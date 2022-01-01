Victory Park restaurants you'll love

Victory Park restaurants
Toast

Victory Park's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Must-try Victory Park restaurants

Hatchways Café image

 

Hatchways Café

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Chicken Kale Salad$12.00
Herb-roasted chicken, almonds, grapes, goat cheese, crispy bacon, kale, champagne vinaigrette
Almond Milk + Berry Smoothie$6.00
Assorted berries, almond milk, banana, Texas honey
Crispy Potato + Kale Burrito$6.00
Farm egg, sautéed kale, crispy potato, sharp cheddar, whole wheat tortilla
More about Hatchways Café
Imoto Restaurant image

SUSHI

Imoto Restaurant

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Imoto Steam Buns$16.00
Potstickers$18.00
Hot Bowl Fried Rice$14.00
More about Imoto Restaurant
Billy Can Can image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Ribeye$59.00
16oz. charred spring onions
Butcher's Steak Frites$35.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Saloon Steak Sauce
Billy Burger$18.00
Texas beef, longhorn cheddar, benton’s bacon, caramelized onions, texas IPA mustard, pickled jalapeños, hand-cut fries
More about Billy Can Can
