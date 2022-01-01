Crab salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve crab salad
Rockfish Seafood Grill - 7639 Campbell Rd. #800
7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas
|Shrimp & Crab Louis Salad
|$14.00
Lump crab meat and shrimp tossed with our homemade remoulade on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber,
tomatoes, and hard boiled egg.
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Crab Salad
|$18.50
Avocado, Green Onion, Tomato, Cucumber with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Cafe 43
2943 SMU Bouldvard, Dallas
|Lump Crab Salad
|$19.00
Avocado, bacon, roasted corn, baby greens, lemon dressing