Hot chocolate in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Hot Chocolate
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
|$5.95
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
|$5.95
More about HOPE Coffee DTS
HOPE Coffee DTS
1200 Apple St., Dallas
|Hot Chocolate
Try our handcrafted hot chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao, sweet vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.