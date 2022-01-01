Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve asian salad

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY ASIAN SALAD$14.00
shredded napa and red cabbage, julienne carrot, mango, spicy cashews, wontons, tangy vinaigrette
Crispy Asian Salad$14.00
shredded napa and red cabbage, julienne carrot, mango, spicy cashews, wontons, tangy vinaigrette
More about Royal 38
Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Noodle Salad$16.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad$18.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad$18.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
Asian Noodle Salad$16.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Salad$7.99
Spring mix salad with Korean inspired vinaigrette. 샐러드.
More about DanSungSa
Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shirataki Asian Noodle Salad$18.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, no carb Shirataki noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
Asian Noodle Salad$16.95
Spicy. Shrimp, minced chicken, clear low carb noodle, julienne seasonal rainbow vegetable, grape tomato, peanut, cilantro, fresh mint, scallion, spicy lime sauce.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Kale and Asian Pear Salad$11.25
hazelnut, cabbage, dashi, mint
**gluten, dairy, soy, fish, msg, peanut, treenut, sesame
(can be made vegan without the dashi)
More about Loro Dallas

