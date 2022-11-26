Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
American

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE 702 ROSS AVE

review star

No reviews yet

702 ROSS AVE

Dallas, TX 75202

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Mignon 8 oz
Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Chuck Wagon Chili

Appetizers

Texas Hill Country Quail Medallions

$18.00

Chicken fried boneless quail breasts with a wild mushroom brandy demi-glace.

Louie's Venison Roll Ups

$18.00

Bacon wrapped venison, jalapeno, and mozzarella - Brushed with molasses Dijon.

Nashville Hot Fried Oysters

$16.00

Chicken fried oysters tossed in sweet and spicy chili oil on bread and butter pickle chips and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Pimento Cheese Fritters

$15.00

Local ancho chili caciotta, sharp cheddar, and Chihuahua cheeses blended with roasted red peppers and spicy mayo - Panko breaded and fried golden brown - House Tabasco jam.

Soul Belly

$16.00

Sweet & smoky rubbed pork belly roasted crispy and served with hellacious collard greens. Gluten free.

Grilled Alligator Sausage

$17.00

Served over bourbon cream corn coulis.

Soup & Salad

Iceberg Salad

$14.00

Chilled wedge of Iceberg lettuce, bacon, beefsteak tomatoes, red onions, with bleu cheese dressing. Gluten free.

Y.O. House Salad

$12.00

Field greens, caramelized pecans, green apples, local goat cheese, and tomatoes with a garlic cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten free.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Our version of the classic.

Corn Bisque

$12.00

Velvety cream corn soup made with fresh sweet smoked corn topped with bacon, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil.

Burrata Tomato Salad

$15.00

Fresh Burrata di Bufala, beefsteak tomatoes, and fresh basil - drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction. Gluten free.

Chuck Wagon Chili

$12.00

A 50-year-old recipe from the ranch.

House Steaks

Prime Ribeye 16 oz

$56.00

Prime Porterhouse 24 oz

$75.00

Prime New York Strip 16 oz

$56.00

Filet Mignon 6 oz

$40.00

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$50.00

Filet Mignon 10 oz

$60.00

Prime Top Sirloin 14 oz

$36.00

Prime Cowboy Ribeye 20 oz

$68.00

Chopped Steak 12 oz

$21.00

Accompaniments

Au Poivre

$5.00

Blackberry Port Demi

$5.00

Bleu Chz Crumbles

$5.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$6.00

Mushrooms and Onions

$6.00

Wild Mushroom Brandy Demi

$6.00

Wild Game

Buffalo Filet Mignon

$60.00

As featured on The Food Network.

Espresso Crusted Elk Tenderloin

$52.00

Blackberry port reduction.

Venison Chops Au Poivre

$52.00

Green peppercorn cognac cream.

House Specialties

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Pan-roasted chicken breast with lemon caper butter - Served over orzo.

Steakhouse Cobb Salad

$21.00

Choice of grilled chicken breast, sirloin, or ancho chili-rubbed shrimp - bleu cheese, hardboiled eggs, lardons, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chopped Iceberg tossed in an avocado ranch dressing. Gluten Free.

Captain Schreiner Filet 16oz

$79.00

16 oz. Bone-in Filet Mignon - Roasted bone marrow herb butter. Served with Mashed Potatoes

Wagyu Bone in New York Strip Au Poivre

$72.00

16 oz. Charbroiled and topped with green peppercorn cognac cream.

Beyond Meat Chopped Steak

$24.00

Plant-based with grilled mushrooms, onions, and vegan gravy -- Served with hand-cut fries and mixed vegetables. Vegan.

Seafood

Ancho Chili Rubbed Salmon

$36.00

Sun-dried tomato, roasted garlic, and cilantro butter.

Shrimp and Grits

$35.00

Shrimp, bacon, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions over cheesy Tabasco grits.

Chicken Fried Lobster

$54.00

Lemon caper beurre blanc - Served with whipped potatoes and sautéed green beans.

Miso Seabass

$45.00

Asker server. Market price.

Sides

Collard Greens

$11.00

Smoked Baked Potato

$11.00

Tabasco Goat Cheese Grits

$12.00

Steamed Asparagus

$13.00

Whipped Potatoes

$10.00

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Portobello Mushrooms

$12.00

Maple Dijon Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon

$13.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Hand Cut French Fries

$9.00

Beverages

Club Soda

$2.25

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Lg Panna

$7.00

Lg Pellegrino

$7.00

Milk

$2.75

Mtn Dew

$2.75

OJ

$3.25

Pepsi

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Sm Panna

$5.00

Sm Pellegrino

$5.00

Tonic

$2.75

DESSERTS

Apple Tart

$12.00

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$11.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Passed Hor Douvres

12 Roll Ups

12 Prime Rib Sliders

12 Stuffed Mushrooms

12 Shrimp Fingers

12 Crab Cakes

12 Crispy Spring Rolls

12 Watermelon Kebobs

12 Meatballs

12 Burrata Slices

12 Stuffed Dates

12 Pimento Cheese fritters

12 Pork Belly candy

12 Caprese Kebaobs

12 ,Little devils

12 Smoked Salmon Crostini

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas, TX 75202

Directions

