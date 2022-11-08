Sloane's - Dallas

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Wedge Salad

Thanksgiving Take-Away

Take-Away the day before and warm up whenever you are ready for lunch or dinner.

Starters-Entrees-Sides-Pie

$150.00

Take-Away on Wednesday November 23rd between 11 AM - 8 PM and warm up for a fantastic stress free Thanksgiving meal. Order deadline Tuesday November 22nd by 3:00 pm. Must Schedule for pick-up November 23rd Between 11 AM - 8 PM.

Appetizers

Parker House Rolls

$6.00

Cultured honey butter & sea salt

Spanish Mussels

$12.00

Spanish chorizo, sherry, herbs, and grilled sourdough

Roasted Golden Beets

$18.00

Kale, honey crisp apples, ricotta salata, almonds, champagne vinaigrette

Brulee Brie

$13.00

Bosc pear compote, Champagne reduction, walnuts, pickled mustard seeds, and grilled chibatta

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Calamari steaks fried in a gluten free cornmeal batter with basil, red fresno chili, and squid ink aioli

Yellowfin Tuna Crudo

$25.00

Winter citrus, pickled fresno, miso vinaigrette, puffed rice.

Truffle Risotto

$30.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day (BOWL)

$8.00

Our Market Soup that Changes Often! Please call for our soup of the day

Soup of the Day (CUP)

$4.00

Our Market Soup that Changes Often! Please call for our soup of the day

Tomato Bisque (Bowl)

Tomato Bisque (Bowl)

$8.00

Charred Tomato Bisque served with Focaccia Croutons, chili oil, and basil

Tomato Bisque (CUP)

$4.00

Focaccia croutons, basil and chili oil

Sloane's Green Salad

Sloane's Green Salad

$14.00

Field Greens with shaved vegetables, feta cheese, sesame granola, and champagne vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine hearts, parmesan, focaccia croutons

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomato, pickled red onions, herbs and buttermilk dressing.

Black Mission Fig Salad

$16.00

Seasonal greens, black mission figs, candied pecans, goat cheese, caramelized honey vinaigrette

Side Sloane's Green Salad

$6.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

Burrata

$18.00

Dinner Entree

Saffron Capellini

Saffron Capellini

$19.00Out of stock

Capellini Pasta tossed with Fire Roasted Tomato sugo, whipped ricotta, parmesan, and basil

Chittarra Vongole

$28.00

Spaghetti nero, marinated clams, olive oil, colatura, bonito flakes

Sweet Potato Cappelletti

$23.00

Brown butter, toasted walnuts, pickled fennel, sage oil.

Roasted Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Roasted delicata squash, lacinato kale, warm citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Snapper Bouillabaisse

$39.00

Mussels, gulf shrimp, fingerling potatoes, fennel, saffron broth, toasted baguette.

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Herb garlic farro, brussel sprouts, lemon jus

Berkshire Pork Chop

$34.00

Wild mushrooms, celery root, swiss chard, black mission figs.

Stout Braised Short Ribs

$38.00

Smokey grits, collard greens, fried pickled onions

Day's Catch

$38.00+

Day's Catch is our Market fish picked from the seasonal list provided by our seafood vendors. Served with Roasted vegetables, Herb salad, and Brown butter Caper Vinaigrette. PLEASE CALL FOR OUR DAILY CATCH

Butcher's Block

$52.00+

A cut of Prime Beef from the Famous Steak Vendor, ALLEN BROTHERS STEAK. Served with Herb salad, Bordelaise, and French Fries. PLEASE CALL FOR OUR DAILY CUT

Lamb Rigatoni

$25.00Out of stock

Scallops

$30.00Out of stock

Desserts

Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

Lemon curd, pistacio crumble, huckleberry jam, grapefruit basil sorbet

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$14.00

Whipped vanilla creme fraiche, almond brittle

Apple Tart

$12.00

Cinnamon pastry creme, oat crumble, brown butter, pecan ice cream

Triple Chocolate Budino

$12.00

Three Chocolate Italian style Pot De Creme with espresso caramel, candied hazelnut crumble, and vanilla chantilly

A la Carte

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Parmesan, herbs and truffle aioli.

Italian Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Parmesan, pecorino, asiago and bread crumbs.

Grilled Broccolini

$13.00

White cheddar mornay, crispy shallots

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Chili crisp vinaigrette, caramelized honey

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Rotisserie Chicken

$8.00

Side Blackened Shrimp

$14.00

Side Salmon

$16.00

Side Roasted Veggies

$7.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side marinara sauce

$3.00

N/A BEV TO GO

Coke

$3.00

12 oz

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 oz

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Menu focuses on New American cuisine with international influences from our travels. We believe what makes American food so unique is the diversity. We would like to welcome you to dishes often seen as American Classics but with flavors from across the world.

Website

Location

2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

