Asian salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve asian salad
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|CRISPY ASIAN SALAD
|$14.00
shredded napa and red cabbage, julienne carrot, mango, spicy cashews, wontons, tangy vinaigrette
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$16.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
|Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad
|$18.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$16.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
|Asian Salad
|$7.99
Spring mix salad with Korean inspired vinaigrette. 샐러드.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad
|$18.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$16.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.