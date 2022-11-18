Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shug's Bagels

462 Reviews

$$

3020 Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75205

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich 🍳
Bagel With Spread 🥯
Shug ⭐️

Build Your Own

Egg Sandwich 🍳

Egg Sandwich 🍳

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich With Your Choice of Bread, Meat, 2 Eggs, Cheese and Add-Ons!

Bagel With Spread 🥯

Bagel With Spread 🥯

Your Choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox Spread, Butter, Peanut Butter, Jelly or Guacamole + Add-Ons!

Deli Sandwich 🥪

Deli Sandwich 🥪

Build a Sandwich from Scratch With Your Choice of Protein, Cheese, Veggies, Sauce and More!

Bagel & Lox 🐟

Bagel & Lox 🐟

Build Your Own Bagel & Lox Sandwich with Nova, Pastrami Lox, Gravlax, Cream Cheese, Veggies and More!

Breakfast Classics

Shug ⭐️

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese with a Hashbrown on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Spicy Shug 🌶

Bacon, Egg and Pepper Jack Cheese with a Hashbrown and Hot Sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Ridgewood 🐷

Taylor Ham, Egg, and American Cheese on Your Choice of Bagel, Roll or Wrap.

Marci's Burrito 🌯

Chorizo, Eggs, Hashbrown, Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wrap.

Breakfast Bowl 🍲

Three Eggs Prepared to Your Liking with Your Choice of Meat, Cheese and 2 Sides: Potatoes, Hashbrown Patty, Peppers & Onions, Guacamole, Sliced Avocado, Sliced Tomatoes or Sliced Cucumbers

Morning Glory 🌞

Peanut Butter & Jelly with Bacon, Bananas and Drizzled Honey on a Blueberry Bagel.

Bagels By The Bag

Single Bagel 🥯

$2.00

Bagel With Nothing On It: Sliced, Toasted or As Is

Half Dozen 🥯

$10.00

A Half Dozen (6) Bagels

Baker's Dozen 🥯

$18.00

A Baker's Dozen (13) Bagels. To order bagels in quantities of 70 bagels or more please use the "Wholesale" link at ShugsBagels.com to curate your own selection of bagels and other wholesale offerings 🚚

5-Bagel Freezer Sleeve 🥯

$9.00

5 Bagels in a Shug's Freezer Bag

By The Pound

Spreads By The Pound 🧈

CREAM CHEESE ~ LOX SPREAD ~ BUTTER ~ PEANUT BUTTER ~ JELLY ~ GUACAMOLE

Lox By The Pound 🎣

NOVA LOX ~ PASTRAMI LOX ~ GRAVLAX from Samaki Smoked Fish Co. (Hudson Valley, NY)

Deli Salads By The Pound 🥗

CHICKEN SALAD ~ TUNA SALAD ~ WHITEFISH SALAD ~ POTATO SALAD

Sliced Deli Meats By The Pound 🐗

CORNED BEEF ~ CHORIZO ~ HAM ~ PASTRAMI ~ TURKEY ~ TAYLOR HAM

Veggies By The Pound 🍅

$2.00+

CAPERS ~ CUCUMBERS ~ JALEPEÑOS ~ LETTUCE ~ ONIONS ~ PICKLES ~ TOMATOES

Lunch Classics

Pizza Bagel 🍕

Melted Mozzarella and Marinara on an Open Face Bagel with Your Choice of Add-Ons

Reuben 🥪

Pastrami with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing and/or Mustard on Your Choice of Bagel

Grilled Cheese 🧀

An Inside Out Bagel with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Rosemary Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce

BLT 🥓

3 Slices of Bacon (1 serving), Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Bagel, Roll or Wrap. Try customizing your sandwich by adding double bacon, a hashbrown, cheese or changing the sauce :)

Philly Cheesesteak 🔔

Griddled Chopped Steak with Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Roll.

