Trinity Groves brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Trinity Groves restaurants
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Trinity Groves

Babb Brothers BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Babb Brothers BBQ

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Meat Entrée$18.00
1 half pound meat, 2 sides, bread
2 Meat Entrée$19.00
2 quarter pound meats, 2 sides, bread
Ribs Full Rack (12 Bones)$38.00
A full rack of smoked ribs.
More about Babb Brothers BBQ
LB Wings image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

LB Wings

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 3.6 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 LB Wings (24 Wings)$35.00
Choose 4 flavors and 4 dips.
1 Meat Entrée$18.00
1 Half pound meat, 2 sides, bread
1 LB Wings (6 Wings)$11.00
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dip.
More about LB Wings
V-Eats image

 

V-Eats

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu Stir Fry$10.00
Peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, peanuts, edamame, sesame seeds, crispy tofu
Crispy Fries$3.00
Always crispy, never soggy, guaranteed.
Impossible Burger$12.00
Impossible patty, with lettuce, tomato & vegan cheese on a potato roll.
More about V-Eats
Hula Girl Poke image

BBQ • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS

Hula Girl Poke

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Collard Greens
Tender & delicious, sauteed to
perfection.
Build Your Own Bowl (B.Y.O.B)$15.00
Choose a Rice, a Protein, a Sauce, and the Toppings.
Smoky Molasses Wings (Bone in Only)
Mesquite Smoked, and finished in the oven with a Molasses glaze
More about Hula Girl Poke
Art Park image

 

Art Park

331 Singleton Blvd #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Art Park

