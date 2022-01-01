Shrimp basket in Dallas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Basket$20.50
Large shrimp served with jalapeno coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Hook Line & Sinker image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hook Line & Sinker

3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12 Jumbo Shrimp Basket$21.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
6 Jumbo Shrimp Basket$12.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
More about Hook Line & Sinker
Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket$16.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Basket$11.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket$18.00
Fried Shrimp Basket$16.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Banner pic

 

Tasty Tails

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket$13.99
Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.
Fried Shrimp Basket$10.99
Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$7.99
Perfect for your little one, served with fries!
More about Tasty Tails

