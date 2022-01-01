Brisket in Uptown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Grilled Cheese$18.95
Coffee Rubbed Brisket, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda and swiss, ancho lime sauce, on texas toast. Served with fries and dipping sauce.
More about Dock Local Uptown
Item pic

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$22.00
Swiss cheese, smoky tomato jam, mayo, house pickles, ciabatta bread (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)
Smoked Brisket Huevos Rancheros$24.00
Smoked Brisket Biscuits$20.00
pickled onion & cucumber, house-made bbq sauce -two served-
More about Yardbird
Nodding Donkey image

 

Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Brisket$6.00
Brisket Queso$14.50
blend of fire-roasted anaheim peppers,
cheddar cheese, brisket, corn pico, jalapeños and chow-chow.
Brisket Melt$15.00
caramelized onions, mushrooms, gouda,
chipotle mayo, challah bun
More about Nodding Donkey
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Pastrami$15.25
kraut, swiss, s&a mustard, toasted rye
More about State and Allen

