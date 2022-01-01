Victory Park restaurants you'll love
Victory Park's top cuisines
Must-try Victory Park restaurants
More about Hatchways Café
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chopped Chicken Kale Salad
|$12.00
Herb-roasted chicken, almonds, grapes, goat cheese, crispy bacon, kale, champagne vinaigrette
|Almond Milk + Berry Smoothie
|$6.00
Assorted berries, almond milk, banana, Texas honey
|Crispy Potato + Kale Burrito
|$6.00
Farm egg, sautéed kale, crispy potato, sharp cheddar, whole wheat tortilla
More about Imoto Restaurant
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Imoto Steam Buns
|$16.00
|Potstickers
|$18.00
|Hot Bowl Fried Rice
|$14.00
More about Billy Can Can
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Prime Ribeye
|$59.00
16oz. charred spring onions
|Butcher's Steak Frites
|$35.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Saloon Steak Sauce
|Billy Burger
|$18.00
Texas beef, longhorn cheddar, benton’s bacon, caramelized onions, texas IPA mustard, pickled jalapeños, hand-cut fries