Dive Coastal
31 Reviews
$$
3404 Rankin St
Dallas, TX 75205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps
Crispy Cauliflower Bites
Semolina-Crusted w/ lemon Aoili
Grilled Stuffed Avocado
Grilled and Stuffed Avocado with Pico, Corn, Sour Cream and Cilantro
Crab Cakes
3 Crab Cakes with a Chorizo Squash Hash and topped with Tarter Sauce
Calamari Fire
Crispy Calamarie with Jicama Slaw, Sweet Chili, Siracha Aoili & Cilantro
Grilled Artichokes
1 Whole Large Artichoke Grilled in 4ths With Siracha Aoili & Wasabi Aoili Side of lemon wedge
Ceviche
Jack Knife Tartare
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, English Cucumber, Red BellPepper, Avocado mash, Siracha, Yuzu, Cilantro
Hummus Trio
Lemon Artichoke, Red Pepper Hummus, Garlic Hummus, Carrots, Cucumber, Celery, Pita Bread, Lavosh Crackers
Salad
Hearts of Palm
Romaine, Hearts of Palm, Sliced Avocado, Grapefruit, Hawaiian Sea Salt & Garlic Citrus Vinaigrette
Dive Greens
Organic Mix Greens, Organic Broccoli Sprouts, Carrots, Beets, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber & House Dressing
Kale Salad
Chiffonade Kale, Granny Smith Apples, Toasted Pine Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Parmesan & Sherry Vinaigrette
Quinoa & Goat Cheese
Grape Tomatoes, Parsley, Basil, Green Onions, Roasted Corn, Goat Cheese, & Garlic Citrus Vinaigrette
Asain Salad
Kale, Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Oranges, Crispy Wasabi Wontons Strips & Soy Ginger Dressing
Chopped Cobb
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Salami, Jack Cheese, Chickpeas, Tomato, Green Onions, Basil & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Cajun Curry Shrimp
Cajun Shrimp, Romaine, Organic Mix Greens, Grape Tomato, Carrots, Almonds Avocado, Cilantro & Creamy Curry Dressing
Chefs Seasonal
Lump Crab Napoleon Salad w Cucumber, Tomato, Basil, Shallot Vinaigrette
Salad Sampler
Choose Three Salad
Dill Salmon Salad
Organic Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Crispy Capers, Lemon Vinaigrette & Lavosh Cracker
Baja Bbq Chicken
Protein
Add Chicken
Grilled & Seasoned
Add Salmon 4oz
Grilled & Seasoned
Add Tuna 4oz
Seared w/ White Sesame Seeds & Ponzu
Add Red Quinoa 6oz
Served Cold & Plain
Add Tuna Salad 7oz
House Cooked & Made Tuna Salad w/ Parsley, Relish, Mayo, Sour Cream, Lemon Juice
Add Salmon Salad 6oz
House Roasted & Made Salmon Salad
Add Crab Salad 6oz
Jumbo Lump Crab, Mayo, House Seasoning
Add Crab Cakes 4Pcs
Add Steak 6oz
Flank Steak Marinated with Chimichurrie
Add Shrimp(2pcs)
Seared & Seasoned
Add Tuna Burger 8oz
House Ground Ahi Tuna w/ Sesame seeds, Ginger, Onion, Kosher Salt
Shrimp
Wraps & Sandwiches
Dive Wrap
Chicken, grilled onions, cilantro rice, tomato, jack cheese & tahini dressing in a spinach tortilla
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Ginger slaw, cucumber, avocado, & coconut rice with sweet chili sauce in a spinach tortilla
Steak Wrap
Grilled onions, peppers, organic corn, avocado, jack cheese, cilantro & tomatillo salsa in a chipotle tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Avocado, carrots, raw beets, broccoli sprouts, tomato, cucumber, organi greens & lemon artichoke hummus ina spinach tortilla
Shrimp Wrap
Coconut rice, celery, organic mixed greens, granny smith apples, cucumber & creamy curry dressing in a spinach tortilla
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Ginger slaw & Cilantro BBQ Rague on a ciabatta bun
Cod Sandwich
Tomatilla citrus slaw, tomato & tarter sauce on a ciabatta bun
Crab BLT
Served on honey wheat bread with tarter sauce
Ahi Tuna Burger
Organic greens, smashed avocado, wasabi aioli & tomato on a brioche bun with side ponzu
Turkey Burger
Sriracha aioli, smashed avocado, romaine, grilled onions, tomato & jack cheese on ciabatta bun
Tuna Melt
House-made horseradish pickle relish, organic broccoli sprouts, tomato & jack cheese on a ciabatta bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, red onions, jack cheese & mashed avocado on honey wheat bread
Entrees
Surf & Turf
Churrasco steak, grilled shrimp, cilantro rice & black beans with house-made chimichurri sauce
Kauai Quinoa Bowl
Sesame-crusted salmon, stir-fried organic spinach, mushroom, carrots, cabbage, ginger-sauteed quinoa, pickled cucumbers
Cali Bowl
Grilled chicken over wok sautèed quinoa with asparagus, broccoli, grape tomato & chimichurri sauce
Fish & Chips
12oz of panko-crusted wild cod, red wine vinegar slaw, plantain chips, tarter sauce & lemon
Shrimp & Lettuce Wraps
Romaine, basil, mint, cilantro, carrots, water chestnuts, cucumber, ginger & sweet chili sauce
Taco Trio
CHOOSE 3: CRISPY COD/SPICY SHRIMP/ GRILLED MAHI/ BLACKENED SALMON Each topped with jicama slaw and served with salsa roja, tomatillo & spicy lime ranch
Market Fish
Your choice of our market fish selection, prepared your way (seared, blackened, grilled) with your choice of sauce(tarter, caper beurre blanc, chimichurri)
Single Taco
Veggie Bowl
Sweet coconut curry sauce, garbanzo beans, red bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower served with wok-seared quinoa & hemp hearts
Kids
Kids Salmon
4oz grilled salmon served with choice of hot veggie
PB & Banana Sandwich
Served with fresh fruit or veggies
Baby BBQ Sanwich
Served with fresh fruit or veggies
Chicken Fingers
Served with fresh fruit or veggies
Mini Fish & Chips
Served with tarter and plantain chips
Mini Bean, Rice +Cheese Burrito
Served with plantain chips
Grilled Cheese
Honey wheat bread & jack cheese served with fruit or veggies
Quesadilla
Chipotle tortilla & Jack Cheese served with fruit or veggies
PB&Jelly
Sweets
Key Lime Pie
Graham cracker, gingersnap & granola crust with fresh whipped cream
Papa Charlies Pie
Choose from blueberry, peach or seasonal flavor served a la mode
Heath Bar Banana Split
Henry's french vanilla & Chocolate ice cream, covered in heath bar crumbles with chocolate sauce, bananas fresh berries & whipped cream
Brownie Melt
Heated and served a la mode with chocolate sauce
Ice Cream
Choose from French Vanilla or Chocolate
Churrolandia
Gluten Free Cookie
Sides
Black Beans
Topped with jack cheese
Cilantro Rice
Jasmine rice with fresh cilantro & lime
Coconut Rice
Jasmine rice with fresh ginger & coconut milk
Cauliflower Hash
Cauliflower cream & florets
Chorizo Squash Hash
Chorizo, yellow squash, zucchini & cream
Broccoli
Garlic, butter, lemon juice & white wine
Asparagus
Suatèed with garlic, white wine & butter
Mushroom
Sautèed with herbs of Provence, lemon juice & white wine
Grape Tomato
Sautèed with fresh basil & garlic
Chard Greens
Suatèed with thyme, butter white wine & lemon juice
Plantain Chips
Crispy chips with Tajin seasoning
Sweet Potato
Spinach
Spaghetti Squash
Swiss Chard
Soups
Gazpacho
Tomato, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Shrimp, Carrots, Celery, Sour Cream
Tomato Basil
Butternut Squash
Turkey Chili
White Bean and Kale
Pozole
Pulled Chicken Breast with white Hominy, Cabbage, Cilantro, Onion & Lime (Corn Tortillas with bowl)
Sauce
Tahini
Sweet Chili
Ponzu
House Dressing
Sriacha Aoli
Tartar Sauce
Lemon Aoli
Salsa Verde
Salsa Roja
Tomatillo
Spicy Lime Ranch
Ranch
Chimichurri
Classic Chimichurri
Wasabi Aoli
Chalula
Buerre Blanc
Curry Dressing
Sherry Vin
Maui Vin
Red Wine Vin
Soy Ginger
Guacamole 2oz
ADD ON!
DO NOT MAKE!
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Partida Silver
Partida Reposado
Milagro
1800 Coconut
Don Julio Anejo
Casamigo
Don 1942
Ghost Blanco
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Well Tequila DBL
Partida Silver DBL
Partida Reposado DBL
Milagro DBL
1800 Coconut DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Casamigo DBL
Don 1942 DBL
Ghost Blanco DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Hibiscus Berry Smash
Coco Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Classic Margarita
Hibiscus Margarita
Poolside Paloma
The Deep End
Divers Delight
Tres Amigos
Long Island Iced Tea
King Mojito
Mezcal Mule
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Frozen Margarita
Passionfruit Lemonade
Half Price Wine
GLS House White
GLS Napa Cellars Sauvigon Blanc
GLS Drylands Savigon Blanc
GLS La Crema Monterey Pinot Grigio
GLS Folie A Deux Chardonnay
GLS Starmont Chardonnay
GLS Harken Chardonnay
GLS Sangria
GLS Rose Gold
GLS Whispering Angel
GLS Bettega Prosecco
GLS House Red
GLS Sterling Merlot
GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir
GLS Joel Gott Cabernet
GLS Joel Gott Zinfandel
Red
White
GLS House White
GLS Napa Cellars Sauvigon Blanc
GLS Drylands Savigon Blanc
GLS La Crema Monterey Pinot Grigio
GLS Folie A Deux Chardonnay
GLS Starmont Chardonnay
GLS Harken Chardonnay
GLS Mer Soleil
BTL House White
BTL Napa Cellars Sauvigon Blanc
BTL Drylands Savigon Blanc
BTL La Crema Monterey Pinot Grigio
BTL Folie A Deux Chardonnay
BTL Starmont Chardonnay
BTL Harken Chardonnay
BTL Sangria
Champagne
Ice Tea
Soda
Milk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3404 Rankin St, Dallas, TX 75205