Cedar & Vine Lake Highlands
828 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Cedar & Vine : Community Kitchen & Cocktails. Upscale casual full-service American restaurant in Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX).
Location
9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75238
Gallery