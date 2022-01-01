Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve crab salad

Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - 7639 Campbell Rd. #800

7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Crab Louis Salad$14.00
Lump crab meat and shrimp tossed with our homemade remoulade on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber,
tomatoes, and hard boiled egg.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - 7639 Campbell Rd. #800
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Salad$18.50
Avocado, Green Onion, Tomato, Cucumber with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
Banner pic

 

Cafe 43

2943 SMU Bouldvard, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Lump Crab Salad$19.00
Avocado, bacon, roasted corn, baby greens, lemon dressing
More about Cafe 43

