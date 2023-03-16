Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

AllGood Cafe

740 Reviews

$$

2934 Main St

Dallas, TX 75226

BREAKFAST

By The Numbers

Breakfast #1

$12.99

Breakfast #2

$13.99

Huevos Rancheros (#3)

$12.99

South Austin Migas (#4)

$12.99

Deep Ellum Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

All Your Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.99

The Hat Trick

$18.99

3 Egg Omelette

$12.99

Texas Omelette

$14.99

Borracho Biscuit

$14.99

Take It Easy

Mega-Egga Sandwich

$9.99

Egg Sandwich

$6.99

American

$9.99

Sides

Meat

$5.99

Starch

$3.99

Toast & Tortillas

$2.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Single Biscuit

$2.99

Single Biscuit W/Gravy

$3.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

Oatmeal Cup

$3.99

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.75

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$5.75

1/4 Avocado

$1.99

Eggs (2)

$3.99

Single Egg

$1.99

Pancakes

Tall stack

$8.99

Short

$5.99

No stack

$4.99

Chicken and cake

$10.99

FOOD

Starters

Chicken Nacho

$12.99

Steak Nacho

$14.99

Black Beans Nacho

$10.99

Flautas

$14.99

Chicken Fangers

$12.99

Hot Chicken Fangers

$14.99

Guacamole

$6.00

Guacamole for Table

$12.00

Queso Con Chiles

$6.00

Queso Con Chiles for Table

$10.00

Chips & Salsas

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$12.99

Chili Cup

$6.99

Frito Pie

$12.99

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Greek Salad

$14.99

Mozzarella Salad (Seasonal)

$14.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Deep Ellum Vietnamese Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Turkey Club

$12.99

Chicken Club

$14.99

B-L-T

$12.99

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$16.99

Veggie Pesto

$12.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Mozzarella Sandwich

$14.99

Main Event

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Meatloaf

$15.99

Braised Short Ribs

$24.99

Smothered Pork Chop

$16.99

Herb Roasted Chicken

$15.99

Rock 'N' Roll Pork Chop

$16.99

Filet O' Sole

$16.99

Spicy Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Pasta Pomodoro

$12.99

King Ranch Chicken

$15.99

South Of The Border

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.99

Guiso De Res

$14.99

Blue Plate Special

Monday Chicken Enchiladas

$11.99

Tuesday Smothered Pork Chops

$11.99

Wednesday Herb Roasted Chicken

$11.99

Thursday Meatloaf

$11.99

Friday Baja Fish Taco

$11.99

Veggies

Mash

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

Jalapeno Cornbread

$4.99

Zuchinni & Squash

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Black Eyed Peas

$3.99

Spinach

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Carrots

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Fried Okra

$5.99

Veggie Plate

$14.99

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Pie

$9.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Ala Carte

Grilled Pork ala carte

$14.00

Chicken Fried Chicken ala carte

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak ala carte

$14.00

Fried Pork ala carte

$14.00

Grilled Chicken (4 oz) ala carte

$6.99

Grilled Salmon (4 oz) ala carte

$8.00

Add ons

Extras

BEVERAGES

Bevs

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Soda

$1.95

Juice

$1.95+

Lemonade

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot chocolate

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.99

Milk

$1.95+

Togo cup of water

$1.00

Topo Chico

$3.75

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Milk Alternative

$1.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2934 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226

Directions

