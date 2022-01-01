Lake Highlands restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Vector Brewing
9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas
|Popular items
|Large Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Sourdough Croutons and Caesar Dressing
|14" Cheese Pie
|$11.00
Start here to customize your own pizza. Or keep it just cheese!
|14" Fine Swine
|$20.00
Crumbled Sausage, Collard Greens, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Garlic, Habanero Dry Rub Bacon
Sugarfire Smokehouse
6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas
|Popular items
|3 Meat Combo
|$19.99
(2 sides) Any 3 smoked meats
|Brisket Sandwich 6oz
|$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Big Muddy + 1 Side
|$12.99
Brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish sauce, sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cedar & Vine
9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Served with Garlic Aioli
|C+V Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Half Pound | American & Cheddar | Traditional Set Up | Secret Sauce | Brioche
|Brick Chicken
|$19.00
Garlic Spinach | Roasted Potatoes
WRAPS • SALADS
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen
8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|American Taco
|$3.00
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar
|Dagwood
|$9.25
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes,
Arugula, Cheddar served as a Wrap or Hash
|Texican Taco
|$3.00
Chorizo, Eggs, Grilled Corn, Cotija