Oak Cliff restaurants you'll love

Go
Oak Cliff restaurants
Toast

Oak Cliff's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Oak Cliff restaurants

El Taxqueño Taqueria image

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$2.00
Pork with pineapple.
Chorizo & Egg$2.25
Mexican Pork Sausage and Eggs.
Orange Juice$1.99
10 oz.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Xaman Cafe image

 

Xaman Cafe

334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panini$10.00
Local made bolillo bread served with
soup or salad. Pressed with your
choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese
Mollete
Bolillo bread, black beans,
melted chihuaha cheese, pico de
gal lo. Served with house salsa.
Pancake$12.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
More about Xaman Cafe
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS$5.99
CH ENCH DINNER$12.50
COMBO TACOS$12.95
More about El Ranchito
Eno's Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Eno's Pizza Tavern

407 N Bishop Ave., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Pear
Baby Arugula, Crispy Coppa, Pear, Salemville Blue Cheese, Basil with Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing served on the side.
14" Regular Pig Smiley$17.00
Our Pig Smiley is topped with Bentons Ham, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Local Honey, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
14" Regular Pepperonito$15.00
Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
More about Eno's Pizza Tavern
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$7.95
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, lime
CEVICHE$14.95
Cod and shrimp cooked in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo and avocado
LAURA'S FLAN$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Trompo image

TACOS

Trompo

407 W 10th St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2267 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barbacoa Quesadilla$4.75
Shredded beef cheek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Campechana$4.75
Trompo, bistek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Elote en Vaso$3.50
White corn, house-made ricotta, mild chile sauce, lime & crushed Takis (10 oz.)
More about Trompo
La Palapa del Sabor image

SEAFOOD

La Palapa del Sabor

118 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AGUACHILE$13.00
More about La Palapa del Sabor
Chimichurri image

STEAKS

Chimichurri

324 W 7TH ST, DALLAS

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
More about Chimichurri
Restaurant banner

 

KRIO

233 W 7th St #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$14.00
Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato
Jambalaya Eggrolls$6.00
Chicken jambalaya served with sweet chili sauce
C'Asian Poutine$10.00
More about KRIO
Restaurant banner

 

Ocho Latin Cuisine

369 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ocho Latin Cuisine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Cliff

Tacos

Map

More near Oak Cliff to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston