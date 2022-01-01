Shrimp basket in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp basket
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Shrimp Basket
|$20.50
Large shrimp served with jalapeno coleslaw, tartar sauce & fries
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hook Line & Sinker
3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|12 Jumbo Shrimp Basket
|$21.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
|6 Jumbo Shrimp Basket
|$12.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$18.00
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Fried Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket
|$13.99
Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$10.99
Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.
|Popcorn Shrimp Basket
|$7.99
Perfect for your little one, served with fries!