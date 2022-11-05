  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. at Mockingbird Station
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. at Mockingbird Station

review star

No reviews yet

5319 E Mockingbird Lane

Suite 120

Dallas, TX 75206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Favorite

Starters

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$7.99

blend of 4 cheeses topped with bacon

Bruschetta Bites

Bruschetta Bites

$7.99

tomatoes, basil, mozzarella on toasted bread with balsamic

Cheesiest Fries

Cheesiest Fries

$6.99

Cheddar, Jack, & Gouda topped with bacon & green onions

DGC Wings

DGC Wings

$7.99

Served with House-made Blue Cheese and Celery

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$5.99

Served with Ranch

Grilled Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Served with a side of tomato soup for dipping

Bacon Pineapple Lollis

Bacon Pineapple Lollis

$9.99

8 skewers of bacon with brown sugar and maple syrup

Pretzel Fried Mozz

Pretzel Fried Mozz

$7.99

House-made, served with Marina

Sandwiches

Bacon Chicken Ranch

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$11.99

chicken, bacon, cheddar on sourdough

Bacon Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.99

jalapenos, sour cream, bacon, cream cheese, jack, cheddar, spicy pepper jam on white bread

Bologna

Bologna

$4.99

White Bread, Bologna, American, & Mayo

Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.99

brie, bacon, carmelized onions on Piasano

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

sourdough, chicken breast, swiss, and wing sauce

Cattleman's Grilled Cheese

Cattleman's Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Brisket, muenster, gouda, yellow cheddar on Rustic with BBQ sauce on the side,

Classic

Classic

$2.99

White Bread & American Cheese

Cubanesque

$10.29

sourdough, pork, ham, swiss, spicy dijon mustard, pickles

DGC Pizza

DGC Pizza

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pepperoni, Mushrooms all on top of our special sauce.

DGC Texas Cheeseburger

$9.99

Swiss, white & yellow cheddar, dijon mayo, pickles, and grilled onions

Dude

Dude

$7.99

sourdough, sloppy joe mix, white cheddar

Fajita Grilled Cheese

Fajita Grilled Cheese

$12.99

jalapeno cheddar bread, chicken, peppers and onions, cheddar, jack cheese and cilantro-lime cream sauce

Favorite

Favorite

$9.99

Parmesan-crusted sourdough, american, cheddar, and gruyere cheese, crumbled bacon, and dijon mustard

Grilled Mac & Cheese

Grilled Mac & Cheese

$10.99

sourdough, gouda, america, mac & cheese

Grilled PB&J

Grilled PB&J

$5.49

Texas Toast, cream cheese and PB mix with jam.

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Housemade Pimento cheese with fried onion strings on sourdough

Rustic Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Rustic white bread, gouda, muenster, and yellow cheddar

Spicy 2 Pork & Cheese

Spicy 2 Pork & Cheese

$11.99

Sourdough, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, spicy jam

Sides

DGC Chips

DGC Chips

$2.99

Housemade

DGC Fries

DGC Fries

$2.99

Dusted with Parmesan & Old Bay

DGC Onion Rings

DGC Onion Rings

$2.99

Housemade. Served with Ranch

Plain Fries

$2.99

Salt & Pepper

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Salads

Cobb - Full

Cobb - Full

$8.99

Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.

Eruca Salt - Full

Eruca Salt - Full

$8.99

Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper

Julius - Full

Julius - Full

$6.99

Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing

Sweet Pea - Full

Sweet Pea - Full

$9.99

Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Cobb - Half

Cobb - Half

$5.99

Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.

Eruca Salt - Half

Eruca Salt - Half

$4.99

Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper

Julius - Half

Julius - Half

$4.99

Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing

Sweet Pea - Half

Sweet Pea - Half

$6.99

Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Soups

Baked Potato Soup

$4.99

topped with cheese, green onion, and bacon

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$4.99
DGC Chili

DGC Chili

$4.99

topped with red onion, cheese, and fried jalapenos

French Connection

French Connection

$4.99
Old World Soup

Old World Soup

$4.99

Value Combo

Value Combo

Value Combo

$9.99

1/2 of our popular Rustic Grilled Cheese with your choice of soup or a 1/2 salad.

Dessert

Blueberry Pound Cake

Blueberry Pound Cake

$6.99

Pound cake, blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream & lemon zest

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.99

Choice of toppings: caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, or house-made blueberry sauce

DGC Bread Pudding

DGC Bread Pudding

$6.99

pecans, cranberries, cinnamon, vanilla icing, honey-bourbon mascarpone, brown sugar caramel drizzle

Elvis

Elvis

$7.99

grilled challah bread, peanut butter cream cheese honey mix, banana slices, marshmallows, hazelnut spread,

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$4.99

Choice: Vanilla, Malted Milk Chocolate, Banana & Cinnamon, Sea Salt Caramel

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream & St. Arnold's Rootbeer

Kids Menu

Kids Classic

$2.99

White Bread & American Cheese

Kids Fruit

$2.99

Kids Fry

$1.99

Kids Mac

$1.99

Kids PBJ

$3.49

Regular or Grilled

November Special

Appetizer Trio (Cheese Sticks, Cheese Fries & Green Beans)

$15.00

Desert Trio (BB Pound Cake, Carmel Cheesecake & Bread Pudding)

$15.00

Sandwich (Thanksgiving Leftover Grilled Cheese)

$13.00

Smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and swiss cheese on white Sourdough Bread, with brown gravy on the side.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dallas Grilled Cheese Company is dedicated to reimagining the perfect comfort food, grilled cheese sandwiches, in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. Two locations in Dallas— Bishop Arts and Mockingbird Station!

Location

5319 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 120, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shug's After Hours
orange starNo Reviews
3020 Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Shug's Bagels
orange star4.2 • 462
3020 Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
360 Brunch House - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
5331 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
The People's Last Stand
orange starNo Reviews
5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210 Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
4615 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston