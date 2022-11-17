Dive Coastal imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches
American

Dive Coastal

31 Reviews

$$

3404 Rankin St

Dallas, TX 75205

Popular Items

Dive Wrap
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Market Fish

Apps

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Semolina-Crusted w/ lemon Aoili

Grilled Stuffed Avocado

$12.00

Grilled and Stuffed Avocado with Pico, Corn, Sour Cream and Cilantro

Crab Cakes

$15.00

3 Crab Cakes with a Chorizo Squash Hash and topped with Tarter Sauce

Calamari Fire

$15.00

Crispy Calamarie with Jicama Slaw, Sweet Chili, Siracha Aoili & Cilantro

Grilled Artichokes

$16.00

1 Whole Large Artichoke Grilled in 4ths With Siracha Aoili & Wasabi Aoili Side of lemon wedge

Ceviche

$16.00

Jack Knife Tartare

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, English Cucumber, Red BellPepper, Avocado mash, Siracha, Yuzu, Cilantro

Hummus Trio

$12.00

Lemon Artichoke, Red Pepper Hummus, Garlic Hummus, Carrots, Cucumber, Celery, Pita Bread, Lavosh Crackers

Salad

Hearts of Palm

$10.00+

Romaine, Hearts of Palm, Sliced Avocado, Grapefruit, Hawaiian Sea Salt & Garlic Citrus Vinaigrette

Dive Greens

$9.00+

Organic Mix Greens, Organic Broccoli Sprouts, Carrots, Beets, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber & House Dressing

Kale Salad

$9.00+

Chiffonade Kale, Granny Smith Apples, Toasted Pine Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Parmesan & Sherry Vinaigrette

Quinoa & Goat Cheese

$10.00+

Grape Tomatoes, Parsley, Basil, Green Onions, Roasted Corn, Goat Cheese, & Garlic Citrus Vinaigrette

Asain Salad

$12.00+

Kale, Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Oranges, Crispy Wasabi Wontons Strips & Soy Ginger Dressing

Chopped Cobb

$10.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Salami, Jack Cheese, Chickpeas, Tomato, Green Onions, Basil & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Cajun Curry Shrimp

$10.00+

Cajun Shrimp, Romaine, Organic Mix Greens, Grape Tomato, Carrots, Almonds Avocado, Cilantro & Creamy Curry Dressing

Chefs Seasonal

$10.00+Out of stock

Lump Crab Napoleon Salad w Cucumber, Tomato, Basil, Shallot Vinaigrette

Salad Sampler

$15.00

Choose Three Salad

Dill Salmon Salad

$13.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Crispy Capers, Lemon Vinaigrette & Lavosh Cracker

Baja Bbq Chicken

$10.00+

Protein

Add Chicken

$6.50

Grilled & Seasoned

Add Salmon 4oz

$8.00

Grilled & Seasoned

Add Tuna 4oz

$11.00

Seared w/ White Sesame Seeds & Ponzu

Add Red Quinoa 6oz

$5.00

Served Cold & Plain

Add Tuna Salad 7oz

$7.00

House Cooked & Made Tuna Salad w/ Parsley, Relish, Mayo, Sour Cream, Lemon Juice

Add Salmon Salad 6oz

$8.00

House Roasted & Made Salmon Salad

Add Crab Salad 6oz

$18.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Mayo, House Seasoning

Add Crab Cakes 4Pcs

$12.00

Add Steak 6oz

$12.00

Flank Steak Marinated with Chimichurrie

Add Shrimp(2pcs)

$3.00

Seared & Seasoned

Add Tuna Burger 8oz

$10.00

House Ground Ahi Tuna w/ Sesame seeds, Ginger, Onion, Kosher Salt

Shrimp

$9.00

Wraps & Sandwiches

All wraps and sandwiches served with plantain chips and sauce

Dive Wrap

$14.00

Chicken, grilled onions, cilantro rice, tomato, jack cheese & tahini dressing in a spinach tortilla

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$19.00

Ginger slaw, cucumber, avocado, & coconut rice with sweet chili sauce in a spinach tortilla

Steak Wrap

$19.00

Grilled onions, peppers, organic corn, avocado, jack cheese, cilantro & tomatillo salsa in a chipotle tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Avocado, carrots, raw beets, broccoli sprouts, tomato, cucumber, organi greens & lemon artichoke hummus ina spinach tortilla

Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Coconut rice, celery, organic mixed greens, granny smith apples, cucumber & creamy curry dressing in a spinach tortilla

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Ginger slaw & Cilantro BBQ Rague on a ciabatta bun

