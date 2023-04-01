Tasty Tails 4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A

  • Home
Popular Items

Boiled Crawfish (lb)
Jambalaya Egg Rolls (6 PC)
Boiled Shrimp (lb)

FOOD

Starters

Fries

$4.99

Your choice of plain, cajun, or sweet potato fries

Crab Fries

$15.99

Hand picked and hand peeled blue crab meat, steamed and placed on top of a basket of cajun fries, drizzled with our homemade spicy aioli sauce.

French Quarter Fries

$14.99

Our cajun fries with gulf shrimp and andouille sausage sautéed in our special sauce, topped off with our homemade spicy aioli and parmesan cheese.

Meat Pie

$4.99

Natchitoches meat pies is a classic New Orleans favorite! A delicate and flaky pastry filled with Cajun rice, spices, and ground meat.

Crawfish Pie

$4.99

A classic New Orleans favorite from Natchitoches, LA! A delicate and flaky pastry filled with Cajun rice, spices, and crawfish.

Calamari Fries

$6.99

Calamari lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with homemade tartar sauce.

Hushpuppies

$4.99

Jambalaya Egg Rolls (6 PC)

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

6 Breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried, served with marinara sauce.

Cajun Wings (5)

$8.99

Hand-battered wings marinated in Cajun spices. Served with homemade ranch. NOTE: Who Dat Wings are not breaded, they are NAKED and tossed in your choice of Who Dat Sauce

Cajun Wings (10)

$13.99

Hand-battered wings marinated in Cajun spices. Served with homemade ranch. NOTE: Who Dat Wings are not breaded, they are NAKED and tossed in your choice of Who Dat Sauce

Gumbo & More

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

$5.49

Mom’s famous dark roux gumbo, stewed for hours with the Holy Trinity, tomatoes and, of course, okra.

Bisque, please!

$5.99

A creamy Cajun bisque with Louisiana crawfish, corn, and potatoes. Served with French bread.

Red Beans and Rice

$5.49

Slow cooked red beans and rice, with cajun smoked ham hock and andouille sausage.

New Orleans Classics

Crawfish Pasta

$18.99

A homemade cajun cream sauce with Louisiana crawfish served over pasta, topped with parmesan cheese.

NOLA Pasta

$18.99

A homemade cajun cream sauce with shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage served over pasta, topped with parmesan cheese.

Crawfish Etouffee

$18.99

A classic Louisiana favorite! Louisiana crawfish tails simmered in a homemade sauce with the trinity and spices, served over steamed white rice.

Toasted Plain French Bread

$1.99

A piece of New Orleans French bread

Toasted Garlic Butter Bread

$2.49

Walk It Like a Dog (comes with fries)

$10.99

Boiled Seafood

Boiled Crawfish (lb)

Our LIVE crawfish boiled New Orleans Style, which means we boil it in cajun spices, fruits, and vegetables! Can be topped off with our Who Dat Sauce, cajun garlic butter. Or, it can be enjoyed straight NOLA style (no sauce - typically described as semi-spicy, cannot alter spice level)

Boiled Shrimp (lb)

Jumbo head on shrimp boiled in Tasty Tails' blend of Cajun spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables topped off with our delicious Who Dat sauce (choose your spice level)!

Boiled Snow Crab Legs (lb)

Straight from Alaska and cooked with our Tasty Tails' blend of Cajun spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables topped off with our delicious Who Dat sauce (choose your spice level)!

Boiled Blue Crab

$14.99+Out of stock

Boiled Clams (lb)

Little neck clams flown in from the east coast and cooked with our Tasty Tails' blend of Cajun spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables topped off with our delicious Who Dat sauce (choose your spice level)!

Boiled Mussels (lb)

Green mussels straight from Chile and cooked with our Tasty Tails' blend of Cajun spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables topped off with our delicious Who Dat sauce (choose your spice level)!

Turkey Neck

1/2 lb Turkey Neck

$4.99

1 lb Turkey Neck

$9.98

1.5 lb Turkey Neck

$14.97

2 lb Turkey Neck

$19.96

2.5 lb Turkey Neck

$24.95

3 lb Turkey Neck

$29.94

3.5 lb Turkey Neck

$34.93

4 lb Turkey Neck

$39.92

Seafood Combos

Tasty Tails’ Pick 3

$46.99

Choose 3 - Crawfish, shrimp, clams, mussels, or snow crab cluster (+$10) - served with 2 corn, 2 potatoes, 2 sausages

The Duo

$32.99

1 lb crawfish, 1 lb shrimp, 2 corn, 2 potatoes, 2 sausages

The Winston

$35.99

1 lb snow crab, 1 corn, 1 potato, 1 sausage

The Trinity

$53.99

1 lb crawfish, 1 lb shrimp, 1 snow crab cluster, 2 corn, 2 potatoes, 2 sausages

The Big Easy

$97.99

5 lbs crawfish, 2 lbs shrimp, 5 corn, 5 potatoes, 5 sausages

Julie's Snack Pack

$135.99

10 lbs crawfish, 7 corn, 7 potatoes, 7 sausages

Add-Ons

Corn

$1.00

Andouille Sausage (3)

$2.55

Potatoes (3)

$2.55

Rice

$1.49

1 sausage

$0.85

1 potato

$0.85

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Egg

$3.00

Lots of lemons

$1.25

Lots of limes

$1.25Out of stock

Noodles

$2.99

Fried Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.

Fried Catfish Basket

$12.99

Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.

Fried Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket

$14.99

Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.

Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket

$18.99

Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.

Fried Oyster Basket

$13.99

Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.

Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.99

Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.

1 Catfish Filet

$4.99

1 Fried Shrimp

$1.99

1 Soft Shell Crab

$7.99

1 Chicken Tender

$2.50

1 Fried Oyster

$2.99

2 Catfish Filets

$9.99

2 Mississippi Catfish filets - NO fries

3 Fried Shrimp

$4.99

3 Fried Oysters

$7.99

Po Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.

Catfish Po Boy

$12.99

A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.

Soft Shell Crab Po Boy

$17.99

A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.

Oyster Po Boy

$15.99

A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.

Shrimp & Catfish Poboy

$14.49

Lil Cajuns

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$7.99

Perfect for your little one, served with fries!

Chicken Nuggets (Kids)

$7.99

Perfect for your little one, served with fries!

Desserts

Beignet Sticks

$6.99

Beignet sticks sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with strawberry puree on the side.

Bread Pudding Bites

$6.99

Crispy fried bread puddings bites with a warm and gooey center. Topped with powdered sugar.

King Cake (seasonal)

$6.99Out of stock

Extra Sauce

Shot of Sauce

$1.00

Cup of Sauce

$6.99

Bowl of Sauce

$11.99

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Spicy Aioli

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Lemons

$0.75

SOFT DRINKS

Soda / Tea / Water

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Fanta Orange

$3.99

Dr Pepper

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.49

Orange Juice (No Refills)

$4.49Out of stock

Cranberry Juice (No refills)

$4.49

Pineapple Juice (No Refills)

$4.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

LIQUOR

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Wells Vodka

$5.00

Gin

Rumchata

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

1800s Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

Hypnotiq

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

COCKTAILS

Frozen Daiquiris

Frozen Daiquiri

$8.00

BEER

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Abita

$5.00

Bucket of Beer

Bucket Of Beer

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an authentic New Orleans Cajun Seafood restaurant located in Dallas! We were born and raised in New Orleans and have brought our family recipes and dishes to share with Texas! We have everything from crawfish, poboys, fried shrimp, our famous wings, and so much more! We can't wait to meet you and make you feel like a part of the family with our cajun food!

Location

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS, TX 75254

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

