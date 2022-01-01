Uptown American restaurants you'll love

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Uptown

Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Street Corn$12.00
chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon
Deviled Eggs GF$12.00
dill, chives, smoked trout roe (gluten free)
Crispy Chicken Biscuits$16.00
pepper jelly -two served-
More about Yardbird
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Uptown

3700 Mckinney Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Fries$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
State and Allen image

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about State and Allen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Uptown

Fried Rice

Map

More near Uptown to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

South Dallas

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston