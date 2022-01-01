Restaurant header imageView gallery

Xaman Cafe

72 Reviews

$$

334 W Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Chilaquiles
Mollete

Chocolate

Mezcal

$4.00

Higo

$4.00Out of stock

Arandano

$4.00

Ajonjoli

$4.00

Chapulines

$4.00

Anis

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Concha con Nieve

$8.00
Flan de Cafe

Flan de Cafe
$8.00

$8.00
Tamal de Chocolate

Tamal de Chocolate

$8.00

Oaxacan chocolate tamal, blue corn masa

Icecream Scoop

$5.00

Pastries

Chocolate Cochinito

$3.50

Cochinito

$2.50
Conchas

Conchas

$4.00

EMPANADA

$4.25+

Pan De Muerto

$6.00

Matcha cochinito

$3.50

Almond Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Mexican Danish

$7.00Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Sopa del día

$12.00

Xaman Breakfast

Avena

Avena

$12.00

Steel cut oats with your choice of 3 of the following , Walnuts, Seasonal fruit, Agave Syrup or Granola.

Pancake

Pancake

$14.00+

Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.

Toast

Toast

Local mulit-grain bread with the option of Seasonal Jam, Avocado or Egg & Avocado

Conchas

Conchas

$4.00
Yogurt

Yogurt

$10.00

Xaman Menu

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Crispy corn tortillas chips, mix with pico de gal lo, salsa, crema and queso fresco.

Ensalada Season

Ensalada Season

$10.00

Spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, strawberries, honey lime vinaigrette, radish, and pecans.

House Salad

$6.00
Mollete

Mollete

$10.00

Bolillo bread, black beans, melted chihuaha cheese, pico de gal lo. Served with house salsa.

Omelet

Omelet

$10.00

3 eggs and chihuahua cheese

Panini

Panini

$10.00

Local made bolillo bread served with soup or salad. Pressed with your choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$14.00Out of stock

Poached eggs in tomato sauce, chili peppers and onions

Torta de Birria

Torta de Birria

$17.00

Panini bread, filled with Traditional ancestral brisket , made with a combination of dried red peppers and other spices, Monterrey cheese, red onions and consomé.

Torta de Chilaquil

Torta de Chilaquil

$11.00

Cibatta bread torta, chicharron breaded milanesa, chilaquiles with choice of red or green salsa.

Enmoladas De Conejo

Enmoladas De Conejo

$22.00

House made criollo corn tortilla, filled with confit rabbit,Oaxaca mole, queso fresco

TECOLOTES

$18.00+

Bolillo Bread, black beans, chilaquiles and melted monterrey cheese

Coffee Drinks

Xaman Horchata

Xaman Horchata
$7.00

$7.00
Affogato

Affogato

$7.00

Americano

$4.50
Cafe de Olla

Cafe de Olla
$6.50

$6.50
Cajeta Macchiato

Cajeta Macchiato
$6.50

$6.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Chocolate agua

$6.00

Chocolate Leche

$6.00

Coffee Tonic

$7.00

Cold Brew

$7.00

Cortado

$5.00

Regular Horchata

$5.50

Horchata Latte

$7.00
Horchata Matcha

Horchata Matcha
$8.00

$8.00
Latte

Latte

$6.50

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Method

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Oaxaca Mocha

$6.50

Tea

$5.00+

Texate

$7.00Out of stock

Espresso

$4.00

Chai-Latte

$6.00+

Coffee Retail

El Negrito (Natural)

$21.99

Finca Fatima (Washed)

$17.99Out of stock

Guerrero Atoyac (Natural)

$23.99

Beverages

Agua de piedra

$5.00

Coca Mexicana

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
Jamaica

Jamaica

$5.00

Jarrito

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Oat/almond Milk

$4.00

Sprite

$5.00

Squirt

$5.00

Tonic water

$4.00

Whole Milk

$3.50

Mocktail

$12.00

Mini Coke

$3.00

Jugos

Jugo rojo

$8.00
Jugo verde

Jugo verde

$8.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice
$7.00

$7.00

EL TESORO

EL TESORO

$500.00

EL TESORO

$100.00

EL TESORO

$50.00

EL TESORO

$25.00

EL TESORO

$10.00

JB

JB

$500.00

JB

$100.00

JB

$50.00

JB

$25.00

JB

$10.00

PATRON

PATRON ANEJO

$30.00

PATRON REPO

$20.00

PATRON SILVER

$10.00

OJO DE TIGRE

OJO DE TIGRE

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

