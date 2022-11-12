Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Ranchito

2,432 Reviews

$$

610 W Jefferson Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MENUDO BOWL
GUACAMOLE
CHEESE ENCHILADA DINNER

FAMILY PACKS

BF FAJITA PACK

$100.00

CHK FAJITA PACK

$100.00

COMBO FAJITA PACK

$100.00

ENCHILADA DINNER PACK

$65.00

TEX MEX PACK

$70.00

GUISO NORTENO PACK

$80.00

GUISO PICOSO PACK

$80.00

GUISO ASADO PACK

$70.00

DRINKS TO GO

MICHELADA PACK

$30.00

MARGARITA PACK

$40.00

BARRILITO DE MARGARITA HOUSE

$20.00

BARRILITO DE MARGARITA FLAVORED

$25.00

APPETIZER (OL)

CHORIQUESO

CHORIQUESO

$13.15

A traditional Mexican Appetizer. Queso asadero topped with chorizo.

BF NACHOS

BF NACHOS

$12.05

HALF BF NACHOS

$8.75

CK NACHOS

$12.05

HALF CK NACHOS

$8.75

BN/CH NACHOS

$10.95

HALF BRISKET NACHOS

$9.35

FULL BRISKET NACHOS

$16.45

HALF BF FAJ NACHOS

$9.85

FULL BF FAJ NACHOS

$17.55

HALF CK FAJ NACHOS

$10.45

FULL CK FAJ NACHOS

$17.55

HALF COMBO FAJ NACHOS

$10.45

FULL COMBO FAJ NACHOS

$17.55

BOTANA PLATTER

$17.55

CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$11.55

CK FAJ QUESADILLAS

$17.55

BF FAJ QUESADILLAS

$17.55

GUACAMOLE

$8.75

CHILE CON QUESO CUP

$7.65

CHILE CON QUESO BOWL

$9.85

CHILE CON QUESO COMPUESTO

$13.15

ELOTES

$7.65

CAMARON IXTAPA

$14.25

SOPAS Y ENSALADAS (OL)

CUP CALDO DE POLLO

$4.35

MD CALDO DE POLLO

$9.85

LG CALDO DE POLLO

$15.35

CUP CALDO DE RES

$3.58

MD CALDO DE RES

$10.95

LG CALDO DE RES

$15.35

BF TACO SALAD

$14.25

CK TACO SALAD

$14.25

BF FAJ TACO SALAD

$17.55

CK FAJ TACO SALAD

$17.55

CALDO DE CAMARON

$16.95Out of stock

TEX-MEX (OL)

COMBO DINNER

$15.35

COMBO TACOS

$14.25

PEFRO INFANTE BF FAJ

$18.65

PEDRO INFANTE CK FAJ

$18.65

CK BURRITO

$15.35

BF BURITO

$15.35

CK FAJ BURRITO

$18.65

BF FAJ BURRITO

$18.65

ENMOLADAS

$14.25

BF ENCH DINNER

$13.75

CHEESE ENCHILADA DINNER

$13.75

CK ENCH DINNER

$13.75

MARISCOS (OL)

SM COCKTAIL DE CAMARON

$11.55

LG COCKTAIL DE CAMARON

$18.65

MOJARRA FRITA

$22.28

PESCADO ENTERO

$20.85

FILETE DE PESCADO EMPANIZADO

$20.85

FILETE DE PESCADO A LA PLANCHA

$20.85

CAMARON A LA PARILLA

$21.95

CAMARONES ENCHIPOTLADOS

$21.95

CAMARON A LA OSCAR

$20.85

ENCH DE CAMARON

$18.65

FAJITAS DE CAMARON

$21.95

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$20.85

Cuaresma Special

$15.95

HAMBURGESAS (OL)

OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER

$14.25

Topped with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries. Add cheese $1

HAMBURGESA MEXICANA

$16.45

A Monterrey style hamburger with avocado, refried beans, cheese, ham & jalapeños. Served with fries

BF FAJ TORTA

$16.45

Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries

CK FAJ TORTA

$16.45

Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries

BF MILANESA TORTA

$16.45

Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries

CK MILANESA TORTA

$16.45

Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, jalapeños & avocado. Served with fries

COMIDA REGIONAL (OL)

