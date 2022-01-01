Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion
Chinese

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum Deep Ellum

review star

No reviews yet

2807 Commerce St.

Dallas, TX 75226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho
Veggie Eggroll
Banh Mi

Small Bites

Chicken Eggrolls

Chicken Eggrolls

$4.00
Veggie Eggroll

Veggie Eggroll

$4.00
Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$5.50

Wrap in rice paper with noodles, lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.

Cheese Wonton (4)

Cheese Wonton (4)

$6.00

Fried cream cheese wantons.

Fried Dumplings (6)

Fried Dumplings (6)

$6.50

Chicken Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings (6)

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$6.50

Chicken Dumplings

Fried Tofu (10)

Fried Tofu (10)

$6.50

Toss with salt and pepper seasoning with onions and jalapenos.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$8.00

Chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, green onions, and black pepper served with crispy rice sticks and lettuce.

Wings (5)

Wings (5)

$7.50

BYO Pho Bowl

Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Pho

Pho

$12.00

Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.

Plain Pho

$9.00

Build a Bowl

Salad

Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, serve with a side of our house ginger dressing.

Rice

Rice

$12.00

Served with rice, grilled protein, cucumbers, tomatoes, and kim chi with a side of fish sauce.

Vermicelli Noodles

Vermicelli Noodles

$12.00

Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.

Sandwich

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$7.00

Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.

Exclusive

Shaken Beef

Shaken Beef

$14.00

Stir-fry with yellow onions and red bell peppers.

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$14.00

White or brown rice, grilled short ribs marinated in lemongrass with a side of kimchi.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Stir-fry with yellow onions, orange peels, and red chili peppers.

Tofu Stir Fry w/ Veg

Tofu Stir Fry w/ Veg

$13.00

Stir-fry with napa cabbage, carrots, yellow onions, red bell pepper, broccoli.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.

Teriyaki Beef

Teriyaki Beef

$13.00

Teriyaki beef serve with broccoli, sesame and steam rice.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-fry rice noodle with fish sauce, bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, egg and PEANUTS.

Beef and Broc

Beef and Broc

$13.00

Broccoli and carrots served with rice.

Chicken and Broc

$13.00
Lo Mein Noodles

Lo Mein Noodles

$13.00

Stir-fry with cabbage, carrots, and scallions.

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$3.00
Jasmine Iced Tea

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.00
Fresh Fruit Tea

Fresh Fruit Tea

$5.50

Serve with slice strawberries, kiwi and orange wedge.

Viet Ice Coffee

Viet Ice Coffee

$5.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.00
Soy Milk

Soy Milk

$3.00
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Dasani Water

$2.00

Milk Tea

Classic

$5.50

Taro

$5.50

Coconut

$5.50

Honeydew

$5.50

Green Tea

$5.50

Sides

Side Beef Soup

$3.00

Side Chicken Soup

$3.00

Side Curry Soup

$4.00

Side Tom Yum Soup

$4.00
Side of Fried Egg

Side of Fried Egg

$2.00
Side Kim Chi

Side Kim Chi

$3.00
Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$2.00
Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Large Soup

$6.00

Extras

Extra Peanut Sauce

Extra Peanut Sauce

$1.00
Extra Sweet and Sour

Extra Sweet and Sour

$1.00
Extra Dumpling Sauce

Extra Dumpling Sauce

$1.00
Extra Fish Sauce

Extra Fish Sauce

$1.00
Extra Ginger Dressing

Extra Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Extra Sriracha Packet To-Go

$0.20

Extra Chilli-Paste

$0.20

Extra Chilli-Oil

$0.20

Extra Hoisin Packet To-Go

$0.20

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order Online!

Location

2807 Commerce St., Dallas, TX 75226

Directions

Gallery
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum image
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum image

Similar restaurants in your area

Neon kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House - 2805 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2805 Main Street Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Sky Blossom - Sky Blossom
orange star3.9 • 449
1514 Elm St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
DanSungSa - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
11407 Emerald Street Dallas, TX 75229
View restaurantnext
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pho Crimson - Pho Crimson Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,353
3000 Blackburn Street Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Sum Dang Good Chinese
orange star4.5 • 1,684
3011 Gulden Lane Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

AllGood Cafe
orange star4.7 • 740
2934 Main St Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Hibiki Sushi
orange star4.6 • 732
2651 Commerce St Ste 120 Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Niwa Japanese BBQ - Deep Ellum
orange star4.6 • 645
2939 Main Street Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Angry Dog
orange star4.4 • 579
2726 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
The Nines - 2911 Main St
orange star4.1 • 197
2911 Main Street Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Ichigoh Ramen Lounge
orange star4.6 • 184
2724 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lower Greenville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
East Dallas
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
North Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston