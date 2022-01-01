Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cedar & Vine Lake Highlands

828 Reviews

$$

9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105

Dallas, TX 75238

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Française
Kid Cheeseburger
C+V Cheeseburger

To Share

Cast Iron Fondue

Cast Iron Fondue

$11.00

Melted Fontina | Tomato Jam | Grilled Bread

Salmon Dip

Salmon Dip

$14.00

Avocado Cream | Chives | Warm Potato Chips

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Soy Chili Sauce | Scallion

Crispy Zucchini

Crispy Zucchini

$10.00

Served with Lemon Creme Fraiche

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Meatballs

$14.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Served with Garlic Aioli

Crab & Artichoke Dip

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Served with Tortilla Chips

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Bacon | Chives | Smoked Paprika

Five Spice Sticky Ribs

Five Spice Sticky Ribs

$15.00

Hoisin BBQ Glaze | Scallions | Sesame Seeds

Add 1 Devil Egg

$2.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T.A.E

B.L.T.A.E

$13.00

Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Avocado | Egg | Brioche Toast

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

Beef Patty | Swiss | Mushroom | Caramelized Onion | Thousand Island Slaw | Pickle | Rye

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$15.00

Tomato | Mozzarella | Pesto Mayo | Arugula | Ciabatta

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$15.00

Creamy Slaw | Pickles | Brioche

Plain Chicken

Plain Chicken

$15.00

Creamy Slaw | Pickles | Brioche

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Shaved Ribeye | Caramelized Onions | Horseradish Mayo | Arugula | Ciabatta

C+V Cheeseburger

C+V Cheeseburger

$16.00

Half Pound | American & Cheddar | Traditional Set Up | Secret Sauce | Brioche

Soups and Salads

Cup Of Soup

$6.00

Bowl Of Soup

$12.00
Chicken Tender Cobb

Chicken Tender Cobb

$18.00

Romaine | Egg | Bacon | Tomatoes | Red Onion | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Bibb Lettuce | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Bacon | Everything Bagel Topping | Blue Cheese Dressing

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$16.00

Arugula | Radish | Lemon Vinaigrette

Roasted Carrot & Avocado

Roasted Carrot & Avocado

$12.00

Spring Mix | Hazelnuts | Orange | Citrus Vinaigrette

Chopped Thai

Chopped Thai

$13.00

Napa Cabbage | Spring Mix | Bell Pepper | Cucumber | Carrot | Red Onions | Herbs | Peanut Dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Parmesan | House Made Croutons

Entrees

Farro Bowl

Farro Bowl

$14.00

Roasted Squash | Mushrooms | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Pumpkin Seeds

Vegan Portobello Steak

Vegan Portobello Steak

$17.00

Mashed Potatoes | Asparagus | Red Wine Sauce

Chicken Française

Chicken Française

$19.00

Beurre Blanc | House Salad | Fries

Brick Chicken

Brick Chicken

$22.00

Garlic Spinach | Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Fried Steak

$25.00

Salmon Tacos

$24.00
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Creamy Slaw | House Tartar

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Farro | Broccolini | Shallots | Beurre Blanc

57 Meatloaf

$26.00Out of stock
44 Farms Flat Iron Steak Frites

44 Farms Flat Iron Steak Frites

$29.00

44 Farms 8oz Flat Iron | Chimichurri | Fries

Market Fish

$32.00

Pasta

Tagliatelle

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Brisket Ragu

$25.00

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$6.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Scoop Cinnamon

$3.00

Scoop Peanut Butter

$3.00

Dreamsicle Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Kid PB&J

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Side Bread

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Brussels

$4.00

Side Broccolini

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Garlic Spinach

$4.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Potato Chips

Side Tortilla Chips

Brunch

Bennie

Bennie

$14.00

English Muffin | Poached Egg | Smoked Ham | Hollandaise | Breakfast Potatoes

Chicken Stack

Chicken Stack

$14.00

Corn Tortilla | Salsa Roja | Monterey Jack | Crema | Two Fried Eggs

Omelet

$12.00

Served With House Salad Choice of 3.... Bacon | Sausage | Monterey Jack | Spinach | Mushrooms

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

American & Cheddar | Bacon | Mayo | Brioche | Breakfast Potatoes

The Standard

The Standard

$12.00

Two Eggs Your Way | Two Pancakes | Choice of Sausage or Bacon

Tacos

Tacos

$12.00

Three Tacos | Flour or Corn Tortillas | Scrambled Egg | Monterey Jack | Roasted Tomato Salsa | Breakfast Potatoes Choice of.... Bacon | Sausage | Potato

Pancakes

$9.00

Three Buttermilk Pancakes | Mixed Berry Jam | Whipped Cream | Maple Syrup

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Buttermilk Waffle | Spicy Chicken Tenders | Whipped Butter | Maple Syrup

Little Cats

$5.00

One Egg Your Way | One Pancake | Choice of Sausage or Bacon

Silver Dollar Stack

$6.00

Mini Pancakes | Choice of Strawberries or Chocolate | Whipped Cream | Maple Syrup

One Egg

$2.00

One Egg Your Way

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Cocktails

Frozen Blood Orange Margarita

$10.00

L-Streets Margarita

$10.00

House Infused Raspberry Tequila | Triple Sec | Simple | Lime | Lemon | Jalapeno

Bees Knees

$11.00

Cucmber Ginger Gimlet

$10.00

Hendricks Gin | St. Germaine | Ginger Simple | Lime | Cucumber

French 75

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire | Simple | Lemon | Lavender Bitters | Brut

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Blackberry Mojito

$12.00

Bacardi Rum | Simple | Lime | Blackberry Puree | Strawberry | Mint

Titos Mule

$10.00

Titos Vodka | Ginger Beer | Lime

Berry Mule

$10.00

Titos Vodka | Blackberry Puree | Ginger Beer | Lime

Strawberry Mule

$10.00

Cedar 76

$10.00

House Infused Strawberry Basil Vodka | Simple | Lemon | Brut

Highland's Fizz

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka | St. Germaine | Simple | Lemon | Mint

True Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Woodford Reserve | Egg White | Lemon | Simple

Cedar Old Fashioned

$12.00

House Infused Cedar Whiskey | Simple | Cherry | Angostura Bitters | Orange Bitters

Tequila Old Fashioned

$14.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Tiramisu Martini

$12.00

Wine by the Bottle

La Marca Prosseco

$12.00

Chandon Brut BTL

$40.00

Overlook Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

House Of Brown Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Vietti Moscato BTL

$35.00

Invivo X SJP Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$45.00

Long Meadow Ranch Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$55.00

Maison #9 Rose BTL

$50.00

Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$55.00

Hahn Pinot Gris BTL

$40.00

Donini Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Beronia Reserva Rioja BTL

$50.00

Luigi Bosca Malbec BTL

$55.00

Amapola Creek Red Blend BTL

$60.00

Cantina Castelnuovo BTL

$63.00

Chechi Chianti BTL

$40.00

Stags' Leap Merlot

$68.00

Benton Lane Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Juggernaut Cabernet BTL

$65.00

Foley Johnson Estate Cabernet BTL

$75.00

Canyon Road Cabernet BTL

$30.00

Austin Cab

$35.00

Bottles and Cans

Line 39 Rose Strawberry

$7.00

Line 39 Sauv Blanc Lemon

$7.00

Line 39 Pinot Noir Cherry

$7.00

Danny's Long Drink

$7.00

Mango Claw CAN

$6.00

Rasberry Claw CAN

$6.00

Blood N Honey BTL

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Billy Jenkins CAN

$6.00

Lone Star CAN

$3.00

Cordials

Fireball

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Rumple

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Dissaronno

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Courvosier VSOP

$9.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$4.00

Mimosa HC

$12.00

Mimosa C

$20.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Irish coffee

$9.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cedar & Vine : Community Kitchen & Cocktails. Upscale casual full-service American restaurant in Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX).

Location

9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75238

Directions

Gallery
Cedar & Vine image
Cedar & Vine image

