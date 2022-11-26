Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe 43

331 Reviews

$$

2943 SMU Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75205

Order Again

Popular Items

TG AVOCADO BLT
Cup Corn Soup
Fuji Apple Salad

Starters

Bowl Corn Soup

$10.00

Potato, poblano, queso fresco

Bowl Mushroom Soup

$10.00

White beans, thyme, olive oil

Cup Corn Soup

$7.00

Potato, poblano, queso fresco

Cup Mushroom Soup

$7.00

White beans, thyme, olive oil

Fried Avocado

$12.00

Black beans, smoked tomato, chipotle aioli

Artichoke Hummus

$12.00

Grilled vegetables, olive relish, naan

Young Lettuce

$4.00

Carrots, cherry tomatoes, balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Roasted tomato, croutons, parmesan

Salads

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Pecan, grape, tarragon, rustic wheat, apple cider dressing

Lump Crab Salad

$19.00

Avocado, bacon, roasted corn, baby greens, lemon dressing

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Green bean, potato, olive, baby greens, dill dressing

Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.00

Berries, tomato, orange, pecans, balsamic dressing

Fuji Apple Salad

$13.00

Almond, pomegranate, blue cheese, tomato, maple vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Maple Bacon Sandwich

$14.00

Arugula, tomato, havarti, chipotle maple aioli, sourdough

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pesto mayo, avocado, bacon, tomato, ciabatta

Mrs Bush’s Favorite Sandwich

$14.00

Tomato, avocado, mozzarella, mayo, wheat

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, marble rye

Turkey Panini

$14.00

Swiss cheese, spinach, tomatoes, roasted apple aioli, ciabatta

Wood Grilled Burger

$15.00

Thick cut bacon, sharp cheddar, brioche

Special Sandwich

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

Refried black beans, tomato pico, salsa verde

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$17.00

Poblano mashed potato, green beans, dijon

Salmon Entree

$18.00

Spinach, butternut, brussels sprouts, roasted red pepper sauce

Omelet

$14.00

Mushroom, spinach, gouda, market fruit, petite greens

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Asparagus, red pepper, mushroom, capellini, parmesan sauce

Dessert

A La Carte Cookie

$1.50

Warm Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$7.00

with cranberry compote

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cream cheese frosting

Cookies/ Ice Cream

$7.00

Two cowboy cookies with vanilla ice cream

Cowboy Cookies Bag

$5.00

Four cowboy cookies in bag with recipe card

DC Caramel Brownie Bar

$7.00

Vanilla and caramel ice cream

House Made Ice Cream

$6.00

Please call restaurant for today's flavors

President & Mrs Bush’s Favorite Banana Pecan Ice Cream

$6.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Please call restaurant for today's flavors

A la mode

$2.00

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Coffee

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Soft Drink

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Water TO GO

$2.00

TO-GO-MENU

TG GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

Spring lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, croutons

TG GARDEN WRAP

$8.00

Spring lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, croutons

TG GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Cheddar, sourdough toast

TG CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

TG CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

Melted cheddar and mozzarella, chives

TG AVOCADO BLT

$12.00

Tomato, leaf lettuce, bacon, avocado, sourdough

TG QUESADILLA

$10.00

Flour tortilla, cheddar, mozzarella

TG SALMON & VEG

$14.00

Pan seared salmon with seasonal vegetables

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Cafe 43 features a "local first, Texas second" menu. We feature locally-sourced dishes that change seasonally, with complex interpretations of Texas-influenced dishes and classic favorites.

Location

2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas, TX 75205

Directions