CABRITO AL HORNO

$52.75

GUISADO DE CABRITO

$27.45

BF GUISO NORTENO

$20.85

CK GUISO NORTENO

$20.85

BF GUISO PICOSO

$20.85

CK GUISO PICOSO

$20.85

ASADO DE PUERCO

$17.55

MOLLEJAS

$18.65

TRIPAS

$18.65

BF MILANESA

$19.75

CK MILANESA

$19.75

NUESTRA PARRILLA (OL)

PARRILLADA FOR 1

PARRILLADA FOR 1

$25.85

Grilled tender chunks of chicken and Beef fajitas, sausage & ribs. Served on a Mexican parrilla with charro beans, pico de gallo and rice. Additional charge for shrimp.

PARRILLADA FOR 2

PARRILLADA FOR 2

$50.55

Grilled tender chunks of chicken and Beef fajitas, sausage & ribs. Served on a Mexican parrilla with charro beans, pico de gallo and rice. Additional charge for shrimp.

PARRILLADA FOR 3

PARRILLADA FOR 3

$73.98

Grilled tender chunks of chicken and Beef fajitas, sausage & ribs. Served on a Mexican parrilla with charro beans, pico de gallo and rice. Additional charge for shrimp.

PARRILLADA FOR 1 CON CAMARON

$29.15

PARRILLADA FOR 2 CON CAMARON

$57.15

PARRILLADA FOR 3 CON CAMARON

$83.88
BF FAJ FOR 1

BF FAJ FOR 1

$23.05

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & charro beans.

BF FAJ FOR 2

BF FAJ FOR 2

$43.95

Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & charro beans.

CK FAJ FOR 1

CK FAJ FOR 1

$21.95
CK FAJ FOR2

CK FAJ FOR2

$42.85
COMBO FAJ 1

COMBO FAJ 1

$23.05
COMBO FAJ 2

COMBO FAJ 2

$43.95

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$16.45

ARRACHERA

$23.05

BISTEC CON CHILE CHIPOTLE

$32.95

TABLITAS

$26.35

HIGADO ENCEBOLLADO

$15.35

MAR Y TIERRA

$27.45

ALAMBRES

$25.25

POLLO AL HORNO

$16.45

CARNE TAMPIQUENA

$22.28

PECHUGA RANCHERA

$19.75

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$22.55

TACOS (OL)

BF TACOS AL CARBON

$21.95

CK TACOS AL CARBON

$21.95

TACOS DE BRISKET

$16.45

TACOS DE CARNITAS

$16.45

TACOS DE CAMARON

$17.55

PLATOS TRADICIONALES (OL)

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$15.35

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$14.25

CHEESE RELLENO

$14.25

BF RELLENO

$16.45

CK RELLENO

$16.45

POLLO EN MOLE

$16.45

ALMUERZOS (OL)

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$11.55

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$12.05

CHILAQUILES

$11.55

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.55

MACHACADO CON HUEVO

$12.05

MENUDO BOWL

$15.35

MENUDO MED

$10.95

NOPALITOS CON HUEVO

$11.55

HUEVOS CON PAPAS

$11.55

POSTRES (OL)

LAURA'S FLAN

$7.65

TRES LECHES

$7.65

SOPAPILLAS

$6.55

CHURROS

$6.55

ICE CREAM

$2.15

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.65

CHEESECAKE

$7.65

8OZ ARROZ CON LECHE

$3.58

16OZ ARROZ CON LECHE

$4.68

32OZ ARROZ CON LECHE

$6.88

SINGLES (OL)

