Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Honey Chicken$15.00
Crispy battered chicken breast, house made sweet and savory honey sauce
More about Wok Star Chinese
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Southern fried chicken breast with honey mustard and pickles served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Item pic

 

The Hospitality Sweet

400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap (o)$11.50
roasted chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, cheddar, honey mustard, on whole wheat tortilla
More about The Hospitality Sweet
9b71a77d-baf4-4fec-9964-eb15ae9853f0 image

 

HERO

3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN$19.00
crispy chicken, brussels, kale, cabbages, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey mustard dressing
GRILLED HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD$18.00
grilled chicken, brussels, kale, cabbages, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey mustard dressing
More about HERO

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Dumplings

Shrimp Curry

Chicken Noodles

Kung Pao Chicken

Short Ribs

Salmon Salad

Cookies

Migas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston