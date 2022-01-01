- Home
Beto and Son
3011 Gulden Ln
Dallas, TX 75212
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso Blanco
Classic Queso.
Tableside Guacamology
Fire-roasted guacamole custom made table side.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
Shredded chicken, Mexican cheese blend, rajas, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, and crema drizzle.
Loaded Nachos
Fresh tostadas, queso Blanco, pico, grilled jalapeños, pickled onions, shredded cheese, cumin lime crema, and refritos.
Tenderloin Nachos
Tenderloin, fresh tostadas, shredded cheese, refritos, pico, sour cream, grilled jalapeños, and guacamole.
Street Elote
Charred shaved corn, garlic aioli, chile de Arbol, queso fresco, crema, and cilantro.
Ceviche Tower
Shrimp, slaw, avocado, pico, and Mexican cocktail sauce.
Beto's Loaded Queso
Stacked Carnitas Tamal
Chicken Flautas
Salad/Soup
House Ensalada
Salad blend, avocado slices, roasted pepitas, queso fresco, and cilantro margarita vinaigrette.
Fajita Ensalada
Rajas, roasted pepitas, avocado slices, and cotija cream dressing.
Cup Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth, fresh calabacitas, achiote rice, shredded chicken, cilantro, cheese, avocado, and tortilla strips.
Fajita Skillets
Chicken Fajitas
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
Pork Carnitas Fajitas
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
Steak Fajitas
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
Tenderloin Steak Fajitas
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
Combo Fajitas
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
Shrimp Fajitas
Caramelized garlic, peppers and onions. Chimichurri, and calabacitas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze
Familia Fajita Feast
Family-style feeds about 6 (no subs) tenderloin steak, al pastor, green chili pork and barbacoa. Served with achiote rice, charro beans & tortillas.
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Chicken tinga, cheese, rajas, chipotle cream sauce, and crispy onion strings. Served with charro beans.
Carnitas Tacos
Traditional pork, cheese, avocado, and roasted pineapple pico. Served with charro beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Sautéed shrimp, pickled slaw, cilantro pesto, avocado, and chipotle aioli. Served with charro beans.
Barbacoa Tacos
Slow roasted beef barbacoa, cheese, rajas, avocado, and pickled onions. Served with charro beans.
Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled carne asada steak, cheese, rajas, avocado chimichurri, crispy onion strings, and chile de Arbol glaze. Served with charro beans.
Mix & Match 3 Tacos
Served with charro beans.
Tenderloin Steak Tacos
Beef Mexicano style, cheese, bacon, avocado, and pico. Served with charro beans.
Chef Julian's Taco Board
10 Tacos served with rice and beans family style (so subs) 2 each: carne asada, el pastor, tenderloin, barbacoa & chicken tinga
Tortas
Noodle Bowls
Chicken Fajita Noodle Bowl
All-natural grilled chicken, calabacitas, avocado slices, chipotle cream, and queso fresco. Served with roasted fideo pasta.
Roasted Carnitas Noodle Bowl
Pork carnitas, rajas, fried egg, avocado slices, calabacitas, chile de Arbol glaze, pickled onions, and queso fresco. Served with roasted fideo pasta.
Tenderloin Noodle Bowl
Sautéed tenderloin, calabacitas, bacon, avocado, and pico. Served with roasted fideo pasta.
Shrimp Diablo Noodle Bowl
Sautéed shrimp, fiery diablo sauce or garlic butter sauce, avocado slices, calabacitas, pickled onions, and queso fresco. Served with roasted fideo pasta.
Stacked Enchiladas
SC Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
Shredded chicken tinga, sour cream sauce, melted cheese, avocado, and pickled slaw. Served with achiote rice.
Barbacoa Enchiladas
Braised beef barbacoa, guajillo sauce, melted cheese, fried egg, avocado, and pickled slaw. Served with achiote rice.
Green Chile Pork Enchiladas
Carnitas, melted cheese, green chile sauce, fried egg, pickled slaw, and avocado. Served with achiote rice.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Sautéed shrimp, chipotle cream sauce, cumin lime crema, melted cheese, avocado, and pickled slaw. Served with achiote rice.
Sides
Achiote Rice
Black Bean Relish
Charro Beans
Calabacitas
Side Tortillas
Chips and Salsa
Waffle Fries
SM Pico
SM Sour Cream
SM Cheese
SM Queso
SM Guac
1 Chile Toreado
SM Jalapeño Fresco
SM Serrano Fresco
SM Roasted Jalapeños
SM Pickled Onion
SM Fresh Onion
SM Queso Fresco
SM Butter
LRG Sour Cream
LRG Guac
LRG Pico
LRG Cheese
LRG Queso
LRG Pickled Onion
LRG Butter
LRG Rajas
4 Slices Avocado
Side Pickled Slaw
Sauces
SM Guajillo
LRG Guajillo
SM Sour Cream Sauce
LRG Sour Cream Sauce
SM Green Chile Sauce
LRG Green Chile Sauce
SM Chipotle Aioli
SM Chipotle Crema
LRG Chipotle Crema
SM Cumin Lime Crema
SM Cocktail Sauce
SM Chipotle Crema
SM Avocado Chimichurri
SM Cotija Cream Dressing
SM Margarita Dressing
SM Chile de Arbol
SM Diablo Sauce
LRG Diablo Sauce
Small Hummus
Large Hummus
Desserts
Family Style!
Familia Enchilada Feast
Feeds about 4 (no subs) sour cream chicken, al pastor, green chili pork & barbacoa. Served with achiote rice & charro beans.
Vegan Picadillo Tacos
Vegan Picadillo, vegan cheese, pickled slaw, chimichurri, avocado
Portobello Mushroom Tacos -Family Meal
Mushrooms, vegan cheese, pickled slaw, chimichurri & avocado
Vegan Enchiladas
Vegan picadillo, Vegan cheese, Portobello mushroom, calabacitas, corn tortillas, tomato salsa & avocado
Portobello Mushroom Fajitas
zucchini, squash, red & green bell peppers & onions, grilled portobello mushrooms, guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans relish
À la carte
Achiote Rice - 1 Quart
Charro Beans - 1 Quart
Churros - 1 Dozen
Extra Protein
Fresh Flour Tortillas - 1 Dozen
Guacamole - 1 Pint
Comes with Chips
Queso Blanco - 1 Pint
Comes with Chips
Refried Beans - 1 Quart
Salmon A La Carte
Salsa - 1 Pint
Comes with Chips
Sauteed Veggies - 1 Quart
XX Barbacoa Taco
XX Carne Asada Taco
XX Chick Taco
XX Salmon Taco
XX Shrimp Taco
XX Tenderlion Taco
XX Carnitas Tacos
Shrimp a La Carte 6 ea
Shrimp a La Carte 12 ea
EGG A LA CARTE
Cocktail Kits & Pre Mixed Drinks
NA Bevs
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Hibiscus
Iced Tea
Agua de Piedra
Limeade
Sangrita
Topo Chico
Water
Pineapple
Milk
Orange Juice
Coffee
Virgin Mojito
Ginger Beer
Aqua Panna
Rainwater Sparkling
Jarritos grapefruit
Fever Tree Tonic Water
Beto & Son Menu Items
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas, TX 75212