Cod Sandwich

$18.00

Tomatilla citrus slaw, tomato & tarter sauce on a ciabatta bun

Crab BLT

$25.00

Served on honey wheat bread with tarter sauce

Ahi Tuna Burger

$17.00

Organic greens, smashed avocado, wasabi aioli & tomato on a brioche bun with side ponzu

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Sriracha aioli, smashed avocado, romaine, grilled onions, tomato & jack cheese on ciabatta bun

Tuna Melt

$13.00

House-made horseradish pickle relish, organic broccoli sprouts, tomato & jack cheese on a ciabatta bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy chicken, red onions, jack cheese & mashed avocado on honey wheat bread

Entrees

Surf & Turf

$28.00

Churrasco steak, grilled shrimp, cilantro rice & black beans with house-made chimichurri sauce

Kauai Quinoa Bowl

$27.00

Sesame-crusted salmon, stir-fried organic spinach, mushroom, carrots, cabbage, ginger-sauteed quinoa, pickled cucumbers

Cali Bowl

$21.00

Grilled chicken over wok sautèed quinoa with asparagus, broccoli, grape tomato & chimichurri sauce

Fish & Chips

$20.00

12oz of panko-crusted wild cod, red wine vinegar slaw, plantain chips, tarter sauce & lemon

Shrimp & Lettuce Wraps

$20.00Out of stock

Romaine, basil, mint, cilantro, carrots, water chestnuts, cucumber, ginger & sweet chili sauce

Taco Trio

$16.00

CHOOSE 3: CRISPY COD/SPICY SHRIMP/ GRILLED MAHI/ BLACKENED SALMON Each topped with jicama slaw and served with salsa roja, tomatillo & spicy lime ranch

Market Fish

Your choice of our market fish selection, prepared your way (seared, blackened, grilled) with your choice of sauce(tarter, caper beurre blanc, chimichurri)

Single Taco

$5.50

Veggie Bowl

$18.00

Sweet coconut curry sauce, garbanzo beans, red bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower served with wok-seared quinoa & hemp hearts

Kids

Kids Salmon

$12.00

4oz grilled salmon served with choice of hot veggie

PB & Banana Sandwich

$6.00

Served with fresh fruit or veggies

Baby BBQ Sanwich

$6.00

Served with fresh fruit or veggies

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Served with fresh fruit or veggies

Mini Fish & Chips

$8.00

Served with tarter and plantain chips

Mini Bean, Rice +Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Served with plantain chips

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Honey wheat bread & jack cheese served with fruit or veggies

Quesadilla

$6.00

Chipotle tortilla & Jack Cheese served with fruit or veggies

PB&Jelly

$6.00Out of stock

Sweets

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Graham cracker, gingersnap & granola crust with fresh whipped cream

Papa Charlies Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Choose from blueberry, peach or seasonal flavor served a la mode

Heath Bar Banana Split

$8.00

Henry's french vanilla & Chocolate ice cream, covered in heath bar crumbles with chocolate sauce, bananas fresh berries & whipped cream

Brownie Melt

$6.00Out of stock

Heated and served a la mode with chocolate sauce

Ice Cream

$4.00

Choose from French Vanilla or Chocolate

Churrolandia

$6.00

Gluten Free Cookie

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Black Beans

$6.10

Topped with jack cheese

Cilantro Rice

$6.10

Jasmine rice with fresh cilantro & lime

Coconut Rice

$6.10

Jasmine rice with fresh ginger & coconut milk

Cauliflower Hash

$6.10

Cauliflower cream & florets

Chorizo Squash Hash

$6.10

Chorizo, yellow squash, zucchini & cream

Broccoli

$6.10

Garlic, butter, lemon juice & white wine

Asparagus

$6.10

Suatèed with garlic, white wine & butter

Mushroom

$6.10

Sautèed with herbs of Provence, lemon juice & white wine

Grape Tomato

$6.10

Sautèed with fresh basil & garlic

Chard Greens

$6.10

Suatèed with thyme, butter white wine & lemon juice

Plantain Chips

$2.00+

Crispy chips with Tajin seasoning

Sweet Potato

$9.00

Spinach

$6.10

Spaghetti Squash

$6.10

Swiss Chard

$6.10

Soups

Gazpacho

$4.50+Out of stock

Tomato, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Shrimp, Carrots, Celery, Sour Cream

Tomato Basil

$4.50+Out of stock

Butternut Squash

$4.50+

Turkey Chili

$4.50+

White Bean and Kale

$4.50+Out of stock

Pozole

$4.50+Out of stock

Pulled Chicken Breast with white Hominy, Cabbage, Cilantro, Onion & Lime (Corn Tortillas with bowl)

Sauce

Tahini

$0.85

Sweet Chili

$0.85

Ponzu

$0.85

House Dressing

$0.85

Sriacha Aoli

$0.85

Tartar Sauce

$0.85

Lemon Aoli

$0.85

Salsa Verde

$0.85

Salsa Roja

$0.85

Tomatillo

$0.85

Spicy Lime Ranch

$0.85

Ranch

$0.85

Chimichurri

$0.85

Classic Chimichurri

$0.95

Wasabi Aoli

$0.85

Chalula

$0.85

Buerre Blanc

$0.95

Curry Dressing

$0.85

Sherry Vin

$0.85

Maui Vin

$0.85

Red Wine Vin

$0.85

Soy Ginger

$0.75

Guacamole 2oz

$2.00

ADD ON!

DO NOT MAKE!

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$14.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Nue

$8.00

Ketel One

$12.00Out of stock

Titos DBL

$14.00

Absolut DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

Nue DBL

$14.00

Ketel One DBL

$18.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Ransom

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Lavender Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Gin DBL

$14.00

Ransom DBL

$18.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$18.00

Lavender Gin DBL

$20.00

Hendricks DBL

$19.00

Tanqueray DBL

$19.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$14.00

Bacardi DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$14.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Partida Silver

$10.00

Partida Reposado

$12.00

Milagro

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Casamigo

$14.00

Don 1942

$30.00

Ghost Blanco

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Well Tequila DBL

$14.00

Partida Silver DBL

$14.00

Partida Reposado DBL

$20.00

Milagro DBL

$14.00

1800 Coconut DBL

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$20.00

Casamigo DBL

$22.00

Don 1942 DBL

$50.00

Ghost Blanco DBL

$18.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$28.00

Patron Silver DBL

$26.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Hibiscus Berry Smash

$12.00

Coco Margarita

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$8.00

Poolside Paloma

$10.00

The Deep End

$12.00

Divers Delight

$12.00

Tres Amigos

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

King Mojito

$12.00

Mezcal Mule

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Passionfruit Lemonade

$10.00

Half Price Wine

GLS House White

$3.00

GLS Napa Cellars Sauvigon Blanc

$5.00

GLS Drylands Savigon Blanc

$6.00

GLS La Crema Monterey Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS Folie A Deux Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Starmont Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Harken Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Sangria

$3.00

GLS Rose Gold

$6.00

GLS Whispering Angel

$6.00

GLS Bettega Prosecco

$5.00

GLS House Red

$3.00

GLS Sterling Merlot

$5.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$6.00

GLS Joel Gott Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Joel Gott Zinfandel

$5.00

Red

GLS House Red

$10.00

GLS Sterling Merlot

$10.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Joel Gott Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Joel Gott Zinfandel

$10.00

BTL House

$32.00

BTL Sterling Merlot

$36.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Joel Gott Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Joel Gott Zinfandel

$36.00

White

GLS House White

$6.00

GLS Napa Cellars Sauvigon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Drylands Savigon Blanc

$12.00

GLS La Crema Monterey Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Folie A Deux Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Starmont Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Harken Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Mer Soleil

$14.00

BTL House White

$32.00

BTL Napa Cellars Sauvigon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Drylands Savigon Blanc

$48.00

BTL La Crema Monterey Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Folie A Deux Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Starmont Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Harken Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Sangria

$22.00

Rose

GLS Rose Gold

$12.00

GLS Whispering Angel

$12.00

BTL Rose Gold

$46.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$46.00

Champagne

GLS Bettega Prosecco

$9.00

GLS Luminore Prosecco

$8.00

GLS La Merica

$9.00

BTL Bettega Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Luminore Prosecco

$30.00

BTL La Merica

$30.00

Draft

Eight

$5.00

Revolver B&H

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Love Street

$5.00

Micalobe Gold

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Peticolas Golden Opt

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Modelo Espicial

$6.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Ice Tea

Ice Tea 24oz

$3.65

Ice Tea 32oz

$4.65

Hot Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Gallon Tea

$15.00

$1 Tea

$1.00Out of stock

Lemonade 24oz

$3.85

Lemonade 32oz

$4.85

Free Prosecco

Out of stock

Soda

Coke Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Izzy Clemintine

$4.00Out of stock

Izzy Blackberry

$4.00Out of stock

Izzy Apple

$4.00Out of stock

Izzy Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.50

Water

Figi Lg

$6.00

Figi SM

$4.00

Pelegrino LG

$8.00

Pelegrino Sm

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Milk

Kids Milk

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3404 Rankin St, Dallas, TX 75205

Directions

Gallery
Dive Coastal image

