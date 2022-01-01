Uptown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Uptown
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Southern Street Corn
|$12.00
chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon
|Deviled Eggs GF
|$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
|Crispy Chicken Biscuits
|$16.00
pepper jelly -two served-
More about SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
3700 Mckinney Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
|Balls
|$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
|Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about State and Allen
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas