Trinity Groves brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Trinity Groves
More about Babb Brothers BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Babb Brothers BBQ
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Popular items
|1 Meat Entrée
|$18.00
1 half pound meat, 2 sides, bread
|2 Meat Entrée
|$19.00
2 quarter pound meats, 2 sides, bread
|Ribs Full Rack (12 Bones)
|$38.00
A full rack of smoked ribs.
More about LB Wings
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
LB Wings
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Popular items
|4 LB Wings (24 Wings)
|$35.00
Choose 4 flavors and 4 dips.
|1 Meat Entrée
|$18.00
1 Half pound meat, 2 sides, bread
|1 LB Wings (6 Wings)
|$11.00
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dip.
More about V-Eats
V-Eats
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Popular items
|Tofu Stir Fry
|$10.00
Peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, peanuts, edamame, sesame seeds, crispy tofu
|Crispy Fries
|$3.00
Always crispy, never soggy, guaranteed.
|Impossible Burger
|$12.00
Impossible patty, with lettuce, tomato & vegan cheese on a potato roll.
More about Hula Girl Poke
BBQ • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS
Hula Girl Poke
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Popular items
|Collard Greens
Tender & delicious, sauteed to
perfection.
|Build Your Own Bowl (B.Y.O.B)
|$15.00
Choose a Rice, a Protein, a Sauce, and the Toppings.
|Smoky Molasses Wings (Bone in Only)
Mesquite Smoked, and finished in the oven with a Molasses glaze