

$2.00

Thin Rice Noodle

$2.50

Side Of Limes $1.50

$1.50

Side Moo Plara Veggie $4

$4.00

Side Crushed Peanut

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce $1

$1.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Hot Ginger Tea

$2.50

Thai Tea

$3.99

Thai Coffee

$3.99

Thai Green Tea

$3.99

Pinky Milk

$3.99

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Thai Tea Gallon

$35.00

Bottle Fee

$22.00

CRAFT DRINKS

Strawberry Mint

$4.50

Tropical Lemonade

$4.50

Peach Mango Passion Fruit

$4.50

Creamy Peach Soda

$4.99

Lychee Sake

$6.99

Mango Sake

$6.99

Mango Mojito

$6.99

Tropical Sake

$6.99

Mint Mojito

$6.99

Utensils\\S.

Need Utensils

Help us reduce waste by specifying if you need utensils or not!!! Orders without specifying the need of disposable items will not get any of utensils, napkins, or chopsticks. Thank you!!

No Utensils

Chopsticks

Napkins

Hot Sauce $0.50

$0.50

Chiili Oil $0.50

$0.50

Dry Chilli $0.50

$0.50

Fresh Thai Chili $0.50

$0.50

Vinegar Jalapeno $0.50

$0.50

Fish Sauce W/ Chili $0.50

$0.50

Fish Sauce $0.50

$0.50

Jeaw Sauce $1

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce $0.50

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce $0.50

$0.50

Side Seafood Sauce $1

$1.00

Black Container

$0.75

Soy Sauce

Side Peanut Sauce $1

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton, TX 75006

Directions

