Bisque in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

 

Sloane's - Dallas

2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Bisque (CUP)$4.00
Focaccia croutons, basil and chili oil
Tomato Bisque (Bowl)$7.00
Charred Tomato Bisque served with Focaccia Croutons, chili oil, and basil
More about Sloane's - Dallas
Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bisque
Classic bisque, smoked bacon, chives, lobster chunks garnish.
More about Dock Local Uptown
Tomato Bisque (Bowl) image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

2001 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque (Bowl)$7.00
Charred Tomato Bisque served with Focaccia Croutons, chili oil, and basil
Tomato Bisque (Cup)$4.00
Focaccia croutons, basil and chili oil
More about Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Lobster Bisque (Quart)$16.99
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Sweet Corn BIsque$7.00
Velvety cream corn soup topped with wild boar bacon, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil.
Corn Bisque$10.00
Velvety cream corn soup made with fresh sweet smoked corn topped with bacon, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil.
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Lobster Bisque$9.00
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Banner pic

 

Tasty Tails

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bisque, please!$5.99
A creamy Cajun bisque with Louisiana crawfish, corn, and potatoes. Served with French bread.
More about Tasty Tails
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Green Chili Corn Bisque$4.95
Spiced creamy broth with corn, cilantro and tortilla strips.
Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque$8.95
Creamy vegetarian green chili corn bisque soup with crispy tortilla strips.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Consumer pic

 

The Hospitality Sweet

400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque$3.50
garnished with goat cheese croutons
More about The Hospitality Sweet
Item pic

 

The Dock@Exchange Food Hall

211 S. AKARD ST., DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$7.00
More about The Dock@Exchange Food Hall
Tricky Fish image

 

Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Crab Bisque$9.50
More about Tricky Fish

