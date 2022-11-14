Restaurant header imageView gallery

TJ's Seafood Market Grill - Royal

review star

No reviews yet

6025 Royal Lane. Ste 110

Dallas, TX 75230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
(2) Tj's Tacos
Fish & Chips

Starters

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Coconut Curry Mussels

$19.00+

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Hot Lava Shrimp

$17.00

Oysters Full Dozen

$24.00

Oysters Half Dozen

$12.00

Rosemary Focaccia

$11.00

Sea Salt & Herb Fries

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Board

$28.00

Florida Stone Crab Claw

$25.00+

Lobster Dip

$19.00

Soup and Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00+

Garden Salad

$15.00+

Seafood Chowder

$9.00+

Gumbo

$9.00+

TJ’s Shrimp Louie

$25.00

Crispy Shrimp & Wonton Salad

$26.00

Salmon Carpaccio Salad

$26.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sammy

$16.00

Fresh Tuna Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$19.00

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Salmon Burger

$17.00

Yacht Club Burger

$17.00

Classic TJ's Entrees

(2) Tj's Tacos

$16.00

(3) Tj's Tacos

$22.00

Seasonal Grilled Salmon

Simple Grilled Fish

Blackened Trout

$29.00

Cioppino

$36.00

Crabcakes Entree

$28.00+

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Simple Grilled Chicken Breast

$26.00

Sea Bass Enchiladas

$26.00

Spicy Seafood Diavolo

$29.00

Almond Crusted Cod

$29.00

Table Shared Sides

Crispy Brussels

$13.00

Hush Puppies

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Coconut Rice

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Jicama Slaw

$7.00

Kettle Chips

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Old Bay Kettle Chips

$7.00

Plain Rice

$7.00

Sautéed Squash

$7.00

Sauteed Squash

$7.00

Sriracha Slaw

$7.00

Steamed Squash

$7.00

Desserts

Key Lime Cheesecake

$12.00

Scoop of Ice Cream a la carte

$5.00

2 Scoop of Ice Cream a la carte

$10.00

Warm Spiced Apple Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Silk Pie

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1989, TJ's Fresh Seafood Market & Catering has been Dallas' trusted source for freshest seafood. Whether you are dining in our restaurants, taking fish home from our seafood markets or catering an event, we'll take great care of you.

Website

Location

6025 Royal Lane. Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75230

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Meso Maya - Preston Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Preston Forest Sq Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Fat Straws
orange starNo Reviews
11810 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Public Taco - Royal Ln & Preston Rd
orange starNo Reviews
Royal Ln & Preston Rd DALLAS, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Escondido - North Dallas - 5950 ROYAL LANE SUITE A
orange starNo Reviews
5950 ROYAL LANE SUITE A DALLAS, TX 75230
View restaurantnext
Saucys Thai and Pho - Royal - 5944 Royal Ln #3813
orange starNo Reviews
5944 Royal Ln #3813 Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurantnext
Street's Fine Chicken - Forest & Inwood
orange star4.4 • 764
5211 Forest Lane, #108 Dallas, TX 75244
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston