Breakfast & Brunch

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch 13605 Midway Rd Ste.140

review star

No reviews yet

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140

Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

All American
French Toast Combo
Breakfast Burrito

Soft Drink

Water

No Drink

Segafredo Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Segafredo Iced Coffee

$4.50

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Juice Refill

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Segafredo Cold Brew

$4.50

The Classics

All American

$11.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Country Fried Steak

$14.50

Country Fried Chicken

$14.50

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage

$12.00

All American NO MEAT

$7.95

Bowls

Whole Hog Bowl

$13.00

House Bowl

$13.00

Tex-Mex Bowl

$12.00

Hash and Hash

$13.00

Country

$10.00

Steak Bowl

$17.00

Chicken Carnitas

$12.00

Market Fresh

$11.00

The Works

$14.00

Omelets

Western

$12.00

Bacado

$12.00

Tex-Mex Omelet

$12.00

Chuck Wagon

$11.00

Greek

$12.00

Cowboy

$13.00

Cheesy

$9.00

Veggie Omelet

$11.00

B/H/S

$11.00

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$12.00

Avocado Benedict

$13.00

Southern Benedict

$12.00

The Texan Benedict

$13.00

Oceanside Benedict

$15.00

Salmon Benedict

$15.00

Crepes

Classic Crepes

$8.50

Banana Strawberry Nutella Crepes

$12.00

Berry Crepes

$12.00

Fruit n' Cream

$13.00

Crepe Combo

$13.00

Waffles

Classic Waffle

$8.50

Waffle Combo

$13.00

Berry Dream Waffle

$12.00

Alaskan Waffle

$14.00

Chicken n' Waffle

$15.00

Strawberry Pecan Nutella Waffle

$13.00

French toast

Classic French Toast

$9.00

Strawbanana Nutella French Toast

$13.00

Berry Dream French Toast

$12.00

Sweet Stuff

$13.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$8.50

French Toast Combo

$13.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo

$13.00

Banana Split French Toast

$14.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes(3)

$8.50

Berry Pancakes

$12.00

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.00

Stuffed Nutella

$13.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.00

S'Mores

$12.00

Two x Four

$13.00

Bananza

$13.00

The Favorites

Mom's Breakfast

$9.00

Dad's Breakfast

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Biscuit Sandwiches

$12.00

Migas

$11.00

Country Breakfast

$11.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Ultimate Bagel Sandwich

$11.00

Breakfast Croissant

$10.50

Healthy Choices

Good Morning

$7.00

Oatmeal w/Berries and Pecans

$8.00

Plain Oatmeal

$5.50

California Toast

$11.00

Lox N' Toast

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Hercules

$11.00

Iron Man

$11.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$12.00

B.L.T.

$10.00

BLTE

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Club

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

West Coast

$12.00

Chicken Salad Melt

$11.00

Chicken Ranch Melt

$13.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Avocado Bacon Burger

$12.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Royal Burger

$12.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00

A1 Melt

$13.00

The Turkey Burger

$12.00

Wraps

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$11.00

Southwestern Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Salads

Cobb

$12.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$11.00

Paninis

Turkey Pesto Panini

$12.00

Chicken Panini

$13.00

Carne Panini

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Bacon&Eggs

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mickey Mouse

$6.00

Silver Dollar

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$3.75

Sausage Patties

$3.25

Chicken Apple Sausage

$3.95

French Fries

$3.25

Okra

$3.25

Hash Browns

$3.25

One Egg

$1.50

Side Salad

$2.95

One Pancake

$2.95

One Crepe

$2.95

Toast

$2.50

Grits

$2.50

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Smoky Grits

$3.95

Mixed Berries

$3.95

Fresh Fruit

$3.25

Soup of the day

$3.25

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Cream Gravy

$1.00

Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Side Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$3.95

Chorizo Gravy

$1.50

One French Toast

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Side Tomatos

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.95

Biscuit

$1.50

Bagel

$3.25

2 Biscuits

$2.95

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Tortillas

$1.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.75

Side Pancakes

$3.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch, TX 75244

Directions

Gallery
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

