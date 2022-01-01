Fried rice in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve fried rice

Bacon & Egg Fried Rice image

 

Hei Hei

9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon & Egg Fried Rice$8.95
smokey bacon and egg with garlic, ginger, scallions, sweet soy, sesame
More about Hei Hei
Item pic

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Fried Rice$10.99
With egg, tomato, white and green onions,
flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.
Basil Fried Rice$10.99
With egg, tomato, white onion, red and green bell peppers, basil, hot chili oil.
Thai Fried Rice$10.99
With egg, tomato, white and green onions.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Fried Rice image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Chicken breast, egg, peas, carrot, scallion
More about Wok Star Chinese
LOBSTER FRIED RICE image

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER FRIED RICE$14.00
peas, carrots, onions, seasoned soy, egg, chinese five spice
More about Royal 38
House Fried Rice image

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Fried Rice$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Fried Rice image

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North FITZUGH AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$11.95
Fried rice with delicious pork sausage, bell peppers, onions, lemon basil, and your choice of chicken or +$2 for shrimp. Vegetarian option available. Add an egg for $1.50!
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Crack'lin Fried Rice image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crack'lin Fried Rice$13.95
Wok-seared beef tenderloin and shrimp are tossed with carrots, corn, and peas then topped with a sunny side-up egg, fresh cucumber, cilantro and our signature crispy chicken crack'lin.
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
15. Basil Fried Rice image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
15. Basil Fried Rice$10.99
Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.
14. Lao Fried Rice$10.99
Stir fried rice with eggs, onion, scallions, tomatoes, and our homemade sauce.
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
bea35531-7e66-49fc-b882-ffa37a231c0c image

SUSHI

Imoto Restaurant

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Bowl Fried Rice$14.00
More about Imoto Restaurant
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
THE FRIED RICE$13.00
cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with
honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
Green Basil Fried Rice image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Green Basil Fried Rice$13.45
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
House Fried Rice$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Fried Rice$12.99
Chinese styled fried rice. Choice of chicken, pork, or ground beef for $3 more.
More about DanSungSa
House Fried Rice image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Fried Rice image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
More about Pho Crimson
Best Thai Signature image

 

Best Thai Signature

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$11.99
More about Best Thai Signature
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡肉炒饭$13.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Combo Fried Rice image

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

2920 West Northwest Highway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo Fried Rice$7.19
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Offered in spicy (as pictured) or regular. Available in small or large.
Side Plain Fried Rice$1.49
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice$12.00
More about Hibiki Sushi
Side Plain Fried Rice image

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

2902 S Buckner Blvd #250, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Plain Fried Rice$1.49
Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
(White rice available upon request).
Combo Fried Rice$7.69
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
More about Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
Chicken Fried Rice image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$15.00
egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber
More about Pakpao-Design District
House Fried Rice image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Fried Rice$15.00
Prawns, beef, pork, chicken, green peas, carrot, egg
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese
14. Basil Fried Rice image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
14. Basil Fried Rice$10.99
Egg, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peppers, onions, basil, garlic, lime wedge
13. Lao Fried Rice$10.99
Egg, white onions, green onions, tomato, garlic
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Two Stx

1512 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice
More about Two Stx
Family Thais Asian Bistro image

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#.21 Thai Fried Rice
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

