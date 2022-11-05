Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shug's After Hours

review star

No reviews yet

3020 Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75205

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich 🍳
Bagel With Spread 🥯
After Hours Sides 👻

Build Your Own

Egg Sandwich 🍳

Egg Sandwich 🍳

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich With Your Choice of Bread, Meat, 2 Eggs, Cheese and Add-Ons! If you want to build a sandwich with no egg, please select "Deli Sandwich"

Bagel With Spread 🥯

Bagel With Spread 🥯

Your Choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox Spread, Butter, Peanut Butter, Jelly or Guacamole + Add-Ons!

Deli Sandwich 🥪

Deli Sandwich 🥪

Build a Sandwich from Scratch With Your Choice of Protein, Cheese, Veggies, Sauce and More!

Bagel & Lox 🐟

Bagel & Lox 🐟

Build Your Own Bagel & Lox Sandwich with Nova, Pastrami Lox, Gravlax, Cream Cheese, Veggies and More!

Pizza Bagel 🍕

Pizza Bagel 🍕

Melted Mozzarella and Marinara on an Open Face Bagel with Your Choice of Add-Ons

Classics

Shug ⭐️

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese with a Hashbrown on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap. Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.

Spicy Shug 🌶

Bacon, Egg and Pepper Jack Cheese with a Hashbrown and Hot Sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap. Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.

Ridgewood 🐷

Taylor Ham, Egg, and American Cheese on Your Choice of Bagel, Roll or Wrap. Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.

Marci's Burrito 🌯

Chorizo, Eggs, Hashbrown, Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wrap. Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.

Morning Glory 🌞

Peanut Butter & Jelly with Bacon, Bananas and Drizzled Honey on a Blueberry Bagel. Please select "Bagel With Spread" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.

Reuben 🥪

Pastrami with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing and/or Mustard on Your Choice of Bagel

Philly Cheesesteak 🔔

Griddled Chopped Steak with Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Roll with a Side of Spicy Ranch.

Chopped Cheese 🗽

Seasoned and Griddled Ground Beef With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Ketchup. Served on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap

Grilled Cheese 🧀

An Inside Out Bagel with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Rosemary Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce

Breakfast Bowl 🍲

Three Eggs Prepared to Your Liking with Your Choice of Meat, Cheese and 2 Sides: Potatoes, Hashbrown Patty, Peppers & Onions, Guacamole, Sliced Avocado, Sliced Tomatoes or Sliced Cucumbers

Chicken Cutlet Classics

Russian Cutlet 🇷🇺

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Muenster, Bacon and Russian Dressing on Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Pesto Cutlet 🍃

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Mozzarella, a Light Balsamic Vinegar Drizzle, Tomato and Pesto on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Ranch Cutlet 🐓

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado and Ranch Dressing on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Chicken Parm Cutlet🥫

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, House-Made Marinara on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Buffalo Cutlet 🌶

Chicken Cutlet Drenched in Buffalo Sauce with Pickles, Coleslaw and Pepper Jack Cheese on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

BBQ Cutlet 🇺🇸

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Cheddar, Bacon and BBQ sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Greenwich Cutlet 🍯

Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Hashbrown and Honey Mustard on a Bagel, Roll or Wrap.

Bagels By The Bag

Single Bagel 🥯

$2.00

Bagel With Nothing On It: Sliced, Toasted or As Is

Half Dozen 🥯

$10.00

A Half Dozen (6) Bagels

Baker's Dozen 🥯

$18.00

A Baker's Dozen (13) Bagels.

5-Bagel Freezer Sleeve 🥯

$9.00

5 Bagels in a Shug's Freezer Bag

Spreads By The Pound 🧈

CREAM CHEESE ~ LOX SPREAD ~ BUTTER ~ PEANUT BUTTER ~ JELLY ~ GUACAMOLE ~ PIMENTO CHEESE

Lox By The Pound 🎣

NOVA LOX ~ PASTRAMI LOX ~ GRAVLAX from Samaki Smoked Fish Co. (Hudson Valley, NY)

Sides

After Hours Sides 👻

FRIED PICKLES ~ MOZZ STICKS ~ MAC & CHEESE BITES ~ TRUFFLE FRIES ~ ONION RINGS

Chicken Nuggets 🐔

$4.00+

Chicken Nuggies! Choice of 4-piece, 8-piece or 12-piece with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Shug's Loaded Fries 🍟

$3.00+

Build Your Own Loaded Fries with Choice of Cheese, Bacon Bits, Jalapeños, Truffle, Chili, Scallions and Sauce

Shug's Bagels Sides ☀️

HALF AVOCADO ~ 3 SLICES OF BACON ~ 2 EGGS ~ HASHBROWN ~ SAUSAGE PATTY

Side of Sauce 🍅

KETCHUP ~ MUSTARD ~ HONEY MUSTARD ~ BUFFALO ~ RANCH ~ RUSSIAN ~ SHUG'S SAUCE

Sweets

Sweets 🍪

BLACK & WHITE COOKIES ~ CRUMB CAKE ~ MUFFINS ~ RAINBOW COOKIES ~

Bottled Beverage & Chips

Bottled Beverage

Bottled Beverage

ORANGE JUICE ~ GATORADE ~ ARIZONA ~ WATER ~ SODA ~ PEDIALYTE ~ CELCIUS ~ HIGH BREW + MUCH MORE If you have a flavor preference, please specify in the comment section below and we will do our best to accommodate.

Chips

Chips

MISS VICKIE'S ~ ZAPP'S ~ DEEP RIVER

Alcoholic Beverage

Single Beer / Hard Seltzer 🍺

$4.00

COORS LIGHT ~ MODELO ~TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER ~ TRULY ~ WHITE CLAW

Mini Bottle of Prosecco 🍾

$10.00

Perfect for a to-go mimosa!

House-Made Beverage

Coffee

$2.00+Out of stock

Freshly brewed hot coffee from our favorite local coffee roaster - Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Cold brew coffee from our favorite local coffee roaster - Cavallini Coffee

Apparel & Retail Goods

"Baked-In-Dallas" Short Sleeve

"Baked-In-Dallas" Short Sleeve

$25.00

Available in Olive Green, Light Grey, Charcoal and Beige

"Baked-In-Dallas" Long Sleeve

"Baked-In-Dallas" Long Sleeve

$35.00

Available in Grey and Black

'47 Brand "SPK" Hat

'47 Brand "SPK" Hat

$30.00

Available in Green, Navy, Tan and Maroon

"Wake 'n' Bake" T-Shirt

"Wake 'n' Bake" T-Shirt

$25.00

By Tino Ward

Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Our after hours ghost kitchen incubator 👻

3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75205

