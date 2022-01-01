Fried rice in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve fried rice
Hei Hei
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas
|Bacon & Egg Fried Rice
|$8.95
smokey bacon and egg with garlic, ginger, scallions, sweet soy, sesame
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Cajun Fried Rice
|$10.99
With egg, tomato, white and green onions,
flavored with Thai spicy Cajun sauce.
|Basil Fried Rice
|$10.99
With egg, tomato, white onion, red and green bell peppers, basil, hot chili oil.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.99
With egg, tomato, white and green onions.
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
Chicken breast, egg, peas, carrot, scallion
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|LOBSTER FRIED RICE
|$14.00
peas, carrots, onions, seasoned soy, egg, chinese five spice
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|House Fried Rice
|$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North FITZUGH AVE, Dallas
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
Fried rice with delicious pork sausage, bell peppers, onions, lemon basil, and your choice of chicken or +$2 for shrimp. Vegetarian option available. Add an egg for $1.50!
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Crack'lin Fried Rice
|$13.95
Wok-seared beef tenderloin and shrimp are tossed with carrots, corn, and peas then topped with a sunny side-up egg, fresh cucumber, cilantro and our signature crispy chicken crack'lin.
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|15. Basil Fried Rice
|$10.99
Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.
|14. Lao Fried Rice
|$10.99
Stir fried rice with eggs, onion, scallions, tomatoes, and our homemade sauce.
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Hot Bowl Fried Rice
|$14.00
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|THE FRIED RICE
|$13.00
cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with
honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Green Basil Fried Rice
|$13.45
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
|House Fried Rice
|$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
|Chinese Fried Rice
|$12.99
Chinese styled fried rice. Choice of chicken, pork, or ground beef for $3 more.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
Best Thai Signature
18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.99
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE 鸡肉炒饭
|$13.00
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
2920 West Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Combo Fried Rice
|$7.19
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Offered in spicy (as pictured) or regular. Available in small or large.
|Side Plain Fried Rice
|$1.49
Plain rice offered as white (steam) or fried. Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
2902 S Buckner Blvd #250, Dallas
|Side Plain Fried Rice
|$1.49
Fried rice includes peas and carrots. Available in small or large.
(White rice available upon request).
|Combo Fried Rice
|$7.69
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Available in spicy (as pictured) or regular.
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.00
egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber
Sum Dang Good Chinese
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|House Fried Rice
|$15.00
Prawns, beef, pork, chicken, green peas, carrot, egg
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|14. Basil Fried Rice
|$10.99
Egg, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peppers, onions, basil, garlic, lime wedge
|13. Lao Fried Rice
|$10.99
Egg, white onions, green onions, tomato, garlic
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|#.21 Thai Fried Rice
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce