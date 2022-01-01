Trinity Groves restaurants you'll love
Trinity Groves's top cuisines
Must-try Trinity Groves restaurants
More about Holy Crust
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Holy Crust
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers
|$16.00
ground sausage, pepperoni,
meatballs, hot coppa, mozzarella
|Cheese
|$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, sweet basil
More about Babb Brothers BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Babb Brothers BBQ
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Popular items
|1 Meat Entrée
|$18.00
1 half pound meat, 2 sides, bread
|2 Meat Entrée
|$19.00
2 quarter pound meats, 2 sides, bread
|Ribs Full Rack (12 Bones)
|$38.00
A full rack of smoked ribs.
More about LB Wings
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
LB Wings
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Popular items
|4 LB Wings (24 Wings)
|$35.00
Choose 4 flavors and 4 dips.
|1 Meat Entrée
|$18.00
1 Half pound meat, 2 sides, bread
|1 LB Wings (6 Wings)
|$11.00
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dip.
More about V-Eats
V-Eats
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Popular items
|Tofu Stir Fry
|$10.00
Peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, peanuts, edamame, sesame seeds, crispy tofu
|Crispy Fries
|$3.00
Always crispy, never soggy, guaranteed.
|Impossible Burger
|$12.00
Impossible patty, with lettuce, tomato & vegan cheese on a potato roll.
More about Hula Girl Poke
BBQ • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS
Hula Girl Poke
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Popular items
|Collard Greens
Tender & delicious, sauteed to
perfection.
|Build Your Own Bowl (B.Y.O.B)
|$15.00
Choose a Rice, a Protein, a Sauce, and the Toppings.
|Smoky Molasses Wings (Bone in Only)
Mesquite Smoked, and finished in the oven with a Molasses glaze
More about AvoEatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AvoEatery
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chick Non Basket
|$10.00
fried oyster mushroom with your choice of: lemon\vpepper sauce, chipotle bbq or tso sauce
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken / housemade hot sauce /
baby spinach / avocado ranch /
avocado
|B.L.A.T. w/E
|$10.00
bacon / lettuce / avocado / tomato /
fried eggs / avocado aioli
More about Cake Bar
COOKIES • PASTRY
Cake Bar
3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117, Dallas
|Popular items
|5" Red Velvet (Serves 2-4)
|$15.00
Moist red cake with mild chocolate flavor, iced with cream cheese frosting with pecans and walnuts.
|8" Chocolate (Serves 12-18)
|$38.00
Super rich and moist chocolate cake, iced with a dark chocolate frosting
|8" Italian Cream (Serves 12-18)
|$43.00
Butter cake with coconut and toasted pecans and walnuts with a cream cheese frosting
More about Beto and Son
Beto and Son
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$14.99
Shredded chicken, Mexican cheese blend, rajas, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, and crema drizzle.
|Patron Kit
|$40.00
All kits come with a .375 bottle, 4 cups, straws, topo chico and limes. Each kit makes 6 drinks. Must be of legal age to purchase.
|Combo Fajitas
|$28.99
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Sum Dang Good Chinese
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
Ground pork, napa cabbage, jicama, black mushroom, green onion, ginger
|Xio Long Bao Soup Dumplings
|$11.00
Pork, green onion, ginger
|Orange Chicken
|$16.00
Boneless chicken thigh, spicy orange glaze, orange slices