Brisket in Uptown

Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$18.95
Coffee Rubbed Brisket, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda and swiss, ancho lime sauce, on texas toast. Served with fries and dipping sauce.
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$22.00
Swiss cheese, smoky tomato jam, mayo, house pickles, ciabatta bread (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)
|Smoked Brisket Huevos Rancheros
|$24.00
|Smoked Brisket Biscuits
|$20.00
pickled onion & cucumber, house-made bbq sauce -two served-
Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas
|Side Brisket
|$6.00
|Brisket Queso
|$14.50
blend of fire-roasted anaheim peppers,
cheddar cheese, brisket, corn pico, jalapeños and chow-chow.
|Brisket Melt
|$15.00
caramelized onions, mushrooms, gouda,
chipotle mayo, challah bun
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Smoked Brisket Pastrami
|$15.25
kraut, swiss, s&a mustard, toasted rye