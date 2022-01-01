Bisque in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve bisque
Sloane's - Dallas
2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas
|Tomato Bisque (CUP)
|$4.00
Focaccia croutons, basil and chili oil
|Tomato Bisque (Bowl)
|$7.00
Charred Tomato Bisque served with Focaccia Croutons, chili oil, and basil
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Lobster Bisque
Classic bisque, smoked bacon, chives, lobster chunks garnish.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Tomato Bisque (Bowl)
|$7.00
Charred Tomato Bisque served with Focaccia Croutons, chili oil, and basil
|Tomato Bisque (Cup)
|$4.00
Focaccia croutons, basil and chili oil
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Frozen Lobster Bisque (Quart)
|$16.99
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Smoked Sweet Corn BIsque
|$7.00
Velvety cream corn soup topped with wild boar bacon, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil.
|Corn Bisque
|$10.00
Velvety cream corn soup made with fresh sweet smoked corn topped with bacon, cotija cheese, and cilantro oil.
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$9.00
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Bisque, please!
|$5.99
A creamy Cajun bisque with Louisiana crawfish, corn, and potatoes. Served with French bread.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Cup Green Chili Corn Bisque
|$4.95
Spiced creamy broth with corn, cilantro and tortilla strips.
|Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque
|$8.95
Creamy vegetarian green chili corn bisque soup with crispy tortilla strips.
The Hospitality Sweet
400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas
|Tomato Bisque
|$3.50
garnished with goat cheese croutons
The Dock@Exchange Food Hall
211 S. AKARD ST., DALLAS
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.00