Chili in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chili

The Foundry image

 

Chicken Scratch @ The Foundry

2303 Pittman St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
More about Chicken Scratch @ The Foundry
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food image

 

Sabaidee

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chili Pepper$0.50
More about Sabaidee
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Cup of CHILI$6.75
Cup of Mama's Homemade Chili
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili$0.75
More about Dive Coastal
Item pic

 

Rodeo Goat

1926 Market Center Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET CHILI BOWL$8.00
Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips
More about Rodeo Goat
Item pic

 

Snuffers

3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup - Chili$4.29
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
More about Snuffers
The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Ben's Chili Burger$10.95
More about The Loon
Item pic

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wontons in Chili Sauce$10.00
House-made pork wontons, scallion, sesame seed, spicy Sichuan chili sauce
Chili Paste$0.50
Side House Made Chili Oil$1.00
Side of chili oil
More about Wok Star Chinese
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Ribs$15.00
baby back ribs, house thai chili sauce, scallions
More about Royal 38
Banner pic

 

The Great American Hero

4001 Lemon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Chili$5.99
More about The Great American Hero
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4900 Belt Line Road, Dallas

Avg 4 (1043 reviews)
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive* (Jar)$14.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product"
Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive*$6.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Large)
Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)$6.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food image

 

Sabaidee

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chili Pepper$0.50
More about Sabaidee
Imoto Restaurant image

SUSHI

Imoto Restaurant

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Lobster Tempura$28.00
More about Imoto Restaurant
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Chuckwagon Chili$8.00
50-year-old recipe from the ranch.
Ancho Chili Rubbed Salmon$34.00
Sun-dried tomato, roasted garlic, and cilantro butter.
Chuck Wagon Chili$10.00
A 50-year-old recipe from the ranch.
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Item pic

 

Banh Mi Station

1818 Sylvan Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SWEET & CHILI TOFU$4.95
Marinated crispy tofu served with our signature Sweet N Chili sauce on a steamed bun garnished with refreshing pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber and cilantro
More about Banh Mi Station
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Thai Basil - Jar (200 grams)$14.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! **An Asian Mint Exclusive Product**
Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)$6.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (24 grams)$2.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili (Jar) 200gm$14.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)$6.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive*(pack) 65gm$6.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Large)
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Green Chili Corn Bisque$4.95
Spiced creamy broth with corn, cilantro and tortilla strips.
Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque$8.95
Creamy vegetarian green chili corn bisque soup with crispy tortilla strips.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Consumer pic

 

The Hospitality Sweet

400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Bean Chicken Chili$3.50
garnished with cheddar jack, sour cream
Turkey Chili$3.50
garnished with cheddar jack, sour cream
More about The Hospitality Sweet
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pitch Fork Chili Burger$11.49
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Beef Chili, and Onions.
Bowl of Chili$6.98
House Made, All Beef, No Bean Chili. Served with Tortilla Chips.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
Billy Can Can image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Texas Red Chili$11.00
More about Billy Can Can
Pho Crimson image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Oil$1.00
Chili Paste$1.00
More about Pho Crimson
Item pic

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Shrimp 2 Taco Plate$14.95
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco Single$6.75
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
Sweet Chili Shrimp 2 Taco Plate$14.95
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
More about Taco Lingo
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC CHILI PRAWNS 干烧虾$25.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pitch Fork Chili$11.49
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: House-made All Beef Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions
Bowl of Chili$6.98
House recipe! All beef chili! Served with shredded cheddar and side of tortilla chips
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
Manhattan Project Beer Co image

 

Manhattan Project Beer Co

2215 Sulphur St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Chili$0.75
Sweet and sticky Thai chili sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
SWEET CHILI GINGER BOWL image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET CHILI BISCUIT$8.29
A Jerusalem specialty made with sweet caramelized onions, seasoned with Sumac and sliced chicken breast. Griddled and served with tahini sauce and mixed pickles, all wrapped in a toasted pita bread
SWEET CHILI GINGER BOWL$10.99
Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa
Family Sweet Chili$39.99
Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa, and salad
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S&A Texas Chili (Bowl)$11.00
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives
Fresno Chili Shrimp Fettuccine$22.00
bacon, sun-dried tomato, smoked fresno cream
S&A Texas Chili (Cup)$7.00
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives
More about State and Allen

