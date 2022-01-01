Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beto and Son

3011 Gulden Ln

Dallas, TX 75212

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Nachos
Kids Grilled Chicken
Torta Cubana

Appetizers

Queso Blanco

$8.99

Classic Queso.

Tableside Guacamology

$16.99

Fire-roasted guacamole custom made table side.

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$14.99

Shredded chicken, Mexican cheese blend, rajas, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, and crema drizzle.

Loaded Nachos

$16.99

Fresh tostadas, queso Blanco, pico, grilled jalapeños, pickled onions, shredded cheese, cumin lime crema, and refritos.

Tenderloin Nachos

$22.99

Tenderloin, fresh tostadas, shredded cheese, refritos, pico, sour cream, grilled jalapeños, and guacamole.

Street Elote

$9.99

Charred shaved corn, garlic aioli, chile de Arbol, queso fresco, crema, and cilantro.

Ceviche Tower

$18.99

Shrimp, slaw, avocado, pico, and Mexican cocktail sauce.

Beto's Loaded Queso

$14.99

Stacked Carnitas Tamal

$12.99

Chicken Flautas

$13.99Out of stock

Salad/Soup

House Ensalada

$9.99

Salad blend, avocado slices, roasted pepitas, queso fresco, and cilantro margarita vinaigrette.

Fajita Ensalada

Rajas, roasted pepitas, avocado slices, and cotija cream dressing.

Cup Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Chicken broth, fresh calabacitas, achiote rice, shredded chicken, cilantro, cheese, avocado, and tortilla strips.

Fajita Skillets

Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.

Pork Carnitas Fajitas

$18.99

Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.

Steak Fajitas

$25.99

Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.

Tenderloin Steak Fajitas

$29.99

Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.

Combo Fajitas

$29.99

Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.

Shrimp Fajitas

$27.99

Caramelized garlic, peppers and onions. Chimichurri, and calabacitas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze

Familia Fajita Feast

$95.99

Family-style feeds about 6 (no subs) tenderloin steak, al pastor, green chili pork and barbacoa. Served with achiote rice, charro beans & tortillas.

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Chicken tinga, cheese, rajas, chipotle cream sauce, and crispy onion strings. Served with charro beans.

Carnitas Tacos

$15.99

Traditional pork, cheese, avocado, and roasted pineapple pico. Served with charro beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$21.99

Sautéed shrimp, pickled slaw, cilantro pesto, avocado, and chipotle aioli. Served with charro beans.

Barbacoa Tacos

$16.99

Slow roasted beef barbacoa, cheese, rajas, avocado, and pickled onions. Served with charro beans.

Carne Asada Tacos

$22.99

Grilled carne asada steak, cheese, rajas, avocado chimichurri, crispy onion strings, and chile de Arbol glaze. Served with charro beans.

Mix & Match 3 Tacos

$24.99

Served with charro beans.

Tenderloin Steak Tacos

$23.99

Beef Mexicano style, cheese, bacon, avocado, and pico. Served with charro beans.

Chef Julian's Taco Board

$56.99

10 Tacos served with rice and beans family style (so subs) 2 each: carne asada, el pastor, tenderloin, barbacoa & chicken tinga

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$15.99

Carnitas, fundido cheese, pickled slaw, bacon, chipotle mustard, and avocado chimichurri. Served with waffle fries. Bread from local panaderia.

Carne Asada Torta

$22.99

Sautéed tenderloin, calabacitas, bacon, avocado, and pico. Served with roasted fideo pasta.

Noodle Bowls

Chicken Fajita Noodle Bowl

$17.99

All-natural grilled chicken, calabacitas, avocado slices, chipotle cream, and queso fresco. Served with roasted fideo pasta.

Roasted Carnitas Noodle Bowl

$17.99

Pork carnitas, rajas, fried egg, avocado slices, calabacitas, chile de Arbol glaze, pickled onions, and queso fresco. Served with roasted fideo pasta.

Tenderloin Noodle Bowl

$23.99

Sautéed tenderloin, calabacitas, bacon, avocado, and pico. Served with roasted fideo pasta.

Shrimp Diablo Noodle Bowl

$21.99

Sautéed shrimp, fiery diablo sauce or garlic butter sauce, avocado slices, calabacitas, pickled onions, and queso fresco. Served with roasted fideo pasta.

Stacked Enchiladas

SC Chicken Tinga Enchiladas

$15.99

Shredded chicken tinga, sour cream sauce, melted cheese, avocado, and pickled slaw. Served with achiote rice.

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$16.99

Braised beef barbacoa, guajillo sauce, melted cheese, fried egg, avocado, and pickled slaw. Served with achiote rice.

Green Chile Pork Enchiladas

$16.99

Carnitas, melted cheese, green chile sauce, fried egg, pickled slaw, and avocado. Served with achiote rice.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$21.99

Sautéed shrimp, chipotle cream sauce, cumin lime crema, melted cheese, avocado, and pickled slaw. Served with achiote rice.

Sides

Achiote Rice

$5.99

Black Bean Relish

$5.99

Charro Beans

$5.99

Calabacitas

$5.99

Side Tortillas

$1.99

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$5.99

SM Pico

$1.99

SM Sour Cream

$1.99

SM Cheese

$1.99

SM Queso

$1.99

SM Guac

$1.99

1 Chile Toreado

$1.00

SM Jalapeño Fresco

$1.99

SM Serrano Fresco

$1.99

SM Roasted Jalapeños

$1.99

SM Pickled Onion

$1.99

SM Fresh Onion

$1.99

SM Queso Fresco

$1.99

SM Butter

$1.99

LRG Sour Cream

$3.99

LRG Guac

$6.99

LRG Pico

$3.99

LRG Cheese

$3.99

LRG Queso

$4.99

LRG Pickled Onion

$3.99

LRG Butter

$2.99

LRG Rajas

$3.99

4 Slices Avocado

$1.99

Side Pickled Slaw

$2.99

Sauces

SM Guajillo

$1.99

LRG Guajillo

$3.99

SM Sour Cream Sauce

$1.99

LRG Sour Cream Sauce

$3.99

SM Green Chile Sauce

$1.99

LRG Green Chile Sauce

$3.99

SM Chipotle Aioli

$1.99

SM Chipotle Crema

$1.99

LRG Chipotle Crema

$3.99

SM Cumin Lime Crema

$1.99

SM Cocktail Sauce

$1.99

SM Chipotle Crema

$1.99

SM Avocado Chimichurri

$1.99

SM Cotija Cream Dressing

$1.99

SM Margarita Dressing

$1.99

SM Chile de Arbol

$1.99

SM Diablo Sauce

$1.99

LRG Diablo Sauce

$3.99

Small Hummus

$1.99

Large Hummus

$5.99

Desserts

Churros

$8.99

Family Style!

À la carte

Achiote Rice - 1 Quart

$10.00

Charro Beans - 1 Quart

$10.00

Churros - 1 Dozen

$12.00

Extra Protein

$6.00

Fresh Flour Tortillas - 1 Dozen

$7.00

Guacamole - 1 Pint

$19.00

Comes with Chips

Queso Blanco - 1 Pint

$14.00

Comes with Chips

Refried Beans - 1 Quart

$10.00

Salmon A La Carte

$8.00

Salsa - 1 Pint

$5.00

Comes with Chips

Sauteed Veggies - 1 Quart

$12.00

XX Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

XX Carne Asada Taco

$5.99

XX Chick Taco

$3.99

XX Salmon Taco

$6.99

XX Shrimp Taco

$6.99

XX Tenderlion Taco

$6.99

XX Carnitas Tacos

$5.99

Shrimp a La Carte 6 ea

$6.99

Shrimp a La Carte 12 ea

$12.99

EGG A LA CARTE

$1.99

Cocktail Kits & Pre Mixed Drinks

Patron Kit

$40.00

All kits come with a .375 bottle, 4 cups, straws, topo chico and limes. Each kit makes 6 drinks. Must be of legal age to purchase.

Six Pack of Beer

Choose a six Pack

Vegan

Nachos (V)

$13.99

Quesadilla (V)

$13.99

Tacos (V)

$15.99

Enchiladas (V)

$15.99

Portobello Fajitas (V)

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Taco

$5.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.99

NA Bevs

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Hibiscus

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Agua de Piedra

$5.99Out of stock

Limeade

$3.99

Sangrita

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.99Out of stock

Water

Pineapple

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$3.99

Virgin Mojito

$5.99

Ginger Beer

$5.99

Aqua Panna

$4.99

Rainwater Sparkling

$5.99Out of stock

Jarritos grapefruit

$3.99

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$2.99

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas, TX 75212

Directions

