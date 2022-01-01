Oak Cliff restaurants you'll love
Oak Cliff's top cuisines
Must-try Oak Cliff restaurants
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.00
Pork with pineapple.
|Chorizo & Egg
|$2.25
Mexican Pork Sausage and Eggs.
|Orange Juice
|$1.99
10 oz.
More about Xaman Cafe
Xaman Cafe
334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Panini
|$10.00
Local made bolillo bread served with
soup or salad. Pressed with your
choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese
|Mollete
Bolillo bread, black beans,
melted chihuaha cheese, pico de
gal lo. Served with house salsa.
|Pancake
|$12.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
More about El Ranchito
FRENCH FRIES
El Ranchito
610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$5.99
|CH ENCH DINNER
|$12.50
|COMBO TACOS
|$12.95
More about Eno's Pizza Tavern
PIZZA
Eno's Pizza Tavern
407 N Bishop Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Arugula Pear
Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.
|14" Regular Pig Smiley
|$17.00
Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
|14" Regular Pepperonito
|$15.00
Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
More about La Calle Doce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$7.95
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, lime
|CEVICHE
|$14.95
Cod and shrimp cooked in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo and avocado
|LAURA'S FLAN
|$6.95
More about Trompo
TACOS
Trompo
407 W 10th St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$4.75
Shredded beef cheek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
|Campechana
|$4.75
Trompo, bistek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
|Elote en Vaso
|$3.50
White corn, house-made ricotta, mild chile sauce, lime & crushed Takis (10 oz.)
More about La Palapa del Sabor
SEAFOOD
La Palapa del Sabor
118 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|Popular items
|AGUACHILE
|$13.00
More about KRIO
KRIO
233 W 7th St #100, Dallas
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp PoBoy
|$14.00
Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato
|Jambalaya Eggrolls
|$6.00
Chicken jambalaya served with sweet chili sauce
|C'Asian Poutine
|$10.00