Chopped Cheese 🗽

Seasoned and Griddled Ground Beef With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Ketchup. Served on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap

Chicken Cutlet Classics

Russian Cutlet 🇷🇺

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Muenster, Bacon and Russian Dressing on Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Ranch Cutlet 🐓

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado and Ranch Dressing on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Chicken Parm Cutlet 🥫

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, House-Made Marinara on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Buffalo Cutlet 🌶

Chicken Cutlet Drenched in Buffalo Sauce with Pickles, Coleslaw and Pepper Jack Cheese on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

BBQ Cutlet 🇺🇸

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Cheddar, Bacon and BBQ sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Greenwich Cutlet 🍯

Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Hashbrown and Honey Mustard on a Bagel, Roll or Wrap.

Pesto Cutlet 🍃

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Mozzarella, a Light Balsamic Vinegar Drizzle, Tomato and Pesto on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Sides, Sweets and Baked Goods

Sides ☀️

HALF AVOCADO ~ 3 SLICES OF BACON ~ 2 EGGS ~ HASHBROWN ~ 3 MOZZ STIX ~ SAUSAGE PATTY

Sweets 🍪

BLACK & WHITE COOKIES ~ CADE'S CAKE GUTS ~ CRUMB CAKE ~ MUFFINS ~ RAINBOW COOKIES

Everything Seasoning 🥯

$4.00

Shug's Home-Made Everything Seasoning To Spice Up Your Meals At Home

Shug's Hot Sauce 🔥

$6.00

5 Oz bottle of our house-made hot sauce, featured on the Spicy Shug. Available while supplies last :)

Platters

Lox Platter

Lox Platter

$200.00

Two Pounds of Lox Imported from Samaki Smoked Fish (Port Jervis, NY), Served on a To-Go Platter with Sliced Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Dill and Lemon. In Addition, 18 Bagels of Your Choice and 3 lbs of Cream Cheese Served In a Bagel Box.

Bagel Box 🥯

Bagel Box 🥯

Your Choice of Bagels (min. 18) and Your Choice of Cream Cheese (min. 3 lbs) Served in a Catering Box. Option for Sliced or Not Sliced - Bagels Will Stay Fresher Longer if Not Sliced :) We Suggest Allocating 1 lb of Cream Cheese for Every 5-6 Bagels.

Egg Sandwich Platter 🍳

Egg Sandwich Platter 🍳

8 or More Egg Sandwiches (16+ halves) on a bagel of your choice served in a to-go tray.

Sweets Platter 🍪

Sweets Platter 🍪

$65.00

2 Blueberry Muffins ~ 2 Chocolate Muffins ~ 2 Banana Nut Muffins ~ 6 Black & White Cookies ~ 4 Coffee Crumb Cakes ~ 4 Rainbow Cookies ~ All Arranged in a Ready to Serve Platter.

House-Made Beverages

Coffee

$2.00+

Freshly brewed hot coffee from our favorite local coffee roaster - Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Cold brew coffee using beans from our favorite local coffee roaster - Cavalini Coffee

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Freshly brewed house-blend iced tea, lightly flavored with mango and peach

Lemonade

$2.00+

Classic Country Time Lemonade

Hot Tea

$1.50+

English Breakfast or Chamomile

Arnold Palmer

$2.00+Out of stock

50% Iced Tea + 50% Lemonade

Beverages & Chips

Bottled Beverage

Bottled Beverage

ORANGE JUICE ~ GATORADE ~ ARIZONA ~ WATER ~ SODA ~ PEDIALYTE ~ CELCIUS ~ HIGH BREW + MUCH MORE If you have a flavor preference, please specify in the comment section below and we will do our best to accommodate.

Chips

Chips

MISS VICKIE'S ~ DEEP RIVER

Apparel

"Baked-In-Dallas" Short Sleeve

"Baked-In-Dallas" Short Sleeve

$25.00

Available in Olive Green, Light Grey, Charcoal and Beige

"Baked-In-Dallas" Long Sleeve

"Baked-In-Dallas" Long Sleeve

$35.00

Available in Grey and Black

'47 Brand "SPK" Hat

'47 Brand "SPK" Hat

$30.00

Available in Green, Navy, Maroon and Tan

"Wake 'n' Bake" T-Shirt

"Wake 'n' Bake" T-Shirt

$25.00

By Tino Ward

American Needle Rope Hat

American Needle Rope Hat

$35.00

Available in Green, White and Cream

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Open 7 days a week - Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75205

Directions

