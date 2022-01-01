Trinity Groves restaurants you'll love

Trinity Groves restaurants
Toast

Trinity Groves's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Trinity Groves restaurants

Holy Crust image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Holy Crust

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers$16.00
ground sausage, pepperoni,
meatballs, hot coppa, mozzarella
Cheese$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
Margherita Pizza$15.00
grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil
More about Holy Crust
Babb Brothers BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Babb Brothers BBQ

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Meat Entrée$18.00
1 half pound meat, 2 sides, bread
2 Meat Entrée$19.00
2 quarter pound meats, 2 sides, bread
Ribs Full Rack (12 Bones)$38.00
A full rack of smoked ribs.
More about Babb Brothers BBQ
LB Wings image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

LB Wings

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 3.6 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 LB Wings (24 Wings)$35.00
Choose 4 flavors and 4 dips.
1 Meat Entrée$18.00
1 Half pound meat, 2 sides, bread
1 LB Wings (6 Wings)$11.00
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dip.
More about LB Wings
V-Eats image

 

V-Eats

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu Stir Fry$10.00
Peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, peanuts, edamame, sesame seeds, crispy tofu
Crispy Fries$3.00
Always crispy, never soggy, guaranteed.
Impossible Burger$12.00
Impossible patty, with lettuce, tomato & vegan cheese on a potato roll.
More about V-Eats
Hula Girl Poke image

BBQ • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS

Hula Girl Poke

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Collard Greens
Tender & delicious, sauteed to
perfection.
Build Your Own Bowl (B.Y.O.B)$15.00
Choose a Rice, a Protein, a Sauce, and the Toppings.
Smoky Molasses Wings (Bone in Only)
Mesquite Smoked, and finished in the oven with a Molasses glaze
More about Hula Girl Poke
AvoEatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AvoEatery

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chick Non Basket$10.00
fried oyster mushroom with your choice of: lemon\vpepper sauce, chipotle bbq or tso sauce
Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken / housemade hot sauce /
baby spinach / avocado ranch /
avocado
B.L.A.T. w/E$10.00
bacon / lettuce / avocado / tomato /
fried eggs / avocado aioli
More about AvoEatery
Cake Bar image

COOKIES • PASTRY

Cake Bar

3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5" Red Velvet (Serves 2-4)$15.00
Moist red cake with mild chocolate flavor, iced with cream cheese frosting with pecans and walnuts.
8" Chocolate (Serves 12-18)$38.00
Super rich and moist chocolate cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting
8" Italian Cream (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Butter cake with coconut and toasted pecans and walnuts with a cream cheese frosting
More about Cake Bar
Beto and Son image

 

Beto and Son

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$14.99
Shredded chicken, Mexican cheese blend, rajas, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, and crema drizzle.
Patron Kit$40.00
All kits come with a .375 bottle, 4 cups, straws, topo chico and limes. Each kit makes 6 drinks. Must be of legal age to purchase.
Combo Fajitas$28.99
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
More about Beto and Son
Sum Dang Good Chinese image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Dumplings$10.00
Ground pork, napa cabbage, jicama, black mushroom, green onion, ginger
Xio Long Bao Soup Dumplings$11.00
Pork, green onion, ginger
Orange Chicken$16.00
Boneless chicken thigh, spicy orange glaze, orange slices
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese
Art Park image

 

Art Park

331 Singleton Blvd #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Art Park