SNG CHEESE RELLENO

$7.65

SNG BF RELLENO

$9.85

SNG CK RELLENO

$9.85

SNG CHALUPA GUACAMOLE

$4.35

SNG CHALUPA BEAN

$3.25

SNG CHALUPA CK

$3.58

SNG CHALUPA BF

$3.58

SNG CH ENCH

$3.25

SNG BF ENCH

$4.35

SNG CK ENCH

$4.35

SNG BF FAJ ENCH

$4.68

SNG CK FAJ ENCH

$4.68

SNG SHRIMP ENCH

$4.68

SNG BF FAJ TACO

$4.68

SNG CK FAJ TACO

$4.68

SNG MOLLEJA TACO

$4.68

SNG TRIPAS TACO

$4.68

SNG CK TACO

$3.58

SNG BF TACO

$3.58

SNG BRISKET TACO

$4.35

SNG CARNITAS TACO

$4.35

SNG SHRIMP TACO

$5.45

SNG BF FAJ BURRITO

$14.25

SNG CK FAJ BURRITO

$13.15

SNG BF BURRITO

$10.95

SNG CK BURRITO

$10.95

SNG FLAUTA

$4.35

SNG CH QUESADILLA

$7.65

SNG BF FAJ QUESADILLA

$8.75

SNG CK FAJ QUESADILLA

$8.75

EXTRA SHRIMP

$1.65

EXTRA SAUSAGE

$5.45

EXTRA COSTILLA

$5.45

EXTRA MOLLEJAS

$9.85

EXTRA TRIPAS

$9.85

SIDES (OL)

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.65

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.65

EXTRA EGG

$1.65

FAJITA SET UP

$7.65

SIDE RICE

$1.65

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$1.93

SIDE RICE/BEANS

$3.85

SIDE RANCHERO BEANS

$1.65

BAKED POTATO

$4.35

SIDE VEGGIES

$4.35

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

SIDE OF POTATOES

$3.25

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$4.35

SLICE OF AVOCADO

$4.35

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.38

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$2.15

SIDE OF SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.10

SIDE DINNER SALAD

$3.85

SIDE BREAD

$2.20

SIDE LIMES

$1.10

SIDE OF BACON

$2.75

SIDE OF TOREADOS

$1.10

PARR SET UP

$5.45

SALSA DE MOLCAJETE

$12.05

BULK (OL)

LG CHIPS/ SALSA

$8.80

MD CHIPS/ SALSA

$6.60

SM CHIPS/SALSA

$4.40

32 OZ SALSA

$8.80

16oz Salsa

$5.50

8 OZ SALSA

$2.75

8 OZ DE CABRITO

$3.30

16 0Z DE CABRITO

$6.60

8 OZ DE CABRITO

$3.30

16 OZ SALSA DE ARBOL

$6.60

8 OZ SALSAQ DE ARBOL

$3.30

16 OZ SALSA VERDE

$6.60

32 OZ RICE

$7.65

16 OZ RICE

$5.45

32 OZ REFRITOS

$9.85

16 OZ REFRITOS

$5.45

32 OZ CHARROS

$9.85

16 OZ CHARROS

$4.95

KIDS MENU (OL)

TEX MEX KIDS

$6.59

CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.59

KIDS SEAFOOD

$7.69

KIDS BEEF FAJITA TACO

$7.69

KIDS CK FAJITA

$7.69

KIDS BURGER

$7.69

KIDS FILET

$7.57

N/A BEBIDAS (OL)

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.03

TEA

$3.58

KIDS DRINK

$2.48

LIMONADA

$4.35

JAMAICA

$4.35

HORCHATA

$4.35

MEXICAN COKE

$3.85

JARRITO

$3.03

TOPO CHICO

$3.58

N/A SANGRIA

$3.58

HOT TEA

$2.48

COFFEE

$2.48

SMALL ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

LARGE ORANGE JUICE

$5.45

VIRGIN SM

$4.95

VIRGIN LG

$6.60

MICHELADA VIRGIN

$5.45

AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA

$3.25

CLAMATO

$3.85

Red Bull

$3.58
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery
El Ranchito image
El Ranchito image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Palapa del Sabor
orange star4.3 • 147
118 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Tejas - Tejas - 250 N. Bishop Ave
orange star4.4 • 484
250 N. Bishop Ave Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Twisted Trompos - Downtown Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
1211 Commerce Street Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Taco Society - 1512 Commerce St. Dallas, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1512 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
El Bolero - Design District - El Bolero Oaklawn
orange star4.3 • 859
1201 Oak Lawn Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
TacoLingo Tex-Mex Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
2301 N. Akard St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District
orange star4.3 • 2,682
407 N Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Trompo
orange star4.6 • 2,267
407 W 10th St. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
La Calle Doce Oak Cliff
orange star4.5 • 1,415
415 W. Twelfth St Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
La Palapa del Sabor
orange star4.3 • 147
118 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Xaman Cafe
orange star4.5 • 72
334 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Chimichurri
orange star4.5 • 49
324 W 7TH ST DALLAS, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Deep Ellum
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Upper Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lower Greenville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston