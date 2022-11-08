Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton

987 Reviews

$$

1855 E Rosemeade

Carrollton, TX 75007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich Plate
2 Meat Combo (8oz)
Meat 1 Pound

Dinner Plates

Sandwich Plate

Sandwich Plate

$11.95

Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast

Po Boy Plate

Po Boy Plate

$12.95

Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast

Rib Dinner (½ pound)

Rib Dinner (½ pound)

$16.25

Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast

Rib Feast (full rack)

Rib Feast (full rack)

$27.95

Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast

1 Meat Dinner (6oz)

1 Meat Dinner (6oz)

$14.25

Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast

Chicken Dinner (¼)

Chicken Dinner (¼)

$11.50

Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast

Half Chicken Dinner (1/2)

$13.50

Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast

2 Meat Combo (8oz)

2 Meat Combo (8oz)

$17.25

Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast

3 Meat Sampler (12oz)

3 Meat Sampler (12oz)

$20.95

Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast

Big Tex (16oz)

Big Tex (16oz)

$23.95

Served with 2 sides

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.75

Served with 2 sides and Texas Toast

Slider Plate

Slider Plate

$12.95

3 Slider Sandwiches With Baked Potato or 2 sides

Rib Sandwich Plate

Rib Sandwich Plate

$14.95

Baked Potato or 2 Sides

Mae West

Mae West

$12.25

Senior Portion Meat with Baked Potato or 2 Sides

John Wayne

John Wayne

$15.25

Baked Potato or 2 Sides

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.25+

Cole Slaw

$3.25+

BBQ Beans

$3.25+

Green Beans

$3.25+

Pinto Beans

$3.25+

Fried Okra

$3.25+

Corn on the Cob

$3.25+

Macaroni Salad

$3.25+

Fruit Salad

$3.25+

Garden Salad

$3.25+

French Fries

$3.25+

Vegetable of the Day

$3.25+

Mac & Cheese

$3.25+

Sandwiches & So On

Bar-B-Q Sandwich

$7.25

Sandwich Basket

$10.25

Rib Sandwich

$11.50

Po Boy Sandwich

$9.50

Po Boy Basket

$12.50

Brisket Tacos

$4.25+

Single Slider

$3.75
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.25
Loaded Baked Potato w/Meat

Loaded Baked Potato w/Meat

$11.25

Chips

$1.75

Dessert

Fruit Cobbler

$3.99+
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.99+

Fried Apple Pie

$1.75

Take All the Credit

Beef Brisket (Whole)

$86.00

Turkey Breast (½)

$41.00

Turkey Breast (Whole)

$80.00

Ham (½)

$38.50

Ham (Whole)

$75.00

Peach Peach Cobbler (½)

$33.00

I Hour Notice Needed

Peach Peach Cobbler (Whole)

$60.00

I Hour Notice Needed

Bring It Home

Family Pack (Feeds 3-4)

Family Pack (Feeds 3-4)

$31.99

Includes 1 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 2 pints of sides & 4 buns or Texas Toast.

Super Family Pack(Feeds 6-8)

Super Family Pack(Feeds 6-8)

$54.99

Includes 2 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 3 pints of sides & 8 buns or Texas Toast.

Trail Boss Family Pack(Feeds 10-12)

Trail Boss Family Pack(Feeds 10-12)

$75.99

Includes 3 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 4 pints of sides & 12 buns or Texas Toast.

Weekly Specials

Manager Special

$10.00

Chicken Dinner Special

$11.50

Pound for Pound

Meat 1/4 Pound

Meat 1/4 Pound

Meat 1/2 Pound

Meat 1/2 Pound

Meat 3/4 Pound

Meat 3/4 Pound

Meat 1 Pound

Meat 1 Pound

Extra 1 OZ of Meat

$1.25

Qtr Chicken (1/4)

$4.25

Half Chicken (1/2)

$8.25

Whole Chicken

$15.95

Sauce

Pint

$4.50

Quart

$8.50

Gallon

$30.00

Souvenir Bottle

$4.50

Drinks

Medium Drink

$2.75

Large Drink

$3.25

Gallon

$8.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1855 E Rosemeade, Carrollton, TX 75007

Directions

Gallery
Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton image
Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton image
Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton image

Similar restaurants in your area

X-Red Hot & Blue - Plano, OLD
orange starNo Reviews
5017 W Plano Parkway # 100 Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Brisket Love
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Blu's Barbeque
orange star4.2 • 1,450
17630 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75252
View restaurantnext
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
orange starNo Reviews
12895 Josey Lane #219 Farmers Branch, TX 75234
View restaurantnext
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Lovers Lane
orange star4.2 • 368
5519 W. Lovers Lane Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Lovers Catering
orange star4.2 • 368
5519 W. Lovers Lane Dallas, TX 75209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carrollton

Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
orange star4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurantnext
Too Thai Street Eats
orange star4.8 • 1,569
2540 Old Denton Rd #138 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
La Salsa Verde - Carollton
orange star4.2 • 1,217
1916 E Beltline Ste A Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Los Jalapenos - Carrollton
orange star4.2 • 622
3615 N JOSEY LN Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Carrollton, TX
orange star4.7 • 497
1401 MacArthur Dr Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Velvet Cafe Hookah Lounge - 2741 e belt line rd
orange star5.0 • 104
2741 e belt line rd carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carrollton
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston