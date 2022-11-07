Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222

Dallas, TX 75209

Order Again

Popular Items

House Fried Rice
Summer Rolls
Egg Rolls

Thanksgiving Specials

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.45

The most addicting appetizer! Fresh Shishito peppers that have been flash fried, tossed in salt & fresh lime juice

Cranberry Crispy Chicken

Cranberry Crispy Chicken

$15.95

Cranberry Crispy Chicken served with steamed broccoli and Jasmine rice

Green Bean Chicken Basil

Green Bean Chicken Basil

$14.95

This Stir Fry green beans with umami from the sauce, and the aromatic Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and almond

Cranberry Almond Chicken Fried Rice

Cranberry Almond Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato, cranberry, almond.

Thai Pumpkin Custard

Thai Pumpkin Custard

$8.95

A popular fall Thai street dessert! A silky smooth coconut milk based custard, steamed with sweetened kabocha squash! (gluten free, dairy free)

Hot Ginger Tea
$2.95

Hot Ginger Tea

$2.95

Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$5.25
Seaweed Salad
$5.25

Seaweed Salad

$5.25
Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$6.45

Fried vegetable rolls, cabbage, carrot, onion, house made sweet & sour sauce. 4 rolls.

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$6.45

Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$7.45

Asian vegetables, house made tangy soy.

Crispy Dumplings

Crispy Dumplings

$7.45

Asian vegetables, house made tangy soy.

Shrimp Rangoon

Shrimp Rangoon

$9.45

Shrimp, cream cheese, fried in wonton wrapper, house made sweet & sour sauce.

Spicy Tuna Crisp

Spicy Tuna Crisp

$12.45

Spicy tuna, seaweed salad, crispy wonton chip, mango sauce, cucumber, spicy mayo, sriracha, white sesame seed.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.45

Turmeric marinated & grilled chicken skewer, house made peanut sauce, cucumber chutney.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.45

Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, house made sweet & sour sauce.

Soft-Shell Crab

Soft-Shell Crab

$12.95

Deep-fried whole soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, sesame dressed salad.

Soup

Cup Miso Soup

Cup Miso Soup

$5.00

Miso soy, soft tofu, seaweed, scallion.

Bowl Miso Soup

$10.00

Miso soy, soft tofu, seaweed, scallion.

Cup Thai Coconut Soup

Cup Thai Coconut Soup

$5.00

Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.

Bowl Thai Coconut Soup

$10.00

Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion.

Noodle Thai Coconut Soup

$12.00

Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.

Cup Spicy Tom Yum Soup

Cup Spicy Tom Yum Soup

$5.00

Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.

Bowl Spicy Tom Yum Soup

$10.00

Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.

Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup

$12.00

Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$8.25

Organic spring mix, julienned rainbow seasonal vegetables, grape tomato, cashew, red bell pepper, fresh mint, toasted sesame seed, Thai peanut dressing or lime vinaigrette.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$9.25

Spicy. Green papaya, grape tomato, carrot, long green bean, peanut, tamarind chili lime dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$25.95

Organic spring mix, julienned seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, cashew, red bell pepper, fresh mint, toasted sesame seed, Thai lime vinaigrette.

Asian Noodle Salad

Asian Noodle Salad

$16.95

Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Minced chicken, spicy lime sauce, cilantro, mint, toasted rice powder, carrot, scallion, seasonal green leaf.

Pad Thai

Original Pad Thai

Original Pad Thai

$14.45

Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.

Pad Thai Woon Sen

Pad Thai Woon Sen

$14.45

Clear low carb noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.

Pad Thai No Sen

Pad Thai No Sen

$14.45

Shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, broccoli, bok choy, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut, without noodles.

Crispy Pad Thai

Crispy Pad Thai

$14.45

Shrimp, chicken, tofu, crispy wonton strip, house made tamarind sauce, egg, bean sprout, scallion, peanut.

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$13.45

Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.

Green Basil Fried Rice

Green Basil Fried Rice

$13.45

Spicy. Jasmine white rice, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper.

Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice

Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice

$14.45

Jasmine white rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.

Yellow Fried Rice

Yellow Fried Rice

$13.45

Jasmine white rice, white onion, scallion, yellow curry powder, egg.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Crabmeat, jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.

BROWN Fried Rice

$15.45

Brown rice, egg, scallions, white onion, tomato.

BROWN Green Basil Fried Rice

$15.45

Spicy. Brown rice, black soy, chili, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper.

BROWN Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.45

Brown rice, pineapple, cashew, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.

BROWN Yellow Fried Rice

$15.45

Brown rice, white onion, scallion, yellow curry powder, egg.

BROWN Crab Fried Rice

$18.95

Crabmeat, brown rice, egg, scallion, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato.

Noodles

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$13.45

Spicy. rice noodle, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.

Pad Kee Mow Woon Sen

Pad Kee Mow Woon Sen

$13.45

Clear low carb noodle, black soy, chili, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.

Kua Kai

Kua Kai

$13.45

rice noodle, chicken, egg, scallion, romaine lettuce.

Pad See iew

Pad See iew

$13.45

rice noodle, egg, black soy, broccoli, bok choy.

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$14.45

Clear low carb noodle, egg, broccoli, scallion, white onion, carrot, mushroom, bean sprout, snap pea.

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$13.45

Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallion, crispy garlic.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$14.45

Lo mein noodle, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, scallion, bean sprout.

Singapore Noodle

Singapore Noodle

$14.95

Wide flat noodles with turmeric powder topped with fresh bean sprouts.

Stir Fry

Served with jasmine white rice, substitute brown rice for $.50.
Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$14.45

Chicken, chili soy sauce, cashew, white onion, scallion, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snap pea.

Asian Vegetable Stir Fry

Asian Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.45

Broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, snap pea, carrot, scallion, white onion, bamboo shoot, cabbage, so healthy.

Sriracha Chicken

Sriracha Chicken

$14.45

Very spicy. Chicken, sriracha, cabbage, carrot, scallion, white onion, peanut, dry chili, so spicy.

Ginger Chicken

Ginger Chicken

$14.45

Chicken, fresh ginger sauce, carrot, mushroom, white onion, scallion, cabbage, snap pea.

Shrimp & Basil Chicken

Shrimp & Basil Chicken

$16.45

Spicy. Minced chicken, shrimp, chili, black soy, Thai basil, broccoli, red bell pepper.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$16.45

Flank steak, garlic sesame soy, broccoli, carrot, scallion.

Peanut Basil Chicken

Peanut Basil Chicken

$16.45

Chicken, house peanut sauce, Thai basil, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.

Curry

Served with jasmine white rice, substitute brown rice for $.50.
Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.45

Mild yellow curry, coconut milk, sweet potato, white onion, crispy onion. Served with jasmine white rice.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.45

Spicy. Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, Thai basil, red bell pepper. Served with jasmine white rice.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.45

Spicy. Spicy green curry, coconut milk, Japanese purple eggplant, bamboo shoot, Thai basil, red bell pepper. Served with jasmine white rice.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$15.45

Massaman curry, coconut milk, tamarind, roasted kabocha squash, white onion, cashew, scallion. Served with jasmine white rice.

House Specialties

Served with jasmine white rice, substitute brown rice for $.50.
Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$14.95

House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

$25.95

House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.

Grilled Salmon Curry

Grilled Salmon Curry

$25.95

Red curry, broccoli, Thai basil, red bell pepper.

Crispy Basil Sea Bass

Crispy Basil Sea Bass

$29.95

House made basil sauce, Thai basil, broccoli, carrot, red bell pepper.

Steamed Sea Bass

Steamed Sea Bass

$29.95

Wild caught sea bass, lime ginger soy, broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, red bell pepper, scallion.

Crispy Red Snapper

Crispy Red Snapper

$29.95

House made sweet chili sauce, bok choy, broccoli, white onion, scallion, red bell pepper, garlic.

Crab Lover's Special

Crab Lover's Special

$25.95

Crabmeat fried rice, crispy soft shell crab, house made orange sauce, fresh cucumber, fresh tomato, scallion.

Kao Soy Chicken

Kao Soy Chicken

$18.45

A traditional Northern Thai Curry noodle dish served with chicken, pickled cabbage, red onion, fresh lime and crispy noodle

Sides

Jasmine Rice
$2.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Crispy Wonton
$3.00

$3.00

Steamed Noodles
$2.00

$2.00

Woon Sen Noodle
$2.00

$2.00

Shirataki Noodle
$3.00

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables
$3.00

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli
$3.00

$3.00

Peanut Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Peanut Sauce 16oz
$10.00

$10.00

Orange Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.50

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Chicken

$3.00

Steamed Shrimp

$3.00

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Steamed Tofu

$3.00

Kids Fit Oranges

$1.00

Cucumber sliced

$1.00

Soy Sauce

Sweet + Sour Sauce

One Sweet and Sour sauce per order. Additional $.50 will be the extra charge for additional sauce.

Sweet + Sour Sauce $.50

$0.50

Hot Sauce

One hot sauce per order. Additional $.50 will be the extra charge for additional hot sauce.

Hot Sauce $.50

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili

Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili

$2.99

Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!

Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)

Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)

$6.99

Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!

Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili (Jar)

Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili (Jar)

$14.99

Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!

Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Thai Basil - Pack (24 grams)

Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Thai Basil - Pack (24 grams)

$2.99

Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Small)

Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive*

Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive*

$6.99

Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Large)

Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive* (Jar)

Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive* (Jar)

$14.99

Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product"

Bottle of Pad Thai Sauce

Bottle of Pad Thai Sauce

$10.00
Bottle of Black Soy Sauce

Bottle of Black Soy Sauce

$10.00
Bottle of Stir-Fry Sauce (Regular)

Bottle of Stir-Fry Sauce (Regular)

$10.00
Bottle of Stir-Fry Sauce (Gluten Free)

Bottle of Stir-Fry Sauce (Gluten Free)

$10.00
Bottle of Hot Sauce

Bottle of Hot Sauce

$10.00
Bottle of Sweet and Sour Sauce

Bottle of Sweet and Sour Sauce

$10.00
Bottle of Sauce Package (6 Sauces)

Bottle of Sauce Package (6 Sauces)

$59.00

All of our favorited sauces (6) at your kitchen, Pad Thai sauce, Stir-Fry sauce, Gluten-Free Stir-Fry sauce, Black Soy sauce, Sweet&Sour sauce, and Hot sauce.

Asian Fresca Mocktails

Mango + Mint

Mango + Mint

$5.95

Mango Puree, Fresh Mint, Palm sugar, and Green Tea

Lychee + Ginger

Lychee + Ginger

$5.95

Lychee juice, simple syrups, fresh ginger, lychee fruits, and green tea

Gallon Asian Fresca Mango + Mint

Gallon Asian Fresca Mango + Mint

$45.00
Gallon Asian Fresca Lychee + ginger

Gallon Asian Fresca Lychee + ginger

$45.00

Beverages

Passion Berry Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Melon Green Tea

$2.75

Real Sugar Soda

$2.75
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$3.95

Juice

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Fiji Water

$3.25

Ramune

$3.50

Butterfly Limeade

$5.95

Handcrafted Soda

$5.95

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Iced Matcha Latte Green tea

$5.95

Hot Matcha Latte Green Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50
Hot Ginger Tea

Hot Ginger Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Wines

La Marca Prosecco (187ml)

$10.00

BTL Mia Sparkling Rose

$39.00

BTL Segura Viudas Brut

$39.00

BTL Fleurs de Prairie, Languedoc

$43.00

BTL WM Hill Pinot Noir, CA

$39.00

BTL Acrobat Pinot Noir, Oregon

$51.00

BTL Marques de Riscal Reserva, Rioja

$51.00

BTL J Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauv

$39.00

BTL Juggernaut Cabernet Sauv

$59.00Out of stock

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Italy

$39.00

BTL Crossings Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

$39.00

BTL Josh Chardonnay, CA

$39.00

BTL Calling Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast

$51.00

Beer

Singha

$5.50

Kirin Ichiban

$5.50

Kirin light

$5.50

Sapporo

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Mosiac IPA

$6.00

Cocktails TOGO

Lychee Martini POUCH

$22.00

Asian Mule POUCH

$22.00

Lychee Martini QUART

$80.00

Fusion Fashion QUART

$120.00

Sake

Hana Lychee

$8.00

Créme de Sake

$15.00

BLT Heavensake Sake Baby

$30.00

BLT Hana Lychee

$23.00

BLT Black and Gold

$35.00

Desserts

Chocolate Flourless Cake

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$8.00

Green Tea Ice Cream Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Mango Sticky Rice (seasonal)

$8.00Out of stock

Sticky Rice and Ice Cream

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Double-Fudge Nut Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate Gooey Gooey Cookies

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Gooey Cookies (4)

Strawberry Cake

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy Life, Enjoy Great Asian Food!

Location

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas, TX 75209

Directions

Asian Mint | Inwood Village image
Asian Mint | Inwood Village image

