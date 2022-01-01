Chili in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chili
Chicken Scratch @ The Foundry
2303 Pittman St., Dallas
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$0.50
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Cup of CHILI
|$6.75
Cup of Mama's Homemade Chili
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Sweet Chili
|$0.75
Rodeo Goat
1926 Market Center Blvd, Dallas
|BRISKET CHILI BOWL
|$8.00
Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips
Snuffers
3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Cup - Chili
|$4.29
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Ben's Chili Burger
|$10.95
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Wontons in Chili Sauce
|$10.00
House-made pork wontons, scallion, sesame seed, spicy Sichuan chili sauce
|Chili Paste
|$0.50
|Side House Made Chili Oil
|$1.00
Side of chili oil
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|Chili Ribs
|$15.00
baby back ribs, house thai chili sauce, scallions
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
4900 Belt Line Road, Dallas
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive* (Jar)
|$14.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product"
|Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive*
|$6.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Large)
|Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)
|$6.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Chili Lobster Tempura
|$28.00
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Bowl of Chuckwagon Chili
|$8.00
50-year-old recipe from the ranch.
|Ancho Chili Rubbed Salmon
|$34.00
Sun-dried tomato, roasted garlic, and cilantro butter.
|Chuck Wagon Chili
|$10.00
A 50-year-old recipe from the ranch.
Banh Mi Station
1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas
|SWEET & CHILI TOFU
|$4.95
Marinated crispy tofu served with our signature Sweet N Chili sauce on a steamed bun garnished with refreshing pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber and cilantro
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Thai Basil - Jar (200 grams)
|$14.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! **An Asian Mint Exclusive Product**
|Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)
|$6.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
|Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (24 grams)
|$2.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili (Jar) 200gm
|$14.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
|Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)
|$6.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
|Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive*(pack) 65gm
|$6.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Large)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Cup Green Chili Corn Bisque
|$4.95
Spiced creamy broth with corn, cilantro and tortilla strips.
|Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque
|$8.95
Creamy vegetarian green chili corn bisque soup with crispy tortilla strips.
The Hospitality Sweet
400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas
|White Bean Chicken Chili
|$3.50
garnished with cheddar jack, sour cream
|Turkey Chili
|$3.50
garnished with cheddar jack, sour cream
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Pitch Fork Chili Burger
|$11.49
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Beef Chili, and Onions.
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.98
House Made, All Beef, No Bean Chili. Served with Tortilla Chips.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Texas Red Chili
|$11.00
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Chili Oil
|$1.00
|Chili Paste
|$1.00
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|Sweet Chili Shrimp 2 Taco Plate
|$14.95
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
|Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco Single
|$6.75
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|CLASSIC CHILI PRAWNS 干烧虾
|$25.00
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Pitch Fork Chili
|$11.49
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: House-made All Beef Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.98
House recipe! All beef chili! Served with shredded cheddar and side of tortilla chips
Manhattan Project Beer Co
2215 Sulphur St., Dallas
|Thai Chili
|$0.75
Sweet and sticky Thai chili sauce.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|SWEET CHILI BISCUIT
|$8.29
A Jerusalem specialty made with sweet caramelized onions, seasoned with Sumac and sliced chicken breast. Griddled and served with tahini sauce and mixed pickles, all wrapped in a toasted pita bread
|SWEET CHILI GINGER BOWL
|$10.99
Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa
|Family Sweet Chili
|$39.99
Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa, and salad
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Edamame Chili Garlic
|$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|S&A Texas Chili (Bowl)
|$11.00
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives
|Fresno Chili Shrimp Fettuccine
|$22.00
bacon, sun-dried tomato, smoked fresno cream
|S&A Texas Chili (Cup)
|$7.00
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